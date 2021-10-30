 Skip to content
(BBC)   "The jury rejected his claim that he had not been masturbating in his mother's sports car but had been strumming a miniature guitar"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
16
•       •       •

LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we could find the magic phrase that a jury will buy before my December 5 court date, that would be super.  My focus group testing so far hasn't found it.  Apparently peeling a grape, shining my belt buckle, patting out a bush fire in my pubis area, pull starting my car, and measuring myself for a new tuxedo all tested poorly with potential jurors.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think it's important to know whether he has a guitar tattooed on his penis.
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Was his guitar gently weeping?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was caught fingering his G string.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, it's been known to happen
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guy got a raw deal. Who among us hasn't strummed a miniature guitar when that great old song comes on the radio?

/strummed that guitar soooo hard, yea...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Was his guitar gently weeping?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was a good try 👍
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He really shouldn't have hired Rudy Guiliani as his lawyer.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Miniature?

I'll allow it.
 
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how..... your mother.....

ok............ im too tied.............
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And now I'm playing a miniature violin.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would have gone with "playing my giant base"
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LordBeavis: If we could find the magic phrase that a jury will buy before my December 5 court date, that would be super.  My focus group testing so far hasn't found it.  Apparently peeling a grape, shining my belt buckle, patting out a bush fire in my pubis area, pull starting my car, and measuring myself for a new tuxedo all tested poorly with potential jurors.


Billy Connolly | Masturbation
Youtube CpWKS1F8rSo
 
