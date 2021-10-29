 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   New study proves that sleep can affect how you walk, presumably because your eyes are closed   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Sleep, sleep deprivation, Sleep deprivation, sleep trackers, new study sheds light, college students, regular sleep-wake time, better control  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2021 at 4:22 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tired people walk more slowly?

O.o

Wow. NEVER would have guessed that.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ You can tell by the way I use my walk
I'm a sleepy man, I tripped on a rock.
Alarm loud and bed is warm, I've been sleepin sound
Since I was born
My eyes are closed, it's okay
And you can't look the other way
We can try to understand
Melatonin's effect on man

Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother
I'm sleepin' 'till five, sleepin' 'till five
Feel the city snoozin' and all the time we're losin'
And I'm sleepin' 'till five, sleepin' 'till five
Ah, ha, ha, ha, sleepin' 'till five, sleepin' 'till five
Ah, ha, ha, ha, sleepin' 'till fiiiiiiiiiiiive
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That explains why I get dizzy and fall over every time I wake up.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I listened to the Bangles in high school, and now I walk very differently than most people.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheReject: I listened to the Bangles in high school, and now I walk very differently than most people.


Sleepwalk...

"Sleep Walk", an instrumental by Santo & Johnny, 1959 (covered by Brian Setzer, Les Paul, Steve Vai, etc)
"Sleepwalk" (song), by Ultravox, 1980
"Sleepwalk", a song by Christian Death from Catastrophe Ballet, 1984
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: TheReject: I listened to the Bangles in high school, and now I walk very differently than most people.

Sleepwalk...

"Sleep Walk", an instrumental by Santo & Johnny, 1959 (covered by Brian Setzer, Les Paul, Steve Vai, etc)
"Sleepwalk" (song), by Ultravox, 1980
"Sleepwalk", a song by Christian Death from Catastrophe Ballet, 1984


Modest Mouse - Sleepwalking
Youtube VT_PwXjCqqs
here's another
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.