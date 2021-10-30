 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Honey he's poor, time for him to hit the door   (msn.com) divider line
26
    More: Awkward, Engagement, Marriage, young niece, Pew Research Center, older man, financial support of her dad, Finance, job of similar standing  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2021 at 3:38 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was (very) poor when my wife and I met and she stuck with me.  Now I'm quite rich and we were able to retire in our early 40s.  Fark this guy, he has no idea the kind of character being poor builds.

/Looks at my own profile
//OK, not THAT much character
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she's really just nineteen and isn't financially independent then she's not really ready to marry anyone, let alone someone she's only known a few months who isn't even willing to tell her how he makes his money.

Everyone matures at different rates.  A few people might be mature enough at 19, but those are generally the exception these days, both because of a lack of life experiences and because the trappings of living that most people expect to have are financially inaccessible to them due to low income.

It sounds like she's confusing lust and love, particularly if she was inexperienced in relationships prior to meeting this guy.  Lust will often wane before one's financial fortunes have improved, particularly if those financial problems rear themselves in a strong and forceful way.

But not knowing what he does for a living is a big red flag.  There shouldn't be shame even in many of the lowest-wage jobs, but not even being willing to disclose it could mean that either he earns his living through crime, or he's a gigolo, looking to make a living off of her and basically calling her family's bluff about cutting her off.  Both of these should be a strong indicator that legally attaching herself to him is problematic.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8 inches: I was (very) poor when my wife and I met and she stuck with me.  Now I'm quite rich and we were able to retire in our early 40s.  Fark this guy, he has no idea the kind of character being poor builds.

/Looks at my own profile
//OK, not THAT much character


Were you willing to admit what you did for a living?

The boyfriend wasn't willing to admit what he did for a living, or else the young woman was not willing to admit it to her own family if she knew.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This approach may have been unconventional but it has won him support on social media.


Well, that's what really matters, right?

Jeeze, some people are pathetic excuses for humans.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got married during my undergraduate years in college (to someone in grad school for a potentially lucrative career).

We're relatively well off twenty years later. What you make at 20 is not necessarily what you will make for the rest of your life. (Though both I and my-then boyfriend/now-husband were very clear with each other regarding our finances before we got married. There were no surprises, as there seem to be in this story.)

That said, the fact that the young woman ended their engagement over this tells me that:

1) she wasn't ready for marriage

2) she wasn't as 'in love' as she thought she was

3) this marriage would likely not be one that lasted.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8 inches: I was (very) poor when my wife and I met and she stuck with me.  Now I'm quite rich and we were able to retire in our early 40s.  Fark this guy, he has no idea the kind of character being poor builds.

/Looks at my own profile
//OK, not THAT much character


We were very poor when we started out but I was not (per tfa) "spoiled".
My marriage was not a transition from cozy home life to major step down.

Per tfa, her fiance was "shady" about his prospects and, meh, if her male kin ran some numbers and she changed her mind and fiance couldn't change it back, that's *all* about the couple.

Being poor doesn't build character. The process of climbing higher can.
That she looked at the now and decided to bail makes this, really, all about her and confirms, in part, the suspicions she wasn't ready to marry.

If it were a student loan, rather than a marriage, some adult did the right thing by taking her by the hand, running numbers and letting her decide with information she hadn't considered.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Help with the bags
Youtube i55v-5WRADk

My financier, Elizabeth.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The poor thing seems less important than the "not being forthcoming" thing.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw the initial thread on AITA. The question more was of the uncle was an AH for helping his niece write a budget for herself if she did go through with the wedding. He personally was against the marriage, but took the clever approach of not telling his niece what to do but letting her think through her decisions. The niece was mad because she had started to regret breaking up with her fiancé based on the budget her uncle helped her draw up. The consensus was that the uncle hadn't done anything wrong and did the smart move in the scenario when the family is opposed to an SO by being supportive of his niece and just laying out facts in a neutral way.  If the relationship was strong enough and ready for marriage, drawing up a realistic or even slightly rosy budget shouldn't have brought it down.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: I saw the initial thread on AITA. The question more was of the uncle was an AH for helping his niece write a budget for herself if she did go through with the wedding. He personally was against the marriage, but took the clever approach of not telling his niece what to do but letting her think through her decisions. The niece was mad because she had started to regret breaking up with her fiancé based on the budget her uncle helped her draw up. The consensus was that the uncle hadn't done anything wrong and did the smart move in the scenario when the family is opposed to an SO by being supportive of his niece and just laying out facts in a neutral way.  If the relationship was strong enough and ready for marriage, drawing up a realistic or even slightly rosy budget shouldn't have brought it down.


This.

If one person has "breaking it off" levels of concerns and the two of them can't work it out that's their business and not the fault of the person who shined the light out of concern.

Unless if's a gossipy bride's maid who whispers rumors about what "he" did at the bachelor party, sending the bride running, in tears, to text her betrothed a series of angry emojis and ending with "how COULD you!"

