(Daily Mail)   Man enjoys his 91st birthday party with his fifteen month old great grandson. Correction, his fifteen month old son   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"So Fabiana, what first attracted you to the billionaire Bernie Ecclestone?"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor kid has a niece that's 6 years older than him. That's gonna be rough.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm reminded of the joke with the punchline "Yes, and she's pregnant, too!"

(oh, c'mon, you heard it decades ago)
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a tough one for me. I lost my dad to cancer when I was 15, and really could have used him in my life.

At 91, this guy probably doesn't have a lot of years left in him. Sucks for his son.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much Viagra did that take?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: How much Viagra did that take?


That's a hard one.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such an elevated crowd here
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor lift operator...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The little guys seem to live forever.

We're just like dogs.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like 3 condoms on the table in front of Dad.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Strong like bull.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: This is a tough one for me. I lost my dad to cancer when I was 15, and really could have used him in my life.

At 91, this guy probably doesn't have a lot of years left in him. Sucks for his son.


That's a really hard age to lose a dad, because you're old enough to have all the influence and also old enough to not accept a replacement. So you've got the basics, but no one to fill in the details.

At least at 91 this guy will probably die before he's made that kind of impact on his kid.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Poor kid has a niece that's 6 years older than him. That's gonna be rough.


I have a two year old grand-daughter and a six year old daughter.  You know what they do?  They play like kids together.

Kids were not born with farks to give.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now I ain't sayin' she a gold digger, no, scratch that.
 
JRoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: This is a tough one for me. I lost my dad to cancer when I was 15, and really could have used him in my life.

At 91, this guy probably doesn't have a lot of years left in him. Sucks for his son.


You never know. My dad was a terrible influence on me and I would have probably been way better off if he'd passed away before I hit my 20's, or maybe without witnessing his alcoholism and drug use I would have been an EVEN WORSE alcoholic and drug user, i.e. dead. Who knows though?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Werewolves & Lollipops [Pt. 2]
Youtube 5rGrsmvBHMw


/some NSFW language
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JRoo: WhippingBoi: This is a tough one for me. I lost my dad to cancer when I was 15, and really could have used him in my life.

At 91, this guy probably doesn't have a lot of years left in him. Sucks for his son.

You never know. My dad was a terrible influence on me and I would have probably been way better off if he'd passed away before I hit my 20's, or maybe without witnessing his alcoholism and drug use I would have been an EVEN WORSE alcoholic and drug user, i.e. dead. Who knows though?


My cousin's ended up heroin and meth users after seeing their dad (my uncle) die from alcoholism.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should the collective allow a 91 year old to keep procreating?  What are the reasonable limits to "freedom"?  If a destitute 91 year old were to knock up a whole stable of mummy farkers, knowing that we the collective will have to pay financially and socially for kids that are from a dead guy and a bunch of mummy farkers, should we be forced to support the mummy kin?  Even us, the people that said it was a bad idea for some mummy farkers to get knocked up by a mummy without any money?

Now, I understand this mummy is a billionaire.  The collective should be seizing it ALL right now and training father figures to be a father to the youngling.  And the collective should be drafting legislation limiting or banning mummy procreation.  And banning mummies from having a billion dollars.  Draft legislation that encourages mummies and the other undead to go into the veil peacefully.  Maybe with some classical music and images of nature.  Like the guy from soylent green.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Becoming a dad after 60 years of age = being a farking idiot Trump supporter.
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: How much Viagra did that take?


Depends.
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: bughunter: How much Viagra did that take?

Depends.


I'll get the lights.
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Should the collective allow a 91 year old to keep procreating?  What are the reasonable limits to "freedom"?  If a destitute 91 year old were to knock up a whole stable of mummy farkers, knowing that we the collective will have to pay financially and socially for kids that are from a dead guy and a bunch of mummy farkers, should we be forced to support the mummy kin?  Even us, the people that said it was a bad idea for some mummy farkers to get knocked up by a mummy without any money?

Now, I understand this mummy is a billionaire.  The collective should be seizing it ALL right now and training father figures to be a father to the youngling.  And the collective should be drafting legislation limiting or banning mummy procreation.  And banning mummies from having a billion dollars.  Draft legislation that encourages mummies and the other undead to go into the veil peacefully.  Maybe with some classical music and images of nature.  Like the guy from soylent green.


I think the collective is just a little shocked that a 91 year old is both still capable of impregnating someone and managed to find someone of child-bearing age to let him do it.
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wxboy: AmbassadorBooze:

I think the collective is just a little shocked that a 91 year old is both still capable of impregnating someone and managed to find someone of child-bearing age to let him do it.


Plus he's given hope to all us childless men middle-aged and up.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wxboy:

I think the collective is just a little shocked that a 91 year old is both still capable of impregnating someone and managed to find someone of child-bearing age to let him do it.

For point 1: Are we sure it's his?
For point 2: Do you understand what the word "billionaire" means?
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You sure about the provenance of that child?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
#lifegoals

/as the eldest born of the first son, and my granddad remarrying more than once, I have a bunch of uncles/aunts younger than I. The youngest was born after I finished high school.
//being a Muslim, should I ever become rich enough to (comfortably) sustain two households, and get that specific itch for a younger partner, as most successful guys do, I don't have to separate from my wife
///and all those saying how could you afford it, manage two houses should see guys still paying child support and alimony for another household
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if he had some of his sperm frozen at a younger age.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh great, another white male billionaire.
 
