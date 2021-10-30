 Skip to content
 
(Time)   Young workers prioritizing their self-worth or the result of 40 years of American businesses viewing their workers as easily replaceable cogs? Its Time to explain the "Mass Resignation"   (time.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, White-collar worker, young workers, dream job, young workers time, wounds of pandemic burnout, Saru Jayaraman, quarter of workers ages, service industry employees  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should lower the age to claim Social Security to 60.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's almost as if worker wages have barely risen in relation to the cost of living while billionaires are launching space dildos at Uranus.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life for Whitney Green looks a little different these days. She wakes up to the sounds of Rome: scooter engines echoing off cobblestones, the lilting chatter of café patrons collecting their morning espresso shots. She goes to Italian classes in the afternoons. She eats bowls of pistachio gelato and handmade pasta, and watches tourists congregate at the Trevi Fountain and Piazza Navona.

It's not that much different.  Her parents are still rich.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a solid gen x'r, with three kids (2 of them in college) I can see this becoming a parent funded boycott of the workforce. I understand that things need to change and I want to do my part but I'm nervous about financing the whole experiment.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a way for employers to incentivize skilled workers to come work for them and remain in their jobs.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: They should lower the age to claim Social Security to 60.


Universal healthcare would be an incentive for me to give up my spot in the workforce for someone else.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If only there were a way for employers to incentivize skilled workers to come work for them and remain in their jobs.


Sounds like socialism!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishmel: As a solid gen x'r, with three kids (2 of them in college) I can see this becoming a parent funded boycott of the workforce. I understand that things need to change and I want to do my part but I'm nervous about financing the whole experiment.


"Young people should suffer because otherwise I'm afraid it'll affect me"
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not returning to work until they pay me and protect me from the public. Where I live, the only power we have against stalker customers and antimaskers is to avoid the whole shiat show, because ownership  doesn't care at all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it'll guarantee a supply of 60 year olds to work the registers or load drones or detail flying cars.  Whatever low paying jobs are paying low in the future.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: They should lower the age to claim Social Security to 60.


Lowering the Medicare to age 60 would have a much bigger impact.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: They should lower the age to claim Social Security to 60.


Won't make much difference, it's already 62 and the sooner you claim it the smaller the payments.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get your food from a dumpster behind Burger King, do you need a refrigerator?

McDonalds has a locked gate and a bar across the dumpster.  It's called Freakstorm Proof.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: I'm not returning to work until they pay me and protect me from the public. Where I live, the only power we have against stalker customers and antimaskers is to avoid the whole shiat show, because ownership  doesn't care at all.


Hm, sounds like as a worker you'd like certain protections and guarantees -- 'rights' if you will.

Nobody's going to give you those for free though -- you'll need to band together with similar workers and bargain as a group, withholding your labor if necessary.  Forming a 'union' with your fellow workers, as it were.

This is not a repeat from 1880.

/I don't even like unions
//I grew up with unions as very much the bad guys
///But then capital discovered the magic of cheap immigrant labor...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good test of the easily replaceable cog theory.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not RTFA, but how are people who are not near retirement age supporting themselves if they don't work?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might have to make a few changes to society, but it could be made to work if there are enough handsome cops, outfits from thin material, and consistent flashes of side boob...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Cafe Threads: They should lower the age to claim Social Security to 60.

Won't make much difference, it's already 62 and the sooner you claim it the smaller the payments.


It's already 60 for widows.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jobs suck. I won't go back to a job unless it comes with shares of the company, so I profit when the employer profits, and I continue to profit after my employment ends.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and yet there are stories like this where people want jobs but somehow are never qualified enough.

Finding a better job is a job itself, which is tough when you already are overworked at your current job.

Software Engineer Rejected For 357 Jobs In 6 Months Before Landing One
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And when the revolution comes, you will *not* be spared..."

Of course, back then they probably didn't think it would just be an app....
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: I did not RTFA, but how are people who are not near retirement age supporting themselves if they don't work?


Robot Chicken eating ass
Youtube vRfynUlqVCc
 
ZenMechanic [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be nice to be able to afford to not work.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: I did not RTFA, but how are people who are not near retirement age supporting themselves if they don't work?


Doesn't matter how they're getting by, they're not being slaves anymore.

That's the important part.  Hopefully the trend continues.  "Job creators" gotta create better jobs or work their own ass off.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Young" fark you talking about?  I"m 60 and I've quit more jobs in the last five years than I have in my entire life.
Hey, maybe we could ramp back on that Consumer Nation shiat, and make this a much more pleasant society again.  hello?

I hope the whole farking country quits working and goes on strike.  The other alternative is that a certain segment of the population just keeps living in their bubble of greed, and we keep working for them.  Farkers like this alternative the best.  They've invested a whole lot of money in keeping those social distinctions distinct, and they don't work at The Golden Corral.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There used to be this idea that while you might not -like- your job, it would provide with the necessities of life, healthcare that's actually paid for, enough left over to live in some level of comfort when you're not working, and enough that you'd be able to retire in your 60s. Also, a 40 hour week was normal, and something you could raise a family on. There were also enough labor standards that if you didn't like your job, "because it has a significant chance of farking killing you" wasn't usually the reason.

