(CBS Boston)   Driving drunk, crashing your SUV, and leaving it blocking traffic lanes so a motorcyclist crashes into it and dies, is no way to go through life as a brand-new State Police Academy graduate   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is an ass and needs every problem in life to catch up to him, but the motorcycle thing is all on the shoulders of dead bike guy.  He was going too fast for conditions.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: This guy is an ass and needs every problem in life to catch up to him, but the motorcycle thing is all on the shoulders of dead bike guy.  He was going too fast for conditions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A drinking problem and out on bail until Jan 12 hearing?

What could go wrong through the 2 months of holiday partying?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
was the motorcyclist black? if so that is a promotion.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is a beautiful man with a tragic, tragic situation," said defense attorney Joseph Bernard of his client. "Long, long history of law enforcement. He is devastated."


What a weird thing to say, you beautiful counselor.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Carr was released on $5,000 cash bail."

Just going to say, I know a homeless schizophrenic whose bail was 50k just for trespassing....

Carr probably could have posted 50k, while the person I knew could barely rub 2 quarters together....
 
omg bbq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: This is a beautiful man with a tragic, tragic situation," said defense attorney Joseph Bernard of his client. "Long, long history of law enforcement. He is devastated."


What a weird thing to say, you beautiful counselor.


I was confused at first as to why the def attorney was talking up the victim.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Carr probably could have posted 50k, while the person I knew could barely rub 2 quarters together....


Some singer dude in another thread is in trouble for doing that in his car.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember boys and girls, on a motorcycle you're the air bag, it ain't if it's when.
 
Likwit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's fine. They're going to put him on paid administrative leave until they finish their sham investigation, and then he'll be stuffed behind a desk until the public forgets about the accident. That'll teach him a lesson.
 
