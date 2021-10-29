 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(VT Digger)   Let's see how schools are doing now they're back to in-person school learning..."I feel like I can't focus on my education. Instead, I'm having conversations with my classmates about escape routes"   (vtdigger.org) divider line
24
    More: Sad, High school, student vehicle, real experience, Brattleboro Union High School, first month of the school year, first time, graffiti threats, Central teacher Fawnda Buttolph  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2021 at 3:14 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In other words back to normal.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was in Elementary School, all we had to worry about was nuclear bombs.
 
alex10294
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, like every day ever in my public school growing up, but with more hysteria and a COVID tie-in.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: When I was in Elementary School, all we had to worry about was nuclear bombs.


and earthquakes
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Use the tipped-over wheel-chair as a step-up, and out the window you go.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Creepy Lurker Guy: When I was in Elementary School, all we had to worry about was nuclear bombs.

and earthquakes


Not in Baltimore.  ;-)
 
Gratch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, business as usual for education in America.
 
webron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Given the increasing rate of the downward trend of America, there's lots of useful lessons.
1. lives don't matter
2. any effort to save lives or improve the country will be torpedoed by idiots who would be the ones most benefiting for those efforts.  Because they strongly feel that the wealthy and powerful should never be responsible for anything they do.
3. Money is good
4. cops won't hesitate to kill you.
5. No one is coming to save you
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: When I was in Elementary School, all we had to worry about was nuclear bombs.


Some times, I'd tell "duck and cover!" and then point out everyone who died because they didn't D&C.

"Don't listen to the teacher.  She was vaporized!"
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: When I was in Elementary School, all we had to worry about was nuclear bombs.


nothing to worry about really.  we would be dead...no escape routes to worry about.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"For the first time ever, I raised my voice and yelled at my students," Addison Central teacher Fawnda Buttolph

Strong contender for best name of the month.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: When I was in Elementary School, all we had to worry about was nuclear bombs.


I feel like I really nailed the sweet spot of grade school during the late 80s through 90s.  The USSR was on the way out, and then was out. 9/11 hadn't ruined everything yet.  Computers were on the way in, but were mostly for fun, except for typing papers in high school. Teaching was still 100% analog and not so fast-paced with email, computerized homework, etc.  Totally nailed my choice of birth year.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember we all had to scramble to the roof for landshark drills.

/still managed to learn sumpin
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

webron: Given the increasing rate of the downward trend of America, there's lots of useful lessons.
1. lives don't matter
2. any effort to save lives or improve the country will be torpedoed by idiots who would be the ones most benefiting for those efforts.  Because they strongly feel that the wealthy and powerful should never be responsible for anything they do.
3. Money is good
4. cops won't hesitate to kill you.
5. No one is coming to save you


6. The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.
 
Tyrone Biggums
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let's see: my kids school has had a bomb threat and two shooting threats already. And it's not even November yet.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: webron: Given the increasing rate of the downward trend of America, there's lots of useful lessons.
1. lives don't matter
2. any effort to save lives or improve the country will be torpedoed by idiots who would be the ones most benefiting for those efforts.  Because they strongly feel that the wealthy and powerful should never be responsible for anything they do.
3. Money is good
4. cops won't hesitate to kill you.
5. No one is coming to save you

6. The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.


7. The battle of Hastings was won by William the Conqueror in 1066.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

plecos: Creepy Lurker Guy: When I was in Elementary School, all we had to worry about was nuclear bombs.

nothing to worry about really.  we would be dead...no escape routes to worry about.


We were a few miles from a sub training facility, an Air National Guard base, and the state capital.  We were screwed.

/OTOH, I got to see where Jimmy Carter lived for a short time when he was training.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Biggums: Let's see: my kids school has had a bomb threat and two shooting threats already. And it's not even November yet.


We usually got bomb threats in November

One time the kid was on my bus.
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "For the first time ever, I raised my voice and yelled at my students," Addison Central teacher Fawnda Buttolph

Strong contender for best name of the month.


How long had she been teaching. Maybe two days.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Tyrone Biggums: Let's see: my kids school has had a bomb threat and two shooting threats already. And it's not even November yet.

We usually got bomb threats in November

One time the kid was on my bus.


When I was in jr. high school we had a LOT of bomb threats.  During nice weather we would get two or three per week.  Later I was told that many of them came from the pay phone in the hallway outside the main office.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is what parents should be pissed off about in school board meetings.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: 7. The battle of Hastings was won by William the Conqueror in 1066.


Well, they wouldn't have called him William the Loser.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll share what is going on in the high school I teach at. Apathy. A shiatload of apathy.

After Covid and the mass shift to instruction based for online learning the kids have forgotten that a classroom is still for learning, yet still expect passing grades. For doing nothing. Had one girl squeak by Q1 with a D- (which is now 50% instead of 60%). She asked if I can bump it to a D. Here child. Retake this quiz you failed. She turned around and walked away. Then whined to her mommy (who runs a Montessori "school") who asked me to do the same thing. F*cking A what kind of parent are you?

/end rant
//for now
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Creepy Lurker Guy: When I was in Elementary School, all we had to worry about was nuclear bombs.

and earthquakes


West coast was earthquakes, Midwest was tornadoes.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.