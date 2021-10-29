 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Cocaine, marijuana, clown mannequin, firearms, live grenade, wait a second   (nypost.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Flagler County, Florida, Putnam County, Florida, Bunnell, Florida, Sheriff, Louis Branson, English-language films, Deputy sheriff, Flagler County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2021 at 1:20 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohm well, lets see who isnt posting for a few days..
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Literally a New Years party I attended one year... hosted by a drug dealer, some random gun play (actually .22 rifle firing range down the hallway that led to the guest bathroom)... No mannequin but finalized by a rouge Disney fireworks tech with an awesome show and last but probably best a cannister bomb we buried under 3ft of packed dirt. We could hear 'oohs' and 'ahhs' as he set off the sky burst stuff. It was clearly head and shoulders above the tent sold fireworks... but the bomb... for the first few seconds, nobody could even hear the people right next to them but a second or 2 later we heard the ROAR of people for literally a couple miles around, it was like a stadium concert but really spread out  and they all just busted their wad with fireworks going off in huge grouping all over the sky...

Pretty, pretty,pretty good times.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another clown thread, anyone?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween or Fourth of July, pick only one dude.

Hint: its October
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No Florida tag? Dumbass just isn't descriptive enough.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wilco - Passenger Side (A.M.)
Youtube pzkSlj8VUfE
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Halloween or Fourth of July, pick only one dude.

Hint: its October


I'm going with Option 3: Car Pool Lane dummy
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That sounds like a fun Halloween.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That sounds like a fun Halloween.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok, whatever you're doing for Halloween, count me out. I draw the line at clowns.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fellow could have a lot of fun in Florida with all that....
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: The_Sponge: That sounds like a fun Halloween.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Has he got a chance? Hell Ye . . .
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whaddya know, another guy named Branson flying high and playing with explosives.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.