Minimum wage won't even cover small apartment rent in many areas, and isn't something you can fully survive on in 90% of the country, to say nothing of ever actually retire. Health insurance doesn't actually pay major claims, and hospitals can be "in-network" but somehow everyone that treated you isn't, so only the rich can actually afford major medical care now. 90% of people under 40 will -never- be able to afford a home, and will -never- be able to retire. Safety laws have been neutered. Job security doesn't exist. The pandemic is leaving millions hungry, homeless, and desperate, and we can't seem to pass laws to even just keep them alive, hoping instead that charities have enough funding to hopefully manage it... using everyone else's already strained finances.

Meanwhile, a small class of a few hundred nobles holds more than half of the nation's wealth, and the 1% hold 90%. Everyone else is left fighting over scraps - and the rich do everything they can to manipulate them into fighting each other instead of the source of the problem.

The system isn't "flawed", or "somewhat unfair", or "in need of reform". It's fundamentally BROKEN to its core, and the number of desperate people is rising every day. There's a maximum level of desperation that can be reached before the system simply collapses. Now is the time where they're either going to realize that, and do something about it, or well... not. They've FA with the populace for several decades now, if the FO becomes necessary, it's not pretty.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image 425x612]


The moment Reagan union-busted the Air Traffic Controllers' strike, it was Open Season on the American Worker by the Plutocracy. Pensions became nothing but slush funds to pay for CEO bonuses, workplaces became more toxic if not downright dangerous, and employers demanded their cattle to exist only to serve them at any time of the day of night no matter the weather.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Graffito: I did not RTFA, but how are people who are not near retirement age supporting themselves if they don't work?

Doesn't matter how they're getting by, they're not being slaves anymore.

That's the important part.  Hopefully the trend continues.  "Job creators" gotta create better jobs or work their own ass off.


it kinda does.  Eventually the rent comes due.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 700x1013]

[Fark user image 512x1500]


I would quit just for the fact that my employer is trying to communicate with me via text.
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very few people are quitting their jobs and sitting at home.  Stop with that nonsense.

People are leaving their jobs FOR OTHER jobs.  Companies are bending over backwards to entice people (well.... Most.  Some are stuck in the past whining why no one wants to work for them.).  For whatever stupid reason companies don't do this for their own employees.  Never have.

Right now it's an employee market, which is rare.  Take advantage!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZenMechanic: Must be nice to be able to afford to not work.


Is your standard of nice working and barely being able to survive?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: Very few people are quitting their jobs and sitting at home.  Stop with that nonsense.

People are leaving their jobs FOR OTHER jobs.  Companies are bending over backwards to entice people (well.... Most.  Some are stuck in the past whining why no one wants to work for them.).  For whatever stupid reason companies don't do this for their own employees.  Never have.

Right now it's an employee market, which is rare.  Take advantage!


Based on the fact that someone upthread applied for 357 jobs before landing one, I'd say the job market isn't quite as slack as people say it is.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Hey, maybe we could ramp back on that Consumer Nation shiat, and make this a much more pleasant society again.  hello?


It wasn't an intentional plan on my part, but over the last three years I joined "no buy month" challenges three times, and of course all of the non-necessary shops were closed during lockdown, and I have accidentally ended up living a "frugal" and "decluttered" lifestyle. I might move to another country next year, so I'm actively paring down the "stuff". And it turns out when I don't go shopping and buy stuff all the time, it's easy to keep emergency savings and I don't feel stressed if it takes a few weeks to find my next client or project.

I wonder what percent of a typical salary is eaten up by work wardrobe, commuting costs, and all the little daily purchases that go with it?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Graffito:

Do you have to be a slave to pay rent for an apartment near a workplace solely for the "privilege" of making just enough money to repeat the cycle?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ishmel: As a solid gen x'r, with three kids (2 of them in college) I can see this becoming a parent funded boycott of the workforce. I understand that things need to change and I want to do my part but I'm nervous about financing the whole experiment.

"Young people should suffer because otherwise I'm afraid it'll affect me"


Stop quoting my mom!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If only we had more guillotines.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hlehmann: If only we had more guillotines.


Cheese wire and an eye-ring in the wall works just as well, and you can hose the room down after.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If only there were a way for employers to incentivize skilled workers to come work for them and remain in their jobs.


More threats?

"Do it for what we're offering or we'll offshore it or bring in more TFW's?"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If only there were a way for employers to incentivize skilled workers to come work for them and remain in their jobs.


Free coco-sampler boxes?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bet they wish they had an actual union to negotiate this stuff over with. Because now instead of working things out with set predictable numbers they're "negotiating" with public sentiment which mean the bussiness community will just have to raise wages until it feels right, which isn't exactly a scientific measure of what it'll cost em to get back to being able to predictably turn a profit. That's what 40 years of "fark you because I can" economics will get ya. It's going down the same way it always has throughout human history, they wanted slaves and they got a revolution.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Cafe Threads: They should lower the age to claim Social Security to 60.

