(SFGate)   Bride "totally blown away" by Taco Bell wedding reception. Sometimes the jokes just write themselves   (sfgate.com) divider line
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wedding was a gas!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder what the proposal was.
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A beautiful and touching story. That explains why Taco Bell won the Franchise Wars.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://soundcloud.com/the-farter/her​e​-comes-the-bride-redux
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been to that Taco Bell. It's fine, but it gets it's reputation mainly from stoned surfers who come off the beach and want some shiatty stoner food.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Take a lovingly long look at your wife's beautiful figure. Cause it ain't lasting long
 
baorao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was the groom the comedian Chris Porter?
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Getting married at Taco Bell is just silly. But as as a kind clerk there explained to me yesterday, they sometimes discontinue items without notice...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: Getting married at Taco Bell is just silly.


FTFM.

But anyway, I'm not gonna look down my nose at people who were smart enough not to to take out a loan to pay for a $50k wedding.
 
