(ABC 15)   Sheriff Joe's 24-year tenure as Maricopa County Sheriff left taxpayers with a $100 *pinky to mouth* MEEEEEEEEEELLLLLLIOOOOOOON dollar tab in lawsuit settlements, attorney's fees, and court costs   (abc15.com) divider line
35
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do Republicans cause issues that obviously will lead to losing lawsuits involving multiple issues?

Because us taxpayers are left, footing their legal bills, not them.

/For example, Florida paying millions to settle lawsuit over minority voters disfranchised during 2000 Presidential election.
//Ongoing, various states being sued for enacting laws against transgender kids in public schools.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but they stuck it to the libs, y'all!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"100 million is not unreasonable".

Republicans are really that stupid aren't they?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And President Stupid gave his undeserving ass a pardon.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he stuck it to immigrants, and that's all that matters to Arizonans.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: But he stuck it to immigrants, and that's all that matters to Arizonans.


At the bargain price of about 4 million dollars a year!
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i've told this story 59 tmes, what's one more...

about 3-4 years ago, more or less his last year in office, I got a letter from my mortgage lender:  "yeah, hi, you're property tax escrow account is $53 short, you can pay it all at once or we can spread it over 12 payments, nnnnkay?"  I was like, "......huh.  this has never happened before."

news article 2-3 days later:  "Maricopa County homeonwers;  did you get a nice little nastygram from your mortgage lender?  Thank Sheriff Joe!"

gist of the article was the Mari Cty Board of Supes voted to increase property taxes on homes, at Z% per $100,000 of appraised value, to fund a "Sheriff Joe's lawsuit settlement fund!"   Asshole.  on one hand, the $43, $53, $64, whatever it was, one could say nominal in the big picture.  But it is still money that farkign jackass took out of my pocket for his dipshiattery.  farkboy.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: "100 million is not unreasonable".

Republicans are really that stupid aren't they?


FatherChaos: And President Stupid gave his undeserving ass a pardon.


What do you expect from a racist POS supported by AZ rethugs for so many years? He also left office a millionaire or multi if the stories are true!  And yes, Ex-Pres Pussygrabber will always grant a pardon to fellow Grifters so long as they continue to lick his tainted tiny shroom.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Why do Republicans cause issues that obviously will lead to losing lawsuits involving multiple issues?


See also: "break government then claim government doesn't work"
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Arpaio says jail operators are often the targets of lawsuits, and given he was sheriff 24 years "$100 million is not unreasonable."

Being targeted is one thing.  Anyone can be targeted for any reason.  Being found guilty of *all of them* is a very, very different matter and means there's something incredibly wrong here.

I hope he rots in hell.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lib sticking is pricey but so worth it?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think how much more a loss  it would be if he ran a national sports franchise out of Phoenix.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The party of fiscal responsibility
 
jesdynf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a trumpo dies with wealth, seize that wealth until the Americans have their money back. If a trumpo says "no, you cannot have that wealth", well, hey, now there's more wealth.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same dipshiats who gave a company with no experience in election auditing millions just to find out that Biden won by even more votes ... I don't think "fiscal" is word these conservatives understand.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: "100 million is not unreasonable".

Republicans are really that stupid aren't they?


Well now they can say they're out of money and it's because of them illegals and unemployed.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if we were for real, this would already have been a way any police officer looses their job.

You cost > X in liability/lawsuits = you are out of this job. no questions, no exceptions

And that we do not have such a rule already is a clear show we are just "playing at being civilized" becasue we aren't really.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The seniors over in Sun City don't care.  Many of them receive discounted property taxes because of their age, so the burden will land on someone else.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like those plaintiffs settled too low... $100M wasn't enough to motivate the people to get rid of him sooner. Maybe if it had been $500M? I hate to think that bankrupting a few municipalities/counties is what it will take to get them to finally bring the LEOs to heel.
Maybe get the the Feds involved with "consent decrees" more often? That seems to have had a real effect on Ferguson Mo.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The party of fiscal responsibility


forever_blowing_bubbles: These are the same dipshiats who gave a company with no experience in election auditing millions just to find out that Biden won by even more votes ... I don't think "fiscal" is word these conservatives understand.


Ever since the Republicans swore an oath to NEVER increase taxes, and to also drive the Federal Government into the ground - they have been working toward that outcome!  When Bush gave his "Tax cuts to the Rich" followed by Drumph's "Tax cuts to the Super Rich" they are now busy putting the final nails into the Federal Coffin!  When they finally get their Gilead, I sure hope to already be gone or elsewhere before they can put me up against the wall for all my "President Pussygrabber" comments over the past four years!
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's kind of like, the shiattier they are at their job, the more their followers adore them.

Wait, I mean exactly like.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Conservatives just keep getting dumber.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Conservatives just keep getting dumber.


Look, the human brain is like a battery. The more you use it, the faster it drains and then hey, boom, suddenly you're a potato.

That's why they avoid using their brain at all costs. They're conserving energy. It's what conservatives do.

Liberals wouldn't understand this because they potatoed years ago.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The party of fiscal responsibility


Republicans believe 'fiscal responsibility' means keeping rich white people rich and making them richer.  Full stop.  Nothing else.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Potatos everywhere on Fark these days.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Make it so all government officials have to pay off the lawsuits they cause, including lawyers fees.

Problem solved.
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Further proof that "fiscal conservatism" is a completely meaningless phrase.
 
nullandvoid744 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anfrind: Further proof that "fiscal conservatism" is a completely meaningless phrase.


No it's meaningful. It just means the opposite of what the media insists it means. It doesn't mean "fiscally responsible." It means "intentionally fiscally irresponsible."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey law and order ain't cheap people and you think them pink prison suits are cheap or people roasting out in the sun. If not for him all your pets would be raped and they would ride off on your women.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: But he stuck it to immigrants, and that's all that matters to Arizonans.


He stuck it to the libs and brown people. It was like a buy one, get one free deal. A bargain for Arizona taxpayers.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ARIZONA:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey man, Free-dum isn't free.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FatherChaos: And President Stupid gave his undeserving ass a pardon.


Yes, that worthless "sheriff"  should be ground into neutral loaf for sewer rats to dine on.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: AirForceVet: Why do Republicans cause issues that obviously will lead to losing lawsuits involving multiple issues?

See also: "break government then claim government doesn't work"


How is the postal service doing under Biden?
 
