(Twitter)   Best way to solve the supply chain problems? Make logistics cool   (twitter.com)
51
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
airforce.comView Full Size


//nice film
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Try hiring workers instead of using slave labor.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Try hiring workers instead of using slave labor.


Try watching the linked video before making an irrelevant comment.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It might be the accountant in me, but logistics seems fascinating.

I remember listening to a tech podcast that had someone from SpaceX talking about the challenges of making sure that everything is where it needs to be, and when it needs to be there for building rockets. And it all just felt like juggling 2 dozen balls in the air and just having it all work
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: It might be the accountant in me, but logistics seems fascinating.

I remember listening to a tech podcast that had someone from SpaceX talking about the challenges of making sure that everything is where it needs to be, and when it needs to be there for building rockets. And it all just felt like juggling 2 dozen balls in the air and just having it all work


It's neat to think about.

But it is far less fascinating or fun when you have a dude in Qatar screaming at you every f*cking day for a week while you work to get his shipment through Qatar customs.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: Marcus Aurelius: Try hiring workers instead of using slave labor.

Try watching the linked video before making an irrelevant comment.


Don't dispute the talking points, bruh
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Military loadmaster is a super important job. You have to load everything in the space provided and distribute the weight evenly so it won't affect the flight characteristics of the aircraft. Kinda like Tetris but you have to get it right the first time.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: [airforce.com image 630x354]

//nice film


Anusol.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: Gubbo: It might be the accountant in me, but logistics seems fascinating.

I remember listening to a tech podcast that had someone from SpaceX talking about the challenges of making sure that everything is where it needs to be, and when it needs to be there for building rockets. And it all just felt like juggling 2 dozen balls in the air and just having it all work

It's neat to think about.

But it is far less fascinating or fun when you have a dude in Qatar screaming at you every f*cking day for a week while you work to get his shipment through Qatar customs.


When I did accounting in auto my cube was across the isle from logistics people. Everyday at 530 when I was skating out they would be on the phone with some other parts of the world. ALWAYS yelling at each other.

/Ill pass
//Fark accounting too
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone reanimate Claude Akins immediately! We need a hip reboot of B.J. and the Bear!
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF did I just watch?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Choreography is a cute metaphor, but really paying truckers better would help a lot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was pretty good
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Nice.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would probably be good at it

And it would make me crazy

I know this cause I ame the only one in the household who can get things to function

Which means I have to be the adult in the room
All
The
farking
Time

*cries in corner with beer*
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Logistics was already cool.

2. This guy is living proof. farking awesome.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: 1. Logistics was already cool.

2. This guy is living proof. farking awesome.


Same here. I may be biased since I work in logistics myself.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Someone reanimate Claude Akins immediately! We need a hip reboot of B.J. and the Bear!


I sat in that Kenworth semi when I was a kid, I'm older than that now
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Military loadmaster is a super important job. You have to load everything in the space provided and distribute the weight evenly so it won't affect the flight characteristics of the aircraft. Kinda like Tetris but you have to get it right the first time.


"Amateurs study tactics, armchair generals study strategy, professionals study logistics."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans make me laugh. They scream that we need less government oversight because market forces will self regulate industry. Then when something goes wrong, they blame the Democrats.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Which means I have to be the adult in the room
All
The
farking
Time

*cries in corner with beer*


Deeply dissatisfied fist bump.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who works in infrastructure, I'm really glad to see other behind-the-scenes making the world run occupations getting some love.

"No one cares what you do until you screw up" is a farking rotten philosophy among the population.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Marcus Aurelius: Try hiring workers instead of using slave labor.

Try watching the linked video before making an irrelevant comment.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This is fark. We don't hafta RTFA, let alone watch a video
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna solve supply chain problems? Do what America did in WW2 and partner with organized crime.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that I think about it, most of the games I play are pretty heavy on management & logistics.

Not sure if that's because logistics is cool, or because I'm boring.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best way to solve the supply chain problems?

Realize that you don't live  on an  infinite earth and get a little farking control of yourself and your demands?
aahahahaaaaaa.
Well you will.  One way or the other.  And you'll be saying, We should have done something.  I shouldn't have made fun of that crazy poster on the internet.

Anything other outcome is just your fevered addicts' brain talking.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: WTF did I just watch?


Here's the episode on NPR's "The Indicator" that this video is based off of...

Revenge of the Math Club
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Republicans make me laugh. They scream that we need less government oversight because market forces will self regulate industry. Then when something goes wrong, they blame the Democrats.


Pretty stupid of people to blame Biden about something that is happening on a global scale due to an ongoing pandemic which farked the supply chains royally.

Trump's inaction in the beginning of the pandemic did more harm to the supply chains than anything Biden did.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It might be the accountant in me, but logistics seems fascinating.

I remember listening to a tech podcast that had someone from SpaceX talking about the challenges of making sure that everything is where it needs to be, and when it needs to be there for building rockets. And it all just felt like juggling 2 dozen balls in the air and just having it all work


Why do you have an accountant in you? And why are you posting with an accountant in you?

NTTAWWT
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Someone reanimate Claude Akins immediately! We need a hip reboot of B.J. and the Bear!


