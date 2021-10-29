 Skip to content
"What we have is an overpowering desire, calling, to help our fellow humans" - sure makes it sound like they'd do what they're not doing
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Kamloops Health Clinic & Plague Centre"
Hours 0800 to 1900
*walk ins welcome*
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kamloops, because of course it's Kamloops.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're not being allowed to help. We were told we weren't wanted, we weren't needed - and yet, we know we are,

Narrator- They were not
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think i'll open pool club but instead of a swimming pool it'll be a cesspool. Should be a big hit.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So lemme get this straight...  You're going to refuse the vaccine then open a business where all of you will be in contact with sick people who also refused the vaccine.  Get your affairs in order, chonky.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not the well-endowed, cute nurses in freshly-pressed, skimpy white uniforms that are a smidge too small with high heels, stockings, and those little caps, either.  Which is surprising.
 
Alebak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Going there sounds like a easy way to get infected.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Wellness Centre"

Well, there's your problem.

He says the goal was to create a safe space for unvaccinated people to receive health care.

The safest medical space is one that isn't fulled of unvaccinated people.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Kamloops, because of course it's Kamloops.


Yeah, that cereal just sucks. Somehow manages to simultaneously be soggy and cut the roof of your mouth.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

janzee: I think i'll open pool club but instead of a swimming pool it'll be a cesspool. Should be a big hit.


It'll be all natural.  Without all those chemicals and stuff in it.  Good for you, build up immunity.
 
