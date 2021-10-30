 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   But most of the time it's just Bert down the street   (mlive.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Odor, Privacy, Body odor, Privacy Policy, use of this site, Kalamazoo City Commission  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2021 at 3:26 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Ernie?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With all these 'odor sensors' does it make Kalamazoo the smelliest place on earth?
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They all know which one is to blame.
 
fat boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If he stopped hanging around all those pigeons he'd smell better..
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd go around town putting smelly stuff in front of the odor sensors.  Rotten egg here, pair of Army socks there.  Four day old Arby's roast beef here.  Kalamazoo Odor Police (kop), would order the city evacuated.  Then, free city.
 
mudpants
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do the sensors detect what the smell is?  Sewage, crack production, indoor grow house, pussybar?  That kinda stuff is interesting.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 553x555]


Hey, uh Bert. You, uh, notice anything about me?

Yeah. Your hat.

Uh, do you like it Bert?

Ernie. Go be flaming somewhere else.

I don't know why I try, Bert
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.