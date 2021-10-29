 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Who we gonna call? Two ghostbusters arrested by pro-ghost police. Ghost guns, ghost explosives, ghost high capacity magazines, and even a ghost suppressor was taken by police. Based on mugshots - claiming to be scientists wouldn't have worked   (ktvu.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a pic of the elusive two headed redneck.

Takes years of inbreeding to make one
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nor do they look like Game Show hosts.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: a pic of the elusive two headed redneck.

Takes years of inbreeding to make one


In the wild, the Redneckus Americanus is capable of reproducing with multiple females (usually related) which can cause these defects.  It's science, really.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what sort of drugs were in the package the woman supposedly stole?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes shit happens.
Youtube mQHSXwHpKpk
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict these guys will be defended in this thread.
At least by a few.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I see a drum mag, I have to watch this video.

Dual Wielding Full Auto Glocks W/ 100 Round Drum Mags
Youtube pOCuegVxrpc
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bustin
Youtube 0tdyU_gW6WE
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many quotes from the movie that could fit that pair and their situation:

In jail:
That's a big Twinkie
He slimed me. I feel so funky
I'm gonna go for broke. I am madly in love with you.
I am the Keymaster!
I couldn't help it... it just popped in there!

In court:
Have you or any member of your family ever been diagnosed schizophrenic or mentally incompetent?
If he does that again, you can shoot him.
May I see this storage facility?
You do your job, pencil neck. Don't tell me how to do mine.
These men are in criminal violation of the Environmental Protection Act, and this explosion is a direct result of it!
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you guys supposed to be some sort of cosmonauts?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Whenever I see a drum mag, I have to watch this video.

[YouTube video: Dual Wielding Full Auto Glocks W/ 100 Round Drum Mags]


....I'm pretty sure that modifying a Glock  into a class 3 device is all sorts of illegal. Why would you even WANT to do that in the first place?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, young dumbasses, charged with basically admin crimes in California which aren't crimes in most states, except the ass whipping... On the other, farking package thief was on the receiving end of said ass whipping. I'm torn here.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: I predict these guys will be defended in this thread.
At least by a few.


Neither are good. One is a porch pirate and the other two are probably 'Murican "Patriots".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: I predict these guys will be defended in this thread.
At least by a few.


Filing a serial number off of a gun is just stupid.

Why? You wouldn't ever get an insurance company to pay a claim on it if there's a fire. You could never sell that gun to a legit dealer. And you could potentially damage the gun.
 
Dryad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: I predict these guys will be defended in this thread.
At least by a few.


Um, why?
Are there a lot of people running around defending violent felons, mall ninjas, Y'all Qaeda, and/or porch pirates?
I mean, other than in your head?
/Are there any in the room with us now, JSO?
 
wildlifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yawn..all perfectly legal to own..except in Commiefornia.
 
Dryad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Yawn..all perfectly legal to own..except in Commiefornia.


The point is they are not legal there. So like it or not, they were knowingly committing many, many felonies.
You may not agree with California laws, but you are also free to move to places other than California if you wish.
/If they promised to bring all that, Texas would have given them an immigrant to shoot and two coupons for a free steak dinner.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: Whenever I see a drum mag, I have to watch this video.

[YouTube video: Dual Wielding Full Auto Glocks W/ 100 Round Drum Mags]


At today's prices
80 bucks worth of ammo
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Inert grenades are just paperweights.  Why were they seized.
 
minnkat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If this is someone's idea of a "beard and mustache", just do the world a favor and shave. You already look stupid enough to begin with.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

