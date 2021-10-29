 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Illinois comptroller who stole 54 million returns home after only serving half of her sentence. "She lived like a queen for 20-plus years and only served eight years. You do the math. She sort of won,"   (fox2now.com) divider line
9
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...boyhood home of Ronald Reagan...

Wonder where she got the idea.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But a poc wants a single can of a 2 for $ for the price of one...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen here demanding to speak with the prison's manager.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father owned a small business and his bookkeeper managed to steal 800 grand before she was caught. She spent it all, so even though he got a financial judgement against her he never got any money back. She would halve the cash deposits per day, alter the receipts, and pocket the difference. They caught her after two years because of an independent audit. If you don't watch the watchmen, this is what happens.

She was sentenced to 20 years, but she died eight years in of breast cancer. I still think she got off easy - her husband and kids are still living in a house we know she bought with stolen money. I can't even fault the husband, she told him she kept getting bonuses for saving the company money. He testified at the trial that he didn't think her story was kosher, but he was a warehouse worker who never graduated high school and didn't understand what she did for a living. He even offered to try and pay back the money himself, but the prosecutor wasn't having any of that.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The Bureau of Prisons cited Crundwell's privacy as the reason for not explaining her early release.

I think "privacy" translates into Crundwell having a medical terminal condition and the prognosis is she has a month or two to live.  That's the only reason I can think they let her out.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Welfare queens. Amirte?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A overprivileged white woman got essentially what amounts to a slap on the wrist?

Break out the Crayola's and colour me surprised!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An organization without fraud controls is being defrauded.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stealing that much is impressive.
 