In space!

Bear is a YodaWookWok inspired alien* and the not too huge ship is considered....

*Constantly giving birth with different percentages of each species for the innumerable cute collectible profitable action figures.

/like Firefly, but good
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Wealth disparity is higher now than pre French revolution.

The solution to most of society's problems is pretty clear. . .  PAY PEOPLE MORE MONEY.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in logistics for 20+ years for a very large company.

If you like...
4am conference calls with Europe
10pm conference calls with Asia
In between, working 10 hrs a day at an office 40 miles away from home.
Never getting to enjoy a holiday or a day off because you're tracking shipments or trying to put out fires.
Getting calls from customers and execs and all hours, every day of the week looking for delivery status updates because "we need to meet the contract requirements."
And basically being on call 24/7/365

Then logistics is for you!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [airforce.com image 630x354]

//nice film


AMC: Alcoholics Moving Cargo
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Military loadmaster is a super important job. You have to load everything in the space provided and distribute the weight evenly so it won't affect the flight characteristics of the aircraft. Kinda like Tetris but you have to get it right the first time.


And if you screw up, people die.
Why did the pilots LOSE control?! National Air Cargo flight 102
Youtube hvZEr3IkLJI
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The math and science of logistics actually is already something a good number of scientists and engineers regularly geek out about and constantly find ways to improve, and it's already "cool" to a number of people not into those industries. Look at how popular games like Factorio are. That isn't the problem.

The problem is that the people actually DOING the logistics work - loading, unloading and driving trucks, running warehouses, stocking shelves, tracking inventory, etc, are massively overworked, underpaid, and not provided even basic safety. Provide some basic farking safety, pay every worker respectable wages for critical work, and your supply chain will be perfect in a matter of weeks. The planning and tech are there to make it happen, the people aren't, and it's ENTIRELY due to greed.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 660x440]

Wealth disparity is higher now than pre French revolution.

The solution to most of society's problems is pretty clear. . .  PAY PEOPLE MORE MONEY.


Family Guy - Dive Into Gold Coins [HD]
Youtube viDL2W0HcJw
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 660x440]

Wealth disparity is higher now than pre French revolution.

The solution to most of society's problems is pretty clear. . .  PAY PEOPLE MORE MONEY.

[YouTube video: Family Guy - Dive Into Gold Coins [HD]]


In Ducktales, canonicaly Scrooge is the only one who can swim in money.  FYI

It's like his miserly super power
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Marcus Aurelius: Try hiring workers instead of using slave labor.

Try watching the linked video before making an irrelevant comment.


Just clicking the link severely limits my responses.  Why do you hate freedom?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It might be the accountant in me, but logistics seems fascinating.

I remember listening to a tech podcast that had someone from SpaceX talking about the challenges of making sure that everything is where it needs to be, and when it needs to be there for building rockets. And it all just felt like juggling 2 dozen balls in the air and just having it all work


That sounds more like project management. Another field where there are the good and the not good.  Not much in between.
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Logistics is the discipline of getting things where they need to be, when they need to be there, as cheaply as possible.

The problem arises when we mistake transferring the cost to someone else for making it cheaper. Paying your labor less doesn't make the cost go down, it moves some of the cost to them. A well-functioning, well-regulated market would prevent that. We should work on getting one of those.
 
alienated
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Jake Havechek: Military loadmaster is a super important job. You have to load everything in the space provided and distribute the weight evenly so it won't affect the flight characteristics of the aircraft. Kinda like Tetris but you have to get it right the first time.

"Amateurs study tactics, armchair generals study strategy, professionals study logistics."


Professionals study all 3 . Ain't no good having a deployed team , much less a brigade , if their equipment doesn't show up. Logistics is part of tactics. Imho
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Approves

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hire the drug cartels, they seem to be able to move anything anywhere
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Marcus Aurelius: Try hiring workers instead of using slave labor.

Try watching the linked video before making an irrelevant comment.


How much of the issue is that the brass decided to remove every last dime of logistical robustness compared to people not "really into it".  "Lean manufacturing" was copied wholesale from Japan, including just how much the lower end of the zaibatsu was supposed to bend over to supply those parts.

The book "Thunder Tribes" discussed Japanese youth in the 1990s (post boom).  One bit was suppliers of "motorcycle parts" for small runs.  Said supplier obviously knew the parts were "used" as the "contractors" rode the bikes in to be chopped.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Neat video. So did logistics majors all die of Covid or what?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So who's failing the past few months. There's a flotilla of cargo ships off Long Beach.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I suck at math and dancing
video induced envy
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I worked in logistics for 20+ years for a very large company.

If you like...
4am conference calls with Europe
10pm conference calls with Asia
In between, working 10 hrs a day at an office 40 miles away from home.
Never getting to enjoy a holiday or a day off because you're tracking shipments or trying to put out fires.
Getting calls from customers and execs and all hours, every day of the week looking for delivery status updates because "we need to meet the contract requirements."
And basically being on call 24/7/365

Then logistics is for you!


Which parts of that were appealing to you? I gotta say, that would get old pretty quick.
 
