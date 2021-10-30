 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 861: "Software Hootenanny 11". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
21
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2021 at 12:01 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Software Hootenanny 11

Description: Any and all treatments not normally allowed software-wise are allowed/encouraged for this contest: artsy filters, exposure stacking/HDR, tilt-shift fakes, stitching, etc. NOTE: Combining multiple shots or elements thereof in any fashion you desire is fair game, but every pixel in your final image must have started its life as a pixel in a photo that you personally took. All photos used in any way for this contest cannot be used in future contests unless the theme allows for previously used photos.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hart Prairie Panorama

~15 stacked images in a panorama

Aspen forest in Hart Prairie, outside Flagstaff, AZ
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My Garage

My garage
~12 images for a stacked panorama
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Denali View - Stony Hill Overlook - Denali National Park - Untitled-1

Possibly one of the last sunny day images of Denali until the road past Polychrome Pass is repaired :(
/Taken on July 19, 2021 ~16 stacked images for the panorama (handheld with a 70mm lens -- oof!)
// road closed in early August due to the road collapsing due to the melt of the underlying glacier
/// the tundra will likely be gone in our lifetime :(
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Comet NEOWISE with some help from DeepSkyStacker. Composite of the 32 best image frames from a 100-shot run plus dark, flat, and bias frames.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  

 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I'm not sure what the rule is for cross-posting from Fartist Friday, so if that's a no-no please delete this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Filtered using one of Adobe's free online choices, background brightened but otherwise just as blank as the original cloudbank, and colors adjusted to taste.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/praying mantis on my sun room screen
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jenny Lake, Glacier National Park
Stitched, color/contrast/white balance fixed a bit (original is pretty smokey)
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Metcalf Wildlife Refuge
Film panorama stitched from a few digital shots of the negative. 16mm microfilm rolled into a 120 roll, then shot through an Olympus Six, leading to a negative around 16mmx60mm
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Our turtle as cave art.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saddle Rock, Wenatchee WA
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  




//Surf City, NC
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Painted Point by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kaleidoscope Arches by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
peachpicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Came across a folder the other day of images I was playing with several years ago, just mirroring and splicing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.