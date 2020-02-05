 Skip to content
(Relevant Magazine)   For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat; but only twice a week   (relevantmagazine.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Teach a man to fish and then tax the hell out of fishing licences...
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Teach a man to fish and then tax the hell out of fishing licences...


Brookings is on the coast, so all the homeless need is a place to clean, store and prepare their fish, like a kitche- oh, damn.

/on the southern coast
//the Dixie of Oregon
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then just "offer" the food twice a week to follow the law.   The other 5 days a week, put up a sign that says "THIS FOOD DISPLAYED FOR RELIGIOUS REASONS -- NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one time a church is actually helping.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the people who are emotionally fragile ended up having some psychotic breaks, manic episodes, stuff like that

Mentally ill, and we treat them like throwaway people. Thanks, Reagan.

It's shameful.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Some of the people who are emotionally fragile ended up having some psychotic breaks, manic episodes, stuff like that

Mentally ill, and we treat them like throwaway people. Thanks, Reagan.

It's shameful.


In case you have yet to figure it out, everyone in the world treats everyone ELSE like throwaway people. There is no singled out  group. Humans only care about people in their immediate family or social circle. No one else matters
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
<i>Humans only care about people in their immediate family or social circle.</i>

That must be why one group of people have to make a law that prevents another group of people from feeding people more than twice a week.

Because all humans only care about people in their immediate family or social circle.

It's convenient when people make assertions directly in response to evidence that contradicts it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Surely an argument could be made on religious freedom grounds that could have this ruling thrown out.

This country's rapid decline into shiat town is due in part to the rich throwing their weight around to disassociate themselves from the problems around them (read: the poors). Problems they've helped to create through gentrification and a lack of meaningful local investments. Sucking money out of a town with no intention of reinvestment has become the norm. They're farking parasites.

/rant over
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The change comes after the council received complaints from people who live near the churches that fed people.

Probably the same type to move near a bar, airport, or other existing location then complain about the noise and petition to have it closed.

As said above, this is the type of community work that should be encouraged from religious establishments.
 
Esroc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tuxq: Surely an argument could be made on religious freedom grounds that could have this ruling thrown out.

This country's rapid decline into shiat town is due in part to the rich throwing their weight around to disassociate themselves from the problems around them (read: the poors). Problems they've helped to create through gentrification and a lack of meaningful local investments. Sucking money out of a town with no intention of reinvestment has become the norm. They're farking parasites.

/rant over


The other part is that none of us poors are motivated enough to actually get off the couch and do anything about it. But nobody wants to talk about that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"This is the way we express our religion, by feeding people," he said.

Guy's clearly been listening to that clown, Jesus of Nazareth, again.
I thought modern Christians had learned to ignore that nutjob.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: MrBallou: Some of the people who are emotionally fragile ended up having some psychotic breaks, manic episodes, stuff like that

Mentally ill, and we treat them like throwaway people. Thanks, Reagan.

It's shameful.

In case you have yet to figure it out, everyone in the world treats everyone ELSE like throwaway people. There is no singled out  group. Humans only care about people in their immediate family or social circle. No one else matters


Sadly, being an immediate family member is no guarantee that someone will care for a mentally ill person indefinitely.  The kindest, gentlest soul that would step around an ant trail will eventually drop from exhaustion and stress, especially the stress of seeing a person refuse life saving medication.  If self preservation can't get a mentally ill person to medicate and follow safety rules, love from others will only delay the inevitable.

Talk to someone at a soup kitchen some time, and just about everyone there is giving to strangers what a loved one won't accept.  Someone is standing there, handing out a meal, and praying at the same time that their wandering loved one is also being fed, somewhere warm and safe.
 
El Morro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: MrBallou: Some of the people who are emotionally fragile ended up having some psychotic breaks, manic episodes, stuff like that

Mentally ill, and we treat them like throwaway people. Thanks, Reagan.

It's shameful.

In case you have yet to figure it out, everyone in the world treats everyone ELSE like throwaway people. There is no singled out  group. Humans only care about people in their immediate family or social circle. No one else matters



I used to think that as well, until I met some legitimately good people.
Taught me that culture/society plays a big role, but it really comes down to the person you are.  Unfortunately there are a lot of shiat people in the world.
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Esroc: tuxq: Surely an argument could be made on religious freedom grounds that could have this ruling thrown out.

This country's rapid decline into shiat town is due in part to the rich throwing their weight around to disassociate themselves from the problems around them (read: the poors). Problems they've helped to create through gentrification and a lack of meaningful local investments. Sucking money out of a town with no intention of reinvestment has become the norm. They're farking parasites.

/rant over

The other part is that none of us poors are motivated enough to actually get off the couch and do anything about it. But nobody wants to talk about that.


I watched Charlotte, NC's gentrification of Central Ave and the attempted gentrification of No-Da with my own eyes. And wouldn't you know it, around the same time the homeless encampments began to spill into public view.

Not everyone is blessed to be 2 or 3 stairs up the staircase when they're born.
 
El Morro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: lifeslammer: MrBallou: Some of the people who are emotionally fragile ended up having some psychotic breaks, manic episodes, stuff like that

Mentally ill, and we treat them like throwaway people. Thanks, Reagan.

