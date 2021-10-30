 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Jellyfish invasion causes second emergency shutdown at nuclear power plant. It's starting to look like a grudge (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Unlikely, Nuclear power, Electricity generation, Coal, Cooling tower, Dunbar, nuclear power station, swarm of jellyfish, Power station  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2021 at 2:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The same swarm again? I didn't think jellyfish were that durable.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not the Squid Game spinoff you were hoping for?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The jellyfish of doom!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jellyfish Invasion is now the name of my Hentai folder.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Jellyfish?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yum... Electric Jellyfish

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a..

jellyfish jam
Youtube oWqAf4eex14
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've taken on a commercial drone company called RUAS to patrol the sea around Torness to spot the jellyfish before they become a problem.

Okay, jellyfish spotted. Now what?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: They've taken on a commercial drone company called RUAS to patrol the sea around Torness to spot the jellyfish before they become a problem.

Okay, jellyfish spotted. Now what?


Drones filled bread and peanut butter
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jjorsett: They've taken on a commercial drone company called RUAS to patrol the sea around Torness to spot the jellyfish before they become a problem.

Okay, jellyfish spotted. Now what?


Stupidshutdowneverythingmeme but before they have to clean that shiat out?
/guessing
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
o/~
Jellyfish heaven
In the big blue sea
Where it's too cold to surf
And it's too warm to ski
Jellyfish Heaven
Is full of dead
Jellyfish
o/~
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not the Godzilla we want, but it is the one we deserve.
 
Muso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jellyfish - New Mistake
Youtube eHvgQDRpA-s
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: They've taken on a commercial drone company called RUAS to patrol the sea around Torness to spot the jellyfish before they become a problem.

Okay, jellyfish spotted. Now what?


In all seriousness? There's probably not much they can do except be given more head start on shutting down the reactors to avoid meltdown as the jellyfish effect the cooling system.

My only other idea would be doing something involving large nets with with very small meshing.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
True fact:   A group of jellyfish is called a "smack."

I once did a free ascent from about 90fsw directly through this massive smack of moon jellies, right off of Possession Point south of Whidbey Island.  Vis sucked and we lost sight of the bottom about 20 feet into the ascent and didn't sight the surface until we were at about 15 feet deep doing a hanging safety stop.  It was like being in a big green snow globe full of the little white bastages.    It was surreal, and really, really cool.

When we got out my dive partner wiped her face off with her neoprene gloves and her lips went numb.  She was fine.

/ CSB
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: jjorsett: They've taken on a commercial drone company called RUAS to patrol the sea around Torness to spot the jellyfish before they become a problem.

Okay, jellyfish spotted. Now what?

In all seriousness? There's probably not much they can do except be given more head start on shutting down the reactors to avoid meltdown as the jellyfish effect the cooling system.

My only other idea would be doing something involving large nets with with very small meshing.


Mine would be "build pebble bed reactors" because they are air cooled.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jellyfish yum.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jellyfish crave electricity.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/he ate the light.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Remember: urinating on jellyfish sting's is completely ineffectual, but keep doing it because it's hilarious.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.