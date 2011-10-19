 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Hebrew speakers have seen Facebook's new corporate name, and they're dead   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
43
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I doubt he cares. The dude cares about Hebrew only so much that he got through his bar mitzvah. On the other hand, he IS approaching Seekrit Island Lair levels of personal ebbil and has the wealth to do so. Maybe he's telegraphing his plans, and right out in the open?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what?

"Mismo" in Spanish means "same", "mi smo" in Croatian means "we are".  I'm sure there are plenty of other examples of things like this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brand name checks out.
You can live online, or get a life
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will this stop you from using it?  I didn't think so.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: So what?

"Mismo" in Spanish means "same", "mi smo" in Croatian means "we are".  I'm sure there are plenty of other examples of things like this.


Like the dismal sales of the Chevy Nova in Mexico.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only to the women. Mysogeny6!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I understand Ron Artest's name change a little better. World peace is dead; it all makes sense.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and Chevy "Nova" in South America means "no-go", so what?


* no it doesn't, IIRC
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't so dependent on cryptocurrency and NFTs, I'd have no problem with this 'metaverse' crap. It's just a bunch of normies that are too concerned with social credit to just cut loose, have fun, and become a furry.

What gets me tho-again, aside from the crypto bullshiat-is how they seem to act like they came up with the idea of using an avatar online. Like... lol
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: ...and Chevy "Nova" in South America means "no-go", so what?


* no it doesn't, IIRC


Sort of like Coca-Cola being "bite the wax tadpole" in Mandarin
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up skiing on Todd Mountain. It was not a popular resort with the German tourists. A Japanese company bought it in the 90's and immediately changed the name to something less extreme.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why the Rolls Royce "Silver Mist" didn't do well in Germany.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or the Commodore "Pet" in France
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BREAKING!: Words mean different things in different languages. More at 11
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As my Jewish mother used to say-
"From your mouth to God's ear!"
Meta, Suckberg!
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm more curious about the droopy Metis flag as the logo.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: ...and Chevy "Nova" in South America means "no-go", so what?


* no it doesn't, IIRC


"it doesn't go" with an ambiguous 3rd person pronoun.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: If it wasn't so dependent on cryptocurrency and NFTs, I'd have no problem with this 'metaverse' crap. It's just a bunch of normies that are too concerned with social credit to just cut loose, have fun, and become a furry.

What gets me tho-again, aside from the crypto bullshiat-is how they seem to act like they came up with the idea of using an avatar online. Like... lol


I, for one, look forward to important corporate meetings in the "metaverse" being interrupted by swarms of penises.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chevrolet learned this lesson in Mexico when they tried to market the Nova.
No Va = No Go.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Heamer: fatassbastard: So what?

"Mismo" in Spanish means "same", "mi smo" in Croatian means "we are".  I'm sure there are plenty of other examples of things like this.

Like the dismal sales of the Chevy Nova in Mexico.


Dammit, when will I learn to read the thread first?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
twinsdaily.comView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speaking of crypto...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
what did he brew

/another sob story?
//quelle surprise
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least they didn't call it wanker...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Meta' means finish line and goal in Spanish. It's also the third person subjunctive and the second person formal imperative for the verb 'meter,' meaning to get into something or put something inside.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Hila_Shiatrit to you, ma'am.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: ...and Chevy "Nova" in South America means "no-go", so what?


* no it doesn't, IIRC


"No va" means "It does not go"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
San Diego means "a whale's vagina"
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just stick an E at the front and it'll be fine.

/or the back, if we're using the Hebrew alphabet
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maxwellton: [Fark user image 500x269]


Old Man!!! - by Phelous (Beauty & the Beast 1992)
Youtube CxlBmJdtMVA
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Greatful not to be part of this story so near Dia de los Muertos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

invictus2: maxwellton: [Fark user image 500x269]

[YouTube video: Old Man!!! - by Phelous (Beauty & the Beast 1992)]


hebrew doesnt hane alfabet cuz disc*tiguous liiiiiiiines
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well.  Someone owns "dead.com"

Its a real shame something hasn't been done with it, thought.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: San Diego means "a whale's vagina"


What?? It is St. James in Spanish.

You're thinking of the next town over, Vagina de Ballena
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Chevrolet learned this lesson in Mexico when they tried to market the Nova.
No Va = No Go.


Except that it sold quite well there and in other Spanish speaking countries, because "No va" is not the same as "Nova."

https://www.npr.org/2011/10/19/141473​3​84/letters-the-myth-of-the-chevy-nova

https://www.hemmings.com/stories/2017​/​04/07/fact-check-the-nova-did-not-sell​-poorly-in-latin-america-due-to-its-na​me/amp
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: invictus2: maxwellton: [Fark user image 500x269]

[YouTube video: Old Man!!! - by Phelous (Beauty & the Beast 1992)]

hebrew doesnt hane alfabet cuz disc*tiguous liiiiiiiines


Technically, Hebrew is an abjad (the symbols are only consonants and vowels have to be added via diacritical marks or just inferred)
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
and I should believe you Y
 
dbaggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: BREAKING!: Words mean different things in different languages. More at 11


..but isn't the Zuckerberg family jewish?   Wouldn't some relative mention to him that this name could end up being ironically prophetic?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: will.i.ain't: Chevrolet learned this lesson in Mexico when they tried to market the Nova.
No Va = No Go.

Except that it sold quite well there and in other Spanish speaking countries, because "No va" is not the same as "Nova."

https://www.npr.org/2011/10/19/1414733​84/letters-the-myth-of-the-chevy-nova

https://www.hemmings.com/stories/2017/​04/07/fact-check-the-nova-did-not-sell​-poorly-in-latin-america-due-to-its-na​me/amp


Now, now.  This is fark.  When has most of the posters here ever preferred facts over their favorite political myths?
 