It's shameful.

In case you have yet to figure it out, everyone in the world treats everyone ELSE like throwaway people. There is no singled out  group. Humans only care about people in their immediate family or social circle. No one else matters

Sadly, being an immediate family member is no guarantee that someone will care for a mentally ill person indefinitely.  The kindest, gentlest soul that would step around an ant trail will eventually drop from exhaustion and stress, especially the stress of seeing a person refuse life saving medication.  If self preservation can't get a mentally ill person to medicate and follow safety rules, love from others will only delay the inevitable.

Talk to someone at a soup kitchen some time, and just about everyone there is giving to strangers what a loved one won't accept.  Someone is standing there, handing out a meal, and praying at the same time that their wandering loved one is also being fed, somewhere warm and safe.


About ten years ago I went over a year unemployed/underemployed.  Seeing your support network slowly drop off as they busy themselves with their lives while you just stagnate eats at you from inside.  It's like your slowly becoming a ghost, it's terrible.  Now imagine that multiple times worse for a straight up homeless person.

The last 7 months during that time I volunteered at a local church food kitchen, and just the act of helping others (even when I was not far off from being in their position myself) kept me sane and grounded.  Point being, this is more than just feeding homeless people.  This type of stuff has ancillary benefits that are often overlooked entirely.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There but for the grace of God go I.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Humans only care about people in their immediate family or social circle.


howdoibegin: Because all humans only care about people in their immediate family or social circle.



"Social responsibility above the level of family, or at most of tribe, requires imagination - devotion, loyalty, all the higher virtues - which a man must develop himself; if he has them forced down him, he will vomit them out."

- Major Reid in Robert A Heinlein's Starship Troopers *

The *good* churches at least try to help. In fact, that's the definition of 'good church.'


*The movie sucked compared to the book.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: Not everyone is blessed to be 2 or 3 stairs up the staircase when they're born.


Hey - it's not our fault they are too lazy to put in a couple of years at their dad's brokerage, or just buy some more money.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

felching pen: Monty_Zoncolan: Teach a man to fish and then tax the hell out of fishing licences...

Brookings is on the coast, so all the homeless need is a place to clean, store and prepare their fish, like a kitche- oh, damn.



Can't they just clean the fish in back of the Beachfront Inn, where everyone else does?

/brookings, it's an institution
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"This is the way we express our religion, by feeding people," he said.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tuxq: Surely an argument could be made on religious freedom grounds that could have this ruling thrown out.

This country's rapid decline into shiat town is due in part to the rich throwing their weight around to disassociate themselves from the problems around them (read: the poors). Problems they've helped to create through gentrification and a lack of meaningful local investments. Sucking money out of a town with no intention of reinvestment has become the norm. They're farking parasites.

/rant over


Wasn't there a guy in Texas who was leaving water and food for immigrants who successfully argued that his faith required him to help people who were suffering?

I think it was about 3 or 4 years ago, and I want to say he was a geography teacher for some reason.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Wasn't there a guy in Texas who was leaving water and food for immigrants who successfully argued that his faith required him to help people who were suffering?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_More​_​Deaths
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oneiros: tuxq: Surely an argument could be made on religious freedom grounds that could have this ruling thrown out.

This country's rapid decline into shiat town is due in part to the rich throwing their weight around to disassociate themselves from the problems around them (read: the poors). Problems they've helped to create through gentrification and a lack of meaningful local investments. Sucking money out of a town with no intention of reinvestment has become the norm. They're farking parasites.

/rant over

Wasn't there a guy in Texas who was leaving water and food for immigrants who successfully argued that his faith required him to help people who were suffering?

I think it was about 3 or 4 years ago, and I want to say he was a geography teacher for some reason.


Found the guy... he was in Arizona (and he taught geography):  https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/​20​19/jun/11/arizona-activist-migrant-wat​er-scott-daniel-warren-verdict

NYT had an article saying a federal judge reversed the larger group's convictions, but I'm coming in from a phone and can't skirt around their paywall for the details:  https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/05/u​s/​tucson-border-activists-conviction-rev​ersed.html

So I don't see this law holding up, unless our right wing nutjobs in the Supreme Court care more about property rights than religious freedom
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Oneiros: Wasn't there a guy in Texas who was leaving water and food for immigrants who successfully argued that his faith required him to help people who were suffering?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_More_​Deaths


Doh.  Should've just refreshed the page rather than searching myself
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Then just "offer" the food twice a week to follow the law.   The other 5 days a week, put up a sign that says "THIS FOOD DISPLAYED FOR RELIGIOUS REASONS -- NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION"


Or charge a penny per meal.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't understand.  Right now telling someone to do anything is a violation of FREEDOM!!!!

But you can tell someone not to give food to hungry people or hand water to voters.
 
camarugala
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're not going to stop feeding," Lindley said. "They're going to have to handcuff me and take me to jail, which they won't do. So it's not going to happen; we're not going to stop feeding. We're going to do what Christ compels us to do."

This reads like Dr Seuss
 
