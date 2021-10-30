 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Someone found the little mayan canoe   (bbc.co.uk)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Others still claim it's a myth.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ritual" knife my ass.

Every thing they find is "ritual"

It was used to shuck mollusks.

Dipfarks
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many unaccompanied minors were in it?

DNRTFA
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TWX: Others still claim it's a myth.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One down
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The cunnquistadors?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Interesting, yes. But the idea that a canoe would be used to remove water from a cenote is ridiculous. They could have used pottery jars on ropes to do that.

1. Kept there to rescue children who fall in.

2. Used for fishing or as a base for divers.

3. Perhaps used in rituals, although it's a lot easier to throw things in from the sides. Maybe a religious official stood in it during ceremonies.

4. Brought there from some other place.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet it was a pedo.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Interesting, yes. But the idea that a canoe would be used to remove water from a cenote is ridiculous. They could have used pottery jars on ropes to do that.

1. Kept there to rescue children who fall in.

2. Used for fishing or as a base for divers.

3. Perhaps used in rituals, although it's a lot easier to throw things in from the sides. Maybe a religious official stood in it during ceremonies.

4. Brought there from some other place.


Cenotes were not just ritual sites, they were sacred, so it wouldn't have been used for fishing, and nobody was going to fall in by accident or if they did nobody was going to be rescuing them. And yeah, duh it was brought in from some other place. Being a canoe, it didn't walk there by itself.

The idea that it was used by priests or shamans during rituals is more likely, since other artifacts were found inside. Or as part of a platform where sacrifices were performed before being placed into the cenote.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: I bet it was a pedo.


Read your Fark handle wrong, didn't mean to laugh
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "Ritual" knife my ass.

Every thing they find is "ritual"

It was used to shuck mollusks.

Dipfarks


It was a mollusk shucking ritual.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: WastrelWay: Interesting, yes. But the idea that a canoe would be used to remove water from a cenote is ridiculous. They could have used pottery jars on ropes to do that.

1. Kept there to rescue children who fall in.

2. Used for fishing or as a base for divers.

3. Perhaps used in rituals, although it's a lot easier to throw things in from the sides. Maybe a religious official stood in it during ceremonies.

4. Brought there from some other place.

Cenotes were not just ritual sites, they were sacred, so it wouldn't have been used for fishing, and nobody was going to fall in by accident or if they did nobody was going to be rescuing them. And yeah, duh it was brought in from some other place. Being a canoe, it didn't walk there by itself.

The idea that it was used by priests or shamans during rituals is more likely, since other artifacts were found inside. Or as part of a platform where sacrifices were performed before being placed into the cenote.


I feel it unlikely that they were leaving corpses in their drinking water.
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a Cenote might look like today:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WastrelWay:
3. Perhaps used in rituals, although it's a lot easier to throw things in from the sides. Maybe a religious official stood in it during ceremonies.

At 5 feet long, and narrow, it wouldn't have been a very stable platform for standing.
 
