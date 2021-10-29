 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Finally, you can legally get your kids shot   (npr.org)
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome.  Now when my kid bugs me for a cell phone, I can say "You already are a cell phone!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I should try to get a booster before the floodgates open to avoid being caught up in a sea of unvaccinated kids during that process? Good to know.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I should try to get a booster before the floodgates open to avoid being caught up in a sea of unvaccinated kids during that process? Good to know.


No. Kids won't go to regular pharmacies at first.  Do it at your convenience
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get in the van kids! It's pokin' time!

/don't shout this near a school bus
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My headlines was better.
┣▇▇▇═ ☒ FDA Advisory Committee ☒ FDA ☐ CDC Approval
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2


This. The NEWS icon for every step of the process is getting annoying.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always could, if they are "cleaning a gun".
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry for the same post, but if you have MyChart check for an appointment right now for your kiddo.    We got the eldest equation an appointment 3 hours ago, the appointment itself is in 8 days.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im waiting for my kids to do their own research and decide. It is their body after all.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2


You think they're going to say no?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the anti-vax parents on my Facebook to start freaking out - time for the popcorn!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: My headlines was better.
┣▇▇▇═ ☒ FDA Advisory Committee ☒ FDA ☐ CDC Approval


No, mine was better...

FDA approves Flintstones' COVID vaccines for kids 5-11.

/Just kidding.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: wademh: Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2

You think they're going to say no?


Strange inference.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on us, they only authorized delivery via Orange Flintstone vitamins

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I should try to get a booster before the floodgates open to avoid being caught up in a sea of unvaccinated kids during that process? Good to know.


Seriously doubt it. My kids pediatrician already has set up the mechanisms to have essentially a drive through for the first few weeks. I'd say most kids will go to their pediatricians at first.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. pass 'stand your ground' law
2. wait for kid to walk on your lawn
3. scream "I FEEL THREATENED!"
4. commit one (1) free murder
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just need tranqs to be a thing, or stun phasers, when it's time to leave the park you bloody well need a sheepdog to round up the kids if they're not ready to go home.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already called Master Coffee Nerves' pediatrician. Told them I'm setting up a tent and a burning trash barrel out front and waiting on line like they were selling tickets to the Nirvana/Tupac Back from the Grave Tour opener, with special guest Elvis farking Amy Winehouse on the hood of Bigfoot's UFO.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I should try to get a booster before the floodgates open to avoid being caught up in a sea of unvaccinated kids during that process? Good to know.


The floodgates are already open. No one I'm my city is doing walk-ins. We're book out for the next week at my store.
 
wage0048
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I should try to get a booster before the floodgates open to avoid being caught up in a sea of unvaccinated kids during that process? Good to know.


No, your booster isn't going to be affected.  It's a different dose/formulation, so you won't have to compete.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FINALLY...my daughter and I can share the same 5G plan.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: fragMasterFlash: So I should try to get a booster before the floodgates open to avoid being caught up in a sea of unvaccinated kids during that process? Good to know.

No, your booster isn't going to be affected.  It's a different dose/formulation, so you won't have to compete.


Formulation? AIUI the only difference is that the kids are getting 30ug instead of 100 like the grups.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

erik-k: wage0048: fragMasterFlash: So I should try to get a booster before the floodgates open to avoid being caught up in a sea of unvaccinated kids during that process? Good to know.

No, your booster isn't going to be affected.  It's a different dose/formulation, so you won't have to compete.

Formulation? AIUI the only difference is that the kids are getting 30ug instead of 100 like the grups.


They are using a Tris buffer in the kids formulation which they think may aid stability.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/down​l​oad
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: wademh: My headlines was better.
┣▇▇▇═ ☒ FDA Advisory Committee ☒ FDA ☐ CDC Approval

No, mine was better...

FDA approves Flintstones' COVID vaccines for kids 5-11.

/Just kidding.


I'm Rapping Barney and I'm here to say. I'm trying to stop Covid in a major way!
/oops, wrong product
Fruity Pebbles - Rap Master Commercial
Youtube 1AVvvVBPKTo
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wademh: Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2


Uhm. I don't think the CDC has any role in approving any type of drug, medical protocol, medical device, or vaccine. It all falls under FDA, or so I thought. Am I missing something or is the sarcasm?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

valenumr: wademh: Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2

Uhm. I don't think the CDC has any role in approving any type of drug, medical protocol, medical device, or vaccine. It all falls under FDA, or so I thought. Am I missing something or is the sarcasm?


FTFA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well now the chip's really going go hit the fam.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And thusly was the Branch-Covidian afforded all the respect it deserved...

/So endeth the Lesson.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We have folks that have been training for this moment for years - hold still kids!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And *now* the Right will care about kids 5-11 getting shot?
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: valenumr: wademh: Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2

Uhm. I don't think the CDC has any role in approving any type of drug, medical protocol, medical device, or vaccine. It all falls under FDA, or so I thought. Am I missing something or is the sarcasm?

FTFA
[Fark user image 646x321]


Huh, I thought they just controlled rent.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wademh: valenumr: wademh: Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2

Uhm. I don't think the CDC has any role in approving any type of drug, medical protocol, medical device, or vaccine. It all falls under FDA, or so I thought. Am I missing something or is the sarcasm?

FTFA
[Fark user image image 646x321]


Huh, the more you know. I didn't realize they played any roll in the approval of medicine.
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wademh: valenumr: wademh: Not until the CDC approves it too. Anticipated Nov. 2

Uhm. I don't think the CDC has any role in approving any type of drug, medical protocol, medical device, or vaccine. It all falls under FDA, or so I thought. Am I missing something or is the sarcasm?

FTFA
[Fark user image image 646x321]


Well, and further... Is this more related to mandating the vaccine vs just general approval for use?
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 minute ago  

functionisalwaystaken: fragMasterFlash: So I should try to get a booster before the floodgates open to avoid being caught up in a sea of unvaccinated kids during that process? Good to know.

No. Kids won't go to regular pharmacies at first.  Do it at your convenience


Missed a great opportunity to use "do your own research. "
 
