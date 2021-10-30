 Skip to content
(MSN)   Father these are not the chicken wings I like .... goodbye Father   (msn.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, way to bury the farking lead journos, and farkers: "The father was able to dodge the bullet, which traveled through the walls of their apartment and eventually became lodged in a neighbor's dishwasher, police added."

I mean, holy shiat, is he the Flash?  Are we in the Matrix?  What's going on that a 50-something guy can go all superhero and it rates such a blah headline from y'all. I am disappoint.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, further on down the page...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.


I want to know how they tied them together.  Did the editor have the intern research similar wing assaults?
 
Valter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I mean, way to bury the farking lead journos, and farkers: "The father was able to dodge the bullet, which traveled through the walls of their apartment and eventually became lodged in a neighbor's dishwasher, police added."

I mean, holy shiat, is he the Flash?  Are we in the Matrix?  What's going on that a 50-something guy can go all superhero and it rates such a blah headline from y'all. I am disappoint.


I'd ask what's in the water in Utah but I already know the answer to that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I mean, way to bury the farking lead journos, and farkers: "The father was able to dodge the bullet, which traveled through the walls of their apartment and eventually became lodged in a neighbor's dishwasher, police added."

I mean, holy shiat, is he the Flash?  Are we in the Matrix?  What's going on that a 50-something guy can go all superhero and it rates such a blah headline from y'all. I am disappoint.


Sounds more awesome than "shooter missed from 5 feet away"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The dispute escalated, Suliafu went into his bedroom and returned with a gun and, despite his father's pleas, he opened fire, police said. The father was able to dodge the bullet, which traveled through the walls of their apartment and eventually became lodged in a neighbor's dishwasher, police added.

The father then went for his son's legs, attempting to wrestle the gun away from him, and amid the tussle, Suliafu shot off two more rounds that became lodged in the ceiling, police said. The father was finally able to snatch the weapon away and unload it while fleeing, police added.

...Um, are we sure this guy isn't some kind of retired super-assassin or something?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.


It's going to happen
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lsherm: A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.

I want to know how they tied them together.  Did the editor have the intern research similar wing assaults?


They have a special department for fast food crime. And even if they don't really, they should have. The public has a right to know.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If there wasn't a gun around this would have likely resulted in thrown chicken wings and regret the following day. But in Murica you gotta have a gun for pritekshun.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good thing the father didn't end up buying Oscar Meyer instead of Nathan's, or store-brand lunchmeat instead of name-brand.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just when the price of wings is starting to drop
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I mean, way to bury the farking lead journos, and farkers: "The father was able to dodge the bullet, which traveled through the walls of their apartment and eventually became lodged in a neighbor's dishwasher, police added."

I mean, holy shiat, is he the Flash?  Are we in the Matrix?  What's going on that a 50-something guy can go all superhero and it rates such a blah headline from y'all. I am disappoint.


I hope the judge puts a stipulation on his eventual release that he's not allowed within 500 ft. of a dishwasher. Especially that of his what I hope will become his former neighbor.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Firstly, reading the headline I thought there was a priest involved
Secondly, I liked the second story better.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Okay, but have any of you actually tried the parmesan black pepper Thai honey wings?  It's like someone rolled hot wings in pub crawl vomit.  I don't know who, but someone should be shot over those wings.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wrong Chicken wings? Thats a shootin!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Big "all I wanted was a Pepsi" vibes.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Old busted Americana, Apple pie, the flag, family.
New hotness, disputes over chicken wings, killing others for a Popeyes chicken sandwich, shooting family members over anything if a gun is handy.
We're doing fine.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lsherm: A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.

I want to know how they tied them together.  Did the editor have the intern research similar wing assaults?

They have a special department for fast food crime. And even if they don't really, they should have. The public has a right to know.


Big Grease owns the media.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ain't no thing but a chicken wing on a string at the Burger King.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.


I suspect many "wing aficionados" consume chicken wings compulsively and without pleasure as some sort of macho-male competitive display.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lsherm: A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.

I want to know how they tied them together.  Did the editor have the intern research similar wing assaults?


It was the rug that tied them together.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You guys never heard of warning shots? The son was just letting dad know that he done goofed. Clear, direct, simple communication. I'll bet he gets the correct wings next time.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.


Why haven't we as a society banned or restricted chicken wings?

You fanatics won't even go for reasonable measures like background checks or a waiting period. Frickin' pollo-sexuals have to compensate for your tiny peckers.

The children, think of them.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Emperor Palpatine: Cut down your father re-order thewings and assume his place at my side!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: A similar instance tied to chicken wings occurred in Milwaukee. In June, police arrested Tuhonsty Marie Smith, 26, for allegedly setting her partner's hair on fire while he slept.

What dafuq is going on with chicken wing afficianadoes in the west? I love chicken wings, but not once has my mind gone to violence if they aren't as expected.


Supply chain issues have raised the prices of chicken wings which have also raised the dramatic stakes of any chicken wing related conflict.
 
