(Vox)   Won't someone please think of the sex workers?   (vox.com) divider line
78
78 Comments
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What, with my wife having breakfast in the next room? What am I, a Fap Ninja?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as you don't think you have a relationship with the sex worker or influencer, what does it matter.

I mean, other than a financial one of course
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this an article where people who were there first are mad because people came along and did it better?

That's what happens. Either you master the tool, or you don't.

It's like getting caught by algorithms on Instagram. Instead of biatching about it, learn to use it to your advantage. Being first don't mean shiat.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
most people do think about them for brief spurts every day
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called competition.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there is another, less-discussed rule, one that essentially amounts to its inverse and has only become more apparent over the past decade. Let's call it Rule 43: If you exist visibly enough on the internet, someone will want porn of you.

Actually, this falls under Internet Rule 35: "If no porn can be found of something, someone will make it."
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG men pay women to do things they want to see. News @ 11.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: What, with my wife having breakfast in the next room? What am I, a Fap Ninja?


Amateur
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: OMG men pay women to do things they want to see. News @ 11.


OMG women will do things men pay them to do. Film at 11.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: What, with my wife having breakfast in the next room? What am I, a Fap Ninja?


When I was 13 and my parents were in the next room, I gave it the old junior high school try.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got busy in a Burger King chatroom.
 
Valter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shrug. Let them do what they want. It's their business, not mine.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
sexfluencers

Just stop.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The correct term is "prostitute".

And taking one's clothes off for money isn't "sex work". It's stripping.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

question_dj: Is this an article where people who were there first are mad because people came along and did it better?

That's what happens. Either you master the tool, or you don't.

It's like getting caught by algorithms on Instagram. Instead of biatching about it, learn to use it to your advantage. Being first don't mean shiat.


c.tenor.comView Full Size

"Master the tool.... Uh huh huh!"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
for some of us, masturbating is a full time job.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, be still
carolinahoneybees.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I once got busy in a Burger King chatroom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
From what I could glean, the author seems to shed a tear for chubby OnlyFans pioneers getting ignored by men rushing to gawp at actually good-looking women in states of undress.

Yes, well, portly Victorian hookers had to give gobbies to diseased sailors in back alleys, while Lola Montez could and did bed King Ludwig of Bavaria, and your point is?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
OK
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I find this article to be somewhat dubious. My OnlyFans site has yet to make dime one.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Mr. Coffee Nerves: What, with my wife having breakfast in the next room? What am I, a Fap Ninja?

Amateur


"When you can snatch the pebble from my hand, Grasshopper." Has a different meaning, now.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There is no way to do sex work online.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I mean, other than a financial one of course


When I was much, much younger I spent two weeks in Bangkok and it only took a single hour in a sex club to turn me off paid sex/porn forever. I wasn't there to have sex with a hooker, it was more of a "show" kind of place, but everyone was so aggressive about getting money it just ruined the experience. I'm sure my then-wife knew what she was doing when she suggested we go.

Imagine random people coming up to your table every 30 seconds (that's not an exaggeration) asking for money, and when you say no, they keep upping the ante. "You want girl? No? Boy? You want boy? No? Ladyboy? We get ladyboy for you! $500 Baht! No? Ladyboy bang girl? Ladyboy bang girl! $600 Baht! Bargain!"
 
Mouser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I find this article to be somewhat dubious. My OnlyFans site has yet to make dime one.


Username checks out as a very niche fetish.  Maybe you should consider broadening your interests?
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: There is no way to do sex work online.


Not with that attitude, there isn't.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Gubbo: I mean, other than a financial one of course

When I was much, much younger I spent two weeks in Bangkok and it only took a single hour in a sex club to turn me off paid sex/porn forever. I wasn't there to have sex with a hooker, it was more of a "show" kind of place, but everyone was so aggressive about getting money it just ruined the experience. I'm sure my then-wife knew what she was doing when she suggested we go.

Imagine random people coming up to your table every 30 seconds (that's not an exaggeration) asking for money, and when you say no, they keep upping the ante. "You want girl? No? Boy? You want boy? No? Ladyboy? We get ladyboy for you! $500 Baht! No? Ladyboy bang girl? Ladyboy bang girl! $600 Baht! Bargain!"


