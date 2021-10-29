 Skip to content
 
(WPXI.com)   Man turns himself in after bar brawl, shooting transformer. (w/ Michael Bay video of explosion)   (wpxi.com) divider line
21
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Classic bar brawl, huh?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buy no one was walking towards the camera in slow motion.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to lie, the sight of a transformer being shot amuses me.

/I don't own a gun
//or a transformer
///yet...?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Venetian Snares- einstein-rosen bridge
Youtube TiUfwNag-V8
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it would have been an impressive sight. But, every time I wanted to watch the video, a new pop up appeared....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one was it?

If it was those twins, I don't think anyone will be broken up over this, so long as Bumblebee and Optimus are okay.
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll be on the lookout for a parakeet running away.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So you're saying the sharpsburg shooter isn't a sharpshooter in the burg?

Missed it by that much...
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Top transformer explosion compilation u need to watch now
Youtube 7mdkBdBqH14
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Steeler's"
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Which one was it?

If it was those twins, I don't think anyone will be broken up over this, so long as Bumblebee and Optimus are okay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: I'm not going to lie, the sight of a transformer being shot amuses me.

/I don't own a gun
//or a transformer
///yet...?


Utility owns the one that serves you and the line up to your meter, anyway.

Which is great and all, but utility sizes for both for apparent load, not the size of your main.  For instance, nice 100A or 200A box you have installed in your house.  Utility gave you a #6 (65A) instead of a 3/0 (200A) service conductor.  That is legally the utility's problem, though if it burns.  Which is actually really rare because house load is really not that much.  Regardless, transformer are more or less most efficient ~50% load.

Which is why I really really don't like dealing with schools.  Because customer's systems are sized for 'design load.'  Utility looks at it, laughs, and provides a much smaller transformer and service conductor.  K through 12 switchboard mains are more or less glorified switches.  transformer primary fuses will most likely trip well before.

/I'm avoiding work. enjoy my 'abe simpson impression' for the afternoon.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's more than meets the eye to this story
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could be that nobody in the bar knew anything about the shooting outside.  People in bars generally want to have as little as possible to do with the cops anyway.  As long as nothing in the "brawl" required emergency service from anywhere, nobody is going to bother calling the cops.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Supply chain is F'd on transformers and orders to be delivered in July aren't expected until March.

One of 45's executive actions related to the power grid created supplier issues.  Chinese transmitter in my public utility's transformer with a back door off switch? Potentially.  Then covid hit. The on-shore manufacturers can't keep up.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just watched Armageddon on prime a couple nights ago, never ceases to amaze me how much that man enjoys kabooms. And cgi.
 
Maud Dib [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EL EM: I'll be on the lookout for a parakeet running away.


Igotthatreferencedotjpeg
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Could be that nobody in the bar knew anything about the shooting outside.  People in bars generally want to have as little as possible to do with the cops anyway.  As long as nothing in the "brawl" required emergency service from anywhere, nobody is going to bother calling the cops.


You hang out in shiat hole bars
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When you want to be a Transformer for Halloween, and your parents are engineers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skyotter: When you want to be a Transformer for Halloween, and your parents are engineers.[Fark user image 576x768]


"Young Lady, You're grounded! But, have fun trick or treating, sweetie!"
 
