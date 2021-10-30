 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Fridge-sized asteriod almost scores a touchdown, DA BEARS   (nypost.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And? So what?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Scientists have traced the origin...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No boom today...
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Yup, about the size on a fridge. how the fark did it get there?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's unlikely to make it through the atmosphere. So, not really newsworthy. Perfect for Fark though.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since when is a fridge sized asteroid a threat to anything unless it's in some weird orbit that has it travelling way faster than most asteroids?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: Since when is a fridge sized asteroid a threat to anything unless it's in some weird orbit that has it travelling way faster than most asteroids?


Nobody said it was a threat. It's just mildly interesting, like 'whoa, there's a fridge flying right by us'. Someone should catch up to that thing and see what's in it. Probably nothing but expired ketchup packets and Michelob Ultras, but you never know.
 