Hmm, about $20 for a ladyboy. I mean, fark it when in Rome.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: What, with my wife having breakfast in the next room? What am I, a Fap Ninja?


A true FAP Ninja would use her hand and get away with it.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Times change, change with them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Gubbo: I mean, other than a financial one of course

When I was much, much younger I spent two weeks in Bangkok and it only took a single hour in a sex club to turn me off paid sex/porn forever. I wasn't there to have sex with a hooker, it was more of a "show" kind of place, but everyone was so aggressive about getting money it just ruined the experience. I'm sure my then-wife knew what she was doing when she suggested we go.

Imagine random people coming up to your table every 30 seconds (that's not an exaggeration) asking for money, and when you say no, they keep upping the ante. "You want girl? No? Boy? You want boy? No? Ladyboy? We get ladyboy for you! $500 Baht! No? Ladyboy bang girl? Ladyboy bang girl! $600 Baht! Bargain!"


Did you tell them "I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine"?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Did you tell them "I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine"?


Such a great song. And yes, even in 1999, they played it in the clubs in Bangkok.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Although I wouldn't complain if you left a few bucks on the nightstand before you leave, I'm sticking with Sex Volunteerism.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the rush of guys who cry while they masturbate to porn to come tell us what terrible whores these women are.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mouser: But there is another, less-discussed rule, one that essentially amounts to its inverse and has only become more apparent over the past decade. Let's call it Rule 43: If you exist visibly enough on the internet, someone will want porn of you.

Actually, this falls under Internet Rule 35: "If no porn can be found of something, someone will make it."


34, luv.

And take out the garbage when you're done with the dishes, my folks will be here soon.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
my brain is the real whore.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shouldn't we be thinking if strippers?  Aren't the strippers the ones being put out of business by this trend?
 
meg12279 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brap: Although I wouldn't complain if you left a few bucks on the nightstand before you leave, I'm sticking with Sex Volunteerism.


I don't know. I feel like I've got to jump through so many hoops. The paperwork is exhausting.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll know it when I see it.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Kitty2.0: OMG men pay women to do things they want to see. News @ 11.

OMG women will do things men pay them to do. Film at 11.


That sounds an awful lot like....
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: OMG women will do things men pay them to do. Film at 11


I'll check back then.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Insta-thots and simps go together like incels and Republicans.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Shouldn't we be thinking if strippers?  Aren't the strippers the ones being put out of business by this trend?


The advantage of strippers is you're in the room there with them, not looking through a screen. Of course, with the pandemic, that advantage isn't as good as it used to be.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whoa whoa whoa. Hagrid is a "half giant"???

So some full sized giant had sex with a human and somehow that worked out okay?

I mean it can't have been a man giant and woman human, she would have died.

So some guy somehow got a giant woman pregnant and this hero is not as discussed as Dobbie or the paintings???

farking legend.

/Yeah of course I didn't read the books
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Can't wait for the rush of guys who cry while they masturbate to porn to come tell us what terrible whores these women are.


Weird kink but for the right price, I'm sure somewhere on the interwebby you will be able to pay someone to dress up like Neil Pert or Geddy Lee and jacksob for you while calling folks anything you desire.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brap: odinsposse: Can't wait for the rush of guys who cry while they masturbate to porn to come tell us what terrible whores these women are.

Weird kink but for the right price, I'm sure somewhere on the interwebby you will be able to pay someone to dress up like Neil Pert or Geddy Lee and jacksob for you while calling folks anything you desire.


Sorry you got triggered snowflake.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meg12279: brap: Although I wouldn't complain if you left a few bucks on the nightstand before you leave, I'm sticking with Sex Volunteerism.

I don't know. I feel like I've got to jump through so many hoops. The paperwork is exhausting.



Word to the Mothership, Sister.  That's exactly why I stopped sleeping with that Poodle Training CPA.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we were taught to not let others influence you.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Sorry you got triggered snowflake.


No need to apologize.  In fact, if you don't mind, keep typing you vulgar brute.

You're saving me a fortune on dominatrix fees.
 
