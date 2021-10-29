 Skip to content
(Institute for Justice)   DEA seizes working grandfather's life savings, doesn't arrest him or charge him with a crime, files civil forfeiture lawsuit to keep the money. DEA fails   (ij.org) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this happens very often, Congress will step in and "fix the glitch" like they did last time.  All cops are thieves, and they don't like it when people steal their money back.  That's the cops money, they stole it fair and square.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how having money is considered criminal in s
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ome instances

Stupid farking phone
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But Becky!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should give it back with interest since they held it so long.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Truly the Land of the Free
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Weird how having money is considered criminal in some instances.


He was black.

Walking the dog is criminal when you are black.

Shoot the dog, take the money. Standard police M.O.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Being for eliminating civil forfeiture laws is like announcing you're against the police. They've been using it as a cash cow for so long that they feel entitled to the money.
 
abbarach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So can we flip the script?  Maybe seize some cop cars, claim that they were involved in illegal activity, and make the cops prove that they weren't...
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this that thing where they charge the money with a crime?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can steal his money.

But you aren't even allowed to look at a politician's
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Weird how having money is considered criminal in s


Did your money just get arrested?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: Is this that thing where they charge the money with a crime?


Yup. And everyone knows it was the ham sandwich that did it.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sue the agents for armed robbery. Get more money.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: jtown: Is this that thing where they charge the money with a crime?

Yup. And everyone knows it was the ham sandwich that did it.


"Exactly"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: derpes_simplex: jtown: Is this that thing where they charge the money with a crime?

Yup. And everyone knows it was the ham sandwich that did it.

"Exactly"
[Fark user image image 850x566]


what seized Cass may look like
 
payattention
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry, sir. The government will get it... one way or another. Uncle Sam never forgets.

/unless Uncle Sam needs to
//then he definitely acts like he is 232 years old
///when are we going to do this to the wealthy lawbreakers, since we seem able to do it to someone who was never even charged...
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Truly the Land of the Free


It happens up in Canada, too.  Knowing that, I got a kick out of the time the Canadian government posted an advisory for travelers to the US about the practice.

Both countries need to reform it.  No criminal conviction, no forfeiture.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Weird how having money is considered criminal in s


++++ CARRIER LOST++++

/bet bob's money just got seized b
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: cretinbob: Weird how having money is considered criminal in s

Did your money just get arrested?


It probably got sued at least.  That's how these legal cases work-the government actually sues the money (or sometimes non-monetary property), not the person himself.  Very weird (and stupid) legal territory.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_​S​tates_v._$124,700_in_U.S._Currency
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems peculiar AF that rich people can make it rain on a monthly run through Cancun and no one cares (hell, they even get praised for it), yet not-rich people who are found to have more than a few pennies in their pockets are accused of being Pablo Escobar and get robbed by pigs.

It's like the lesson here is that only rich people are allowed to have money.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is why voting for Bernie doesn't work.   Every president since Reagan has had the chance to make this illegal nationwide, and every president has not even looked at it.  Instead, they give small town cops APCs and whatnot to show how tough on crime they are and to make even more money.

This will not change in my lifetime.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: jtown: cretinbob: Weird how having money is considered criminal in s

Did your money just get arrested?

It probably got sued at least.  That's how these legal cases work-the government actually sues the money (or sometimes non-monetary property), not the person himself.  Very weird (and stupid) legal territory.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_S​tates_v._$124,700_in_U.S._Currency


Funny how "Corporations are people" with fewer obligations than humans and many times inmune to liabilities, but money, an inanimate thing, can be sued to oblivion for just existing.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The DEA is just, the absolute worst among the worst of thug law enforcement gangs, outright shiatbags. That being said *sigh* be proactive people, don't haul around large sums of cash like that. Use wire transfer or certified checks. Otherwise you're just making it easy for these cretins to target you.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: They should give it back with interest since they held it so long.


Maybe they did. It's not like TFA seemed to care about details like how much he jad siezed, why would they bother to tell us how much he got back?

Was this $5 Grand, $500 Grand? Half of the time, it's for ridiculously small amounts to be "suspicious" of. It would be a nice detail for the story.
 
Iczer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kermit Warren, a New Orleans grandfather and head deacon of his Lower Ninth Ward church, will get his life savings back after the federal government agreed to dismiss its civil forfeiture case with prejudice, effectively clearing Kermit's name.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
iF iT wErEn'T fOr ThE dEa, AmErIcA wOuLd Be OvErRuN bY tHe MaRiJuAnA aNd JeNkUm CaRtElS
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When are the people who inevitably say he shouldn't have had cash and it was his fault for being stupid going to show up?

Those goons are always a riot.

Or, errr, a peaceful tour by tourists. They are always a peaceful tour by tourists.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Surprised he didn't mysteriously croak, it isn't easy having green.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This is why voting for Bernie doesn't work.   Every president since Reagan has had the chance to make this illegal nationwide, and every president has not even looked at it.  Instead, they give small town cops APCs and whatnot to show how tough on crime they are and to make even more money.

This will not change in my lifetime.


Umm, Presidents can't just make laws void by fiat.  You need to talk to Congress about making it illegal, as they were the ones who passed the laws.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abbarach: So can we flip the script?  Maybe seize some cop cars, claim that they were involved in illegal activity, and make the cops prove that they weren't...


Just sent that In the text to a buddy
Suddenly I'll the the bad guy when I take their cruisers and guns as reimbursement
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Walker: They should give it back with interest since they held it so long.

Maybe they did. It's not like TFA seemed to care about details like how much he jad siezed, why would they bother to tell us how much he got back?

Was this $5 Grand, $500 Grand? Half of the time, it's for ridiculously small amounts to be "suspicious" of. It would be a nice detail for the story.


Yeah some specifics would have been nice.  It did say he had the cash because he was looking at buying a used tow truck, so probably over 10 grand but less than 50 grand I'd guess.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Mikey1969: Walker: They should give it back with interest since they held it so long.

Maybe they did. It's not like TFA seemed to care about details like how much he jad siezed, why would they bother to tell us how much he got back?

Was this $5 Grand, $500 Grand? Half of the time, it's for ridiculously small amounts to be "suspicious" of. It would be a nice detail for the story.

Yeah some specifics would have been nice.  It did say he had the cash because he was looking at buying a used tow truck, so probably over 10 grand but less than 50 grand I'd guess.


It was 30k
https://ij.org/press-release/new-orle​a​ns-man-fights-the-federal-government-f​or-his-life-savings/
 
Jere_RB
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because of the RICO act. It lets them charge property with a crime when the owner cannot be found/has fled. It was originally intended to be used against mob bosses and the like. But, of course, it's been warped to...this. So it needs to end. Right now.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh and DEFINITELY don't do something this stupid:
"Going through airport security screening, Kermit was asked about his cash by TSA screeners, but was allowed to continue to his gate. Later, while Kermit and Leo waited for their flight, they were approached by three DEA agents and interrogated about Kermit's money. Desperate not to lose his life savings, Kermit panicked and made a mistake that he regrets: He told the agents that he was a retired New Orleans police officer and showed them a badge his older son, Kermit Jr., had given him after he left the force. Kermit quickly admitted the truth about the badge, and the agents seized all of hislife savings. But they had no basis to believe that Kermit's cash was connected to any criminal activity."
 
