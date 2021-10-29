 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rich old lady told to relax, take it easy, maybe go on a two-week holiday to her vacation home   (cnn.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is in her 90s, so she will have a harder times doing things like most old people.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT IT'S NOT COVID RELATED!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this Charles' big chance at last?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I fear her time approaches.  Quite the life she has lived.

I somehow doubt I would ever utter such word about Charles.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: She is in her 90s, so she will have a harder times doing things like most old people.


I think that part was already covered under, "She's the bloody Queen of England, mate" plus too many other areas to list.
 
indylaw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I dunno if they still use it or not but the royal "summer home" on Isle of Wright?  is breathtaking.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always thought the queen could move in any direction.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A lot of widows perish shortly after their spouses.

She's led a remarkable life - I genuinely would not be surprised if she kicks this and lives another 10 years.

I had read that Charles was considering abdicating to William, though it would be good to be the king for a short while since he's been primed for that role from birth. It would be really hard to pass that up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait....Prince Charles can't be the next king of England. He's too busy filling in for Pete Townshend!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When she dies...you know...stuff and things? maybe happens
Like Masons level 77 stuff

And things
 
jclaggett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, did you guys know there's a super duper secret plan for that they'll do when the Queen actually passes away?

Don't tell anyone I said this...but the code phrase is London Bridge Has Fallen.
 
Juc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Once she dies I think the rest in line are a bunch of asses.
Too bad they don't all start to abdicate until someone who would look good on a coin and isn't a classist, racist ass would take their place.

I sorta was hoping she'd outlive her kid. he's not really fit for it.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MORE POISON
Youtube DckGotoquLw
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Is this Charles' big chance at last?


No,she's finally taken the infinity formula and will crush chuck's chances of becoming king.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: BUT IT'S NOT COVID RELATED!


This might shock you but many people at the age of 95 can't keep up with a full time schedule even in normal times.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: He's too busy filling in for Pete Townshend!


I thought that was Prince Andrew
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I imagine she will spend the time lying back and thinking of England?

Eww.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Juc: Once she dies I think the rest in line are a bunch of asses.
Too bad they don't all start to abdicate until someone who would look good on a coin and isn't a classist, racist ass would take their place.

I sorta was hoping she'd outlive her kid. he's not really fit for it.


I dont think William is that bad. He seems like he has a good head on his shoulders.  I think he got that from his mother.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/One can hope
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She'll drive herself there

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Git da fook out da way you bloody wanker!
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Very curious about how the monarchy fares when the last person holding it together with good will and a legacy passes. Should be interesting times to live in.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MIKA - Relax, Take It Easy (Official Video)
Youtube RVmG_d3HKBA
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She's getting ready to rest.  In peace.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Huh, just remembered she's an actual admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Thanks, Google!!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just lurk here:
[
Fark user imageView Full Size
]
/One can hope

REMEMBRANCE ON XANTIAR
Youtube W5xnznFzLek
 
