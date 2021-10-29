 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Bad news: you will be more short staffed at work. Good news: no more MY FREE-DUMBS rants at the break room microwave   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They vow. Let's see how it turns out when they're actually put in the situation.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking good!
GTFO!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
72% of unvaccinated workers vow to quit if ordered to get vaccinated


How are all these people able to quit these jobs? Are they independently wealthy? Trust fund babies? Do they have a better, unvaxxed job just waiting for them? Do they think they get unemployment benefits by claiming some b.s. excuse for not getting jabbed? Is it just a bluff and they end up getting jabbed, or at least most of them do?

Seriously, what the hell is with these people? And do they all know when they were 4 or 5 years old they had a bunch of vaccination shots so they could enter school and not die from some terrible illness?

Dafuq?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.customon.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say that.  I went from 20% unvaccinated to now 1% quitting over it with mandates going in place between Monday and early December.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of untreated Oppositional Defiance Disorder floating around and coming to a head over this pandemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mortgage holder doesn't care about freedom
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure all of them would have been perfectly content to eat food prepared by Typhoid Mary, right? Right?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
72% is impressive. When you think that only 50% take their wedding vows seriously.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess we will have to get paid more
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good.  More jobs will be available for hard-working people who are coming here from impoverished countries.

Also, more unemployed will mean less demand for luxury goods as the unemployed won't be able to afford them, which will have a chilling effect on inflation.

More unemployed idiots means fewer commuters, relieving rush-hour traffic and reducing demand for gasoline, which will in turn cause prices to go down.

And since it's been established that people won't be able to receive unemployment benefits if they're fired for being unvaccinated (or if they quit when faced with the requirement) they won't be a drain on the unemployment system.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good. I'm vaxed but am against mandates.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sheesh. Talk about threatening us with a good time. I love it when the trash takes itself out.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My company said employees need to be vaccinated to return to the office.  I don't think the unvaccinated had a problem with that at all.
 
zulius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I quit to own the Libs!"
"You understand we have a vaccine mandate as well?"
"I have an exemption!"
...I have a feeling we'll be hearing this phrase a lot soon.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah... before you liberals smugly dismiss this as nothing. Let me remind you of an old saying:

Idle hands are the Devil's workshop.
 
pacified
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Performative jerk offs.
 
realmolo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Good. I'm vaxed but am against mandates.


WHY?!

Good grief, man. This doesn't end until we get as many people vaccinated as possible. It isn't about freedom.

Go fark yourself.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Will be funny listening to the corpo mouthpieces that don't work for a living continue to whine furiously about the "people that just don't want to work" as the peasants continue to reject starvation wages and shiate working conditions en masse.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: Yeah... before you liberals smugly dismiss this as nothing. Let me remind you of an old saying:

Idle hands are the Devil's workshop.


See you on my 600 lb life.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good.

Go away, Brandon!
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, you're gonna let your children go to bed hungry?

you don't deserve children.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anybody who either allows themselves to be fired or quits because they don't want to be vaccinated is no loss.

The percentages quoted seem to align well with my personal assessment of deadwood.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wage0048: Good.  More jobs will be available for hard-working people who are coming here from impoverished countries.

Also, more unemployed will mean less demand for luxury goods as the unemployed won't be able to afford them, which will have a chilling effect on inflation.

More unemployed idiots means fewer commuters, relieving rush-hour traffic and reducing demand for gasoline, which will in turn cause prices to go down.

And since it's been established that people won't be able to receive unemployment benefits if they're fired for being unvaccinated (or if they quit when faced with the requirement) they won't be a drain on the unemployment system.


Downside: they will all have unchecked resentment building and are at least capable enough to vote. The GOP will still have a massive voting base for years to come.

/Unless they also suffer Covid complications from their short-sightedness
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: 72% of unvaccinated workers vow to quit if ordered to get vaccinated


How are all these people able to quit these jobs? Are they independently wealthy? Trust fund babies? Do they have a better, unvaxxed job just waiting for them? Do they think they get unemployment benefits by claiming some b.s. excuse for not getting jabbed? Is it just a bluff and they end up getting jabbed, or at least most of them do?

Seriously, what the hell is with these people? And do they all know when they were 4 or 5 years old they had a bunch of vaccination shots so they could enter school and not die from some terrible illness?

Dafuq?


I know a manager who has one that keeps getting kicked off hospital job sites and was told he's going to kick fired because of it for no vaccine. Their response "I'll just collect unemployment".  They are that farking dumb
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yep. My department (IT) is gearing up for a rush of last minute offboardings today for people who won't take the Vaccine. Good times.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Destructor: Yeah... before you liberals smugly dismiss this as nothing. Let me remind you of an old saying:

Idle hands are the Devil's workshop.


I never understood why an imaginary being needed a workshop
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Lots of untreated Oppositional Defiance Disorder floating around and coming to a head over this pandemic.

[Fark user image image 500x477]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: Yep. My department (IT) is gearing up for a rush of last minute offboardings today for people who won't take the Vaccine. Good times.


At least we have powershell now to easily script a massive amount of disabled with a text file given.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: Destructor: Yeah... before you liberals smugly dismiss this as nothing. Let me remind you of an old saying:

Idle hands are the Devil's workshop.

I never understood why an imaginary being needed a workshop


Everyone should have a hobby.
 
