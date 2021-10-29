 Skip to content
Moderator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1171
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wound up with a few questions on this week's Quiz about the Addams Family, so I'll share a little more fun stuff about them here.

Did you know that in addition to playing Lurch in the TV series, Ted Cassidy also played Thing? His arms were long enough to reach through the props.

When developing the show, John Astin got to pick his character's name - and that's why he's called "Gomez".

When the characters returned in The New Scooby-Doo Movies episode "Wednesday Is Missing", Pugsley was voiced by none other than Jodie Foster.

In the TV series, Uncle Fester was Morticia's great uncle, but in the 1991 movie, he was Gomez's brother.

Likewise, Grandmama was Gomez's mother in the series, but Morticia's mother in the movies,

If (like me) you remember the movie fondly, you've probably forgotten the main theme, which won MC Hammer a Razzie for Worst original Song.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you remember any cool things about The Addams Family in any of its iterations.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
jasonvatch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm number 1!

Top 10 scores for this quiz:
jasonvatch   455
ox45tallboy   0

/with a score that's really #2...
 
NM Volunteer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That quiz kicked my ass.  And I can't believe that guy is that old, he looks much much older.
 
