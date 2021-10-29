 Skip to content
(CNN)   Armorer from "Rust" explains that she has no idea how live ammo got on the set. Maybe it walked there itself? Should we start thinking of ammo as a living creature that deserves its own rights and protections?   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance may not cover the civil liability because of huge violation of safety rules all production are required to follow, absolutely no live ammo is allowed anywhere on set.  There is a whole set of rules for having firearms on set and it appears they were just ignored.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the armorer's defense fits what was expected. She claims she was getting sidelined and not allowed to do her job properly. It fits with her not being on the call sheet that day. It sounds like she is claiming the AD, rest of the production team, and prop master kept overruling her and limiting her ability to make sure the guns on set were safe.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this whole project was a farking clown fest that never should have happened in the first place.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However it shakes out, there is a prison cell with somebody's name on it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All guns are capable of loading themselves, thus all guns must be presumed hot
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armorer is a lying liar that lies.

We know for a fact they had been target shooting on set. There is no way that was a secret from the armorer who both supplied the weapon AND would have heard the shooting even if the weapon had been stolen by someone else.

Lies, soon to be followed by charges of negligent homicide I hope.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Of course they're not going to finish the movie. They shouldn't have finished The Twilight Zone movie either.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The target shooting was no secret to anyone in that set, and they certainly weren't target shooting with blanks.

Who allowed the target shooting to take place? Who had the authority to put a complete stop to it, and why didn't they stop it?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: The target shooting was no secret to anyone in that set, and they certainly weren't target shooting with blanks.

Who allowed the target shooting to take place? Who had the authority to put a complete stop to it, and why didn't they stop it?



If the "armorer" willingly handed over the gun for target practice then the "armorer" willingly handed the gun over to have real bullets put in it.

She in trouble.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: The target shooting was no secret to anyone in that set, and they certainly weren't target shooting with blanks.
Who allowed the target shooting to take place? Who had the authority to put a complete stop to it, and why didn't they stop it?


It was probably farking Alec Baldwin out there shooting. Or does he loathe guns, as a weeny liberal?  But yeah, that's a lie.  It was already released that people were shooting guns in between filming.

I heard on CNN that the investigation is now centered on Baldwin, the armourer, and the assistant director..  None of them look too good.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This whole episode has been awkward for those of us with Alec Baldwin-based screen names.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: This whole episode has been awkward for those of us with Alec Baldwin-based screen names.


And for those of us with soon-to-be Alec Baldwin based screen names.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did she let someone else have the keys to the armory? If so, she's responsible.

If they demanded keys, the only thing to do is resign and report.

If they broke the locks? Then she's not culpable.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

greentea1985: It fits with her not being on the call sheet that day.


But she was there. She prepared the guns (outside the building), and after the shooting removed the empty cartridge.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: thatguyoverthere70: The target shooting was no secret to anyone in that set, and they certainly weren't target shooting with blanks.

Who allowed the target shooting to take place? Who had the authority to put a complete stop to it, and why didn't they stop it?


If the "armorer" willingly handed over the gun for target practice then the "armorer" willingly handed the gun over to have real bullets put in it.

She in trouble.


I still don't get it. Who was bringing ammo but not their own gun, if this was just a recreational activity? The people target shooting must have had some permission to use the guns owned by production and permission to use live ammo with those guns.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: The target shooting was no secret to anyone in that set, and they certainly weren't target shooting with blanks.

Who allowed the target shooting to take place? Who had the authority to put a complete stop to it, and why didn't they stop it?


The producer perhaps (also Alec Baldwin).
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: shut_it_down: This whole episode has been awkward for those of us with Alec Baldwin-based screen names.

And for those of us with soon-to-be Alec Baldwin based screen names.


Username already checks out.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wants took an arrow to the knee on a film set. It was supposed to be rubber tipped, but somebody screwed up. Ouch.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: greentea1985: It fits with her not being on the call sheet that day.

But she was there. She prepared the guns (outside the building), and after the shooting removed the empty cartridge.


Wait if she prepared the guns wouldn't that mean she was the one who potentially put the live round in the gun fired by Baldwin?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They still should've both checked the gun when it changed hands.
 
