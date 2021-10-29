 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Never get stuck on a drawbridge in a car with your family, you will fall backward while having a Culture Club 'I'll tumble 4 you' earworm   (nypost.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do you even get a car on that drawbridge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: How do you even get a car on that drawbridge?

[Fark user image image 804x794]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be worse.

Maximum Overdrive Bridge Scene
Youtube vBoxNVBihrU
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STELLAAAAAA!!!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thorpe: How do you even get a car on that drawbridge?

[Fark user image image 804x794]


They drove?

Fark user imageView Full Size


But yeah, the perspective in that photo in TFA is a little weird. Unless they ignored the signals and gate arm, maybe they stoped for the traffic signal and just sat there while the bridge started up.

If they had been on the other side, I think they'd have been o.k., because that looks like a lift span instead of a rotating span:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guess they needed a 440 cubic inch plant, cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. And rip out the catalytic converter for good measure.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is why America is great.  Our cars drive in reverse, so we don't just sit there as the bridge goes up, waiting to fall from an ever growing height.
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thorpe: How do you even get a car on that drawbridge?

[Fark user image 804x794]


https://goo.gl/maps/Hn1BiVz2zzKae9ak8​

The hinges extend further than the portion of the roadway being lifted. It creates the gap you can see in the news photo, but the relevant part is hidden behind the green structure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The backslide and flip were much less scary than I was imagining.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The writing was breathless, the video was dull. Kind of a dumb decision not to back up as far as possible when it started rising but I guess they figured someone would notice and stop it.
 