Lowering the Medicare to age 60 would have a much bigger impact.


Lower it to 18
 
zifnarb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: jake3988: Very few people are quitting their jobs and sitting at home.  Stop with that nonsense.

People are leaving their jobs FOR OTHER jobs.  Companies are bending over backwards to entice people (well.... Most.  Some are stuck in the past whining why no one wants to work for them.).  For whatever stupid reason companies don't do this for their own employees.  Never have.

Right now it's an employee market, which is rare.  Take advantage!

Based on the fact that someone upthread applied for 357 jobs before landing one, I'd say the job market isn't quite as slack as people say it is.


It sucks but it isn't as bad as it sounds.  I was home with my kids for 10 years then went to grad school.  I applied for over 150 jobs before I received an offer with good pay and benefits.   Most of the time you apply on glassdoor or indeed and don't get an interview so it takes less than 5 minutes per job.(The article talks about customizing a cover letter but I didn't use one unless they made you and mine was generic.  Apparently no one cares in tech.)  I will say that if if you already have a job, interviewing would be tough but I would think that you could be more selective about where you applied at that point.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: employers demanded their cattle to exist only to serve them at any time of the day of night no matter the weather.


Had an old Microsoft boss that got pissed one snow day that he was the only one that made it to the office. He lives on the same hill as the Microsoft buildings, so he had a flat drive and mentioned having to get around 2 stuck school buses.

NOBODY else on the team lives anywhere near the Microsoft campus. The hill I live on had cops set up barricades on the roads because too many idiots kept attempting them.

And it's not just that you need to pay your employees enough cash for them to have a $200,000 down payment, those homes sell 5 minutes after they're put on the market because 10,000 other Microsoft employees also want that short commute.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 700x1013]

[Fark user image 512x1500]


A) Those really warm the rapidly shriveling cockles of my heart.

B) That second one is exactly why health-insurance is now so pervasively tied to employment. So employees can have their health threatened to comply with basically slave-like conditions and demands for crap pay. Glad to see at least some people are calling that bluff.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: ///But then capital discovered the magic of cheap immigrant labor...


The two main US political parties have swapped positions on immigration since about the 1970s-80s.  It used to be that the business leaders who supported the Republican Party wanted relatively free and open immigration, as a source of cheap labor;  while the Democratic Party, one of whose biggest constituencies was organized labor, wanted tight restrictions on immigration to restrict the supply of labor and keep wages high.

That died when unions went into decline in the 1980s, and the Democratic Party abandoned organized labor as a constituency in favor of the "professional class".  The "professional class" had previously tended to vote Republican, as Republican fiscal and tax policy tended to favor high earners, people who were at least upper-middle-class.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202: cryinoutloud: Hey, maybe we could ramp back on that Consumer Nation shiat, and make this a much more pleasant society again.  hello?

It wasn't an intentional plan on my part, but over the last three years I joined "no buy month" challenges three times, and of course all of the non-necessary shops were closed during lockdown, and I have accidentally ended up living a "frugal" and "decluttered" lifestyle. I might move to another country next year, so I'm actively paring down the "stuff". And it turns out when I don't go shopping and buy stuff all the time, it's easy to keep emergency savings and I don't feel stressed if it takes a few weeks to find my next client or project.

I wonder what percent of a typical salary is eaten up by work wardrobe, commuting costs, and all the little daily purchases that go with it?


towards the start of WFH, there was talk of creating a silver lining by demanding that when folks returned to 'in person' work, they be compensated for the time, gas, and vehicle wear that commuting costs.  i'm sure some would want to add child care to that.
i don't want to bulldoze Tom Joad's house to get my three dollars a day, but i need a job.  now.  how can workers effectively withhold their work for any real amount of time if it means no income?  i mean i'm honestly asking.  there must be change, but while money is politics...
Watch Videos Online | Manufacturing Consent: Noam Chomsky and the Media [VOST] | Veoh.com
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Graffito: I did not RTFA, but how are people who are not near retirement age supporting themselves if they don't work?


Virtually all national journalists are rich kids, they're the only ones who can take on that pay and the level of instability just to gain status.  Nearly everyone they know has the same background.  They only talk to one another and they live on Twitter.

Everything usually makes sense after you take these things into consideration.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: They should lower the age to claim Social Security to 60.


I'm nearing 64.  My spouse is already on Medicare, though hasn't yet started collecting SS.  I'll probably continue to work for another five years or so because I like my job and I can work remotely.  The age to be able to start collecting SS goes up a bit every once in a while.  For me it's, I think, 65 and 8 months, while for my spouse it was 65 and 6 months.  I agree that the age for collecting SS should move downward, not upward.

How do we pay for it?  We can start by eliminating billionaires from the population.
 