Nobody likes that girl.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're not ready, and probably would have crashed and burned. This way, if there's something real to their relationship, they can work on it from a place of security. Or it was just a flash in the pan and they'll move on with minimal damage.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thought he was the A until I read the article,
Now it just sounds like the kid was rushing into marriage.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Like others have stated, the problems here are 1) she seems young and impulsive and 2) her fiancé not being forthcoming about how he makes a living is a gargantuan red flag.

Still, I don't like this "If you're poor, you don't deserve to get married" thread that seems to be woven into a lot of the sentiments surrounding this story. Or is it that poor people don't deserve to marry people better off than they are? Either way, it's really classist, especially given that poverty is a systemic failing, not a moral one.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I married my husband at 18. I knew that it would not be all sunshine and roses. We have been married for 39 years. I knew what I was getting into. I think she did the right thing. If she could not deal with reality she would have never made it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like he did the niece a favor. The prospective husband could very well be a great guy and an excellent husband....but he probably should have waited until he was more financially secure before he asked her to marry him.

/ also...you met this dude 4 months ago. What are you doing? Are you on drugs?

// I would probably be a terrible dad
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was he really shady or did he know he didn't really make much and was embarrassed to share it?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Megathuma: I got married during my undergraduate years in college (to someone in grad school for a potentially lucrative career).

We're relatively well off twenty years later. What you make at 20 is not necessarily what you will make for the rest of your life. (Though both I and my-then boyfriend/now-husband were very clear with each other regarding our finances before we got married. There were no surprises, as there seem to be in this story.)

That said, the fact that the young woman ended their engagement over this tells me that:

1) she wasn't ready for marriage

2) she wasn't as 'in love' as she thought she was

3) this marriage would likely not be one that lasted.


4) she didn't even have a job herself, much less a career
 
major hatred
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good for the poor guy, he's better off without a person that really didn't love him anyway. I hope he finds happiness and success in life Assuming he's not some kind of a******.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can take the guy out of the trailer park, but you can't take the trailer park out of the guy.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think everyone involved is shiatty.

The big error her elders trying to save her from herself are making is assuming neither she nor her love interest will ever advance in life. They are as much as telling her she's minimum wage worthy and has to find a man to support her. And she thinks the same way about herself. She certainly never thought "I'll become an X where I make money and still love this sweet guy so he can be house husband".

The uncle probably did save her from a mistake, but only by leaning on misogynistic norms.

Why is the man required to make more than her? If she wants a future of wealth, especially coming from a family of decent money, she has every option to get there without a man leading the way.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So "not financially independent" is code for unemployed and not in college, right?

I grew up dirt poor, I worked my way through college, I made my career. By the time I got married I was ina much better financial position. My wife and I aren't idiots, we understand that because we both make good money it makes everything in our lives easier.

I'm not bothered by her former fiance not making enough to support them, not many do at that age.

I'm bothered that her family raised an obviously spoiled and lazy idiot. And I'm bothered by the obvious sexism and toxic relationship. The father deciding he gets to choose what class of person she can marry. Demanding she break off the engagement by using financial support as a weapon.

Yes they're all assholes.

The poor ex doesn't know it, but he dodged a bullet on this one.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Was he really shady or did he know he didn't really make much and was embarrassed to share it?


Who wouldn't be embarrassed given those circumstances? Clearly she is valuing him based on his wallet.
 
Valter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

daffy: I married my husband at 18. I knew that it would not be all sunshine and roses. We have been married for 39 years. I knew what I was getting into. I think she did the right thing. If she could not deal with reality she would have never made it.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


That's lovely.

If we all had such perfect lives then everything would be .... everything would be perfect.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

greentea1985: I saw the initial thread on AITA. The question more was of the uncle was an AH for helping his niece write a budget for herself if she did go through with the wedding. He personally was against the marriage, but took the clever approach of not telling his niece what to do but letting her think through her decisions. The niece was mad because she had started to regret breaking up with her fiancé based on the budget her uncle helped her draw up. The consensus was that the uncle hadn't done anything wrong and did the smart move in the scenario when the family is opposed to an SO by being supportive of his niece and just laying out facts in a neutral way.  If the relationship was strong enough and ready for marriage, drawing up a realistic or even slightly rosy budget shouldn't have brought it down.


Uncle/Niece, think I've seen those movies. Off to investigate, for all of Fark
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Was he really shady or did he know he didn't really make much and was embarrassed to share it?


Either way it's shady to not have this talk with someone you're about to marry.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Was he really shady or did he know he didn't really make much and was embarrassed to share it?


Counter-point:relationships are about trust. It's about being in a place where you can tell your SO anything and everything.

If there's something that is so terrible that you cannot discuss it with your SO...you're not in a relationship with the correct person.

/ or you're a serial killer
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.