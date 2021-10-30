 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Damn you, Montressor   (theguardian.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But it pairs nicely with hot dogs and Fritos.
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you keep walking deeper into the cellar you can still hear the mewling cries of .... well I could say it but you can read it here, and who better but from the master himself:

https://poemuseum.org/the-cask-of-amo​n​tillado/
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Amusing because I just finished bingeing this last night;

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sneaky Pete. I hadn't heard much about the series and was pleasantly surprise at how good it is.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eh probably a homeless drunk looking for the vintage Thunderbird section.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Greedy,went back to the well too often..
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
taken by English-speaking man and woman

occ-0-1068-92.1.nflxso.netView Full Size


/in their defense, they thought it was the cheap stuff
 
