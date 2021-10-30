 Skip to content
(National Today)   Did you remember?
13
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Composers?


Julius Fucik - Entry of the Gladiators
Youtube _B0CyOAO8y0


Czech!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also here's a Czech List of Composers:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​Czech_composers
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 21st night of September?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any soft smack who tries to tell me this is "made-up-shiat-as-I-went-along day" will get the same response.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids In The Hall - Seven Things To Do Today (KITH) - PopGame
Youtube MnfKvwqiT6M
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nah I never saw the point of checklists. Both of my parents liked them. Maybe that's why.

Composing a checklist is work. Then doing the things on the checklist is work. I already know what I need to do. So that's just extra work.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Super hyped at the attention that National Checklist Day gets over National Steak and BJ Day.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do you remember the night I held you so tight as we danced to the Wienerschnitzel Waltz?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Super hyped at the attention that National Checklist Day gets over National Steak and BJ Day.


Eat a steak AND give a dude a BJ?

But after I've eaten a steak my tummy is already full. Where will it go?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Keep yer gunpowder dry and don't let yer hat blow in the crick.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some Caturday for this thread
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Valter: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Super hyped at the attention that National Checklist Day gets over National Steak and BJ Day.

Eat a steak AND give a dude a BJ?

But after I've eaten a steak my tummy is already full. Where will it go?


Please don't fret, I've heard the body has ways of shutting that down.
 