Dryad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Well, the armorer's defense fits what was expected. She claims she was getting sidelined and not allowed to do her job properly. It fits with her not being on the call sheet that day. It sounds like she is claiming the AD, rest of the production team, and prop master kept overruling her and limiting her ability to make sure the guns on set were safe.


I don't doubt its true, but it also means she knew she had lost control over ability to ensure safety. She complained, yet she also stayed knowing she kept responsibility over safety, also knowing she couldn't ensure it.
-
/If you are hired to take responsibility for safety, yet have no power to do so, and know everyone continues to ignore safety, then you are not a safety consultant - you are a fall guy.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She has a history of farkups. She's clearly lying. She clearly is incapable of being responsible in any way. Her career should have ended far before this event had a chance to happen.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I still don't get it. Who was bringing ammo but not their own gun, if this was just a recreational activity? The people target shooting must have had some permission to use the guns owned by production and permission to use live ammo with those guns.


If they were doing recreational shooting, they should bring their own ammo. Or else they'd be charged through the nose for it.

The police got 500 rounds (live and blanks) during their search warrant. That's what... ten day's worth of filming?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Insurance may not cover the civil liability because of huge violation of safety rules all production are required to follow, absolutely no live ammo is allowed anywhere on set.  There is a whole set of rules for having firearms on set and it appears they were just ignored.


Too bad this won't be the last comment in this thread.

Over/under on the thread count? Think it will reach 300? 500?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All y'all just hating on a Gen Z woman of color. She's a scapegoat for the old white male dominated film industry.

/preview of the attorney's next public statement.
 
firefly212
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The armorer wasn't even on the call sheet that day... it sounds like the AD and crew went "plinking" and the AD figured the armorer was an unnecessary safety expense, and he could clear the weapons himself... following the plinking, live ammunition was left in the firearm, and the AD failed to actually clear/inspect the weapon before he declared "cold gun"... I can see a hundred safety violations, but pretty much all of them fall on the AD... the guns aren't even supposed to be out of the locker without the armorer present, and the armorer is (pursuant the rules) supposed to have line of site to the armory cart at all times.

For those asking why Baldwin himself didn't clear the weapon, actors are not allowed to... if an actor in any way chambers, unchambers, or creates the possibility of chambering or unchambering a round (including simply changing magazines or opening a revolver), the firearm must be returned to the armorer immediately, the armorer must re-clear the weapon, and only then may the actor handle the firearm again. The idea there is that the armorer is the certified weapons expert, and most actors are untrained and may not know the basics of gun safety.

As for why Baldwin may still be on the hook financially, the AD was acting in his capacity as an employee of the production company, which is on the hook financially, but that production company is mostly just Mr. Baldwin.

This tragedy was completely preventable at about a dozen points, had anyone been following any of the standard safety protocols that are required and legally enforceable pursuant union contracts.
 
freetomato
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.


I'm curious what about her background made her qualified for the job?  I know several armorers and all are middle aged men with law enforcement and/or military backgrounds, and they do not fark around when it comes to safety.  How does a 24 year old get that kind of gig to begin with?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: WelldeadLink: greentea1985: It fits with her not being on the call sheet that day.

But she was there. She prepared the guns (outside the building), and after the shooting removed the empty cartridge.

Wait if she prepared the guns wouldn't that mean she was the one who potentially put the live round in the gun fired by Baldwin?


You know, I do believe that you've solved the puzzle. We can all rest easy tonight. Have a drink. Oh, wait, this is Fark. Have another drink.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.


Did she sign her own paychecks? She wasn't in charge, she was hired help and treated as such. If she felt she wasn't being respected and listened to, her only recourse would have been to quit.

She could be responsible for what happened through negligence, but let's not pretend she had any real authority to swing around.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If she "didn't know how a live round got there" that means she failed at her job.  It's her job to check the ammo as well as the weapons.  It's her job to train people in safety measures.  She failed.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

freetomato: SumoJeb: You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.

I'm curious what about her background made her qualified for the job?  I know several armorers and all are middle aged men with law enforcement and/or military backgrounds, and they do not fark around when it comes to safety.  How does a 24 year old get that kind of gig to begin with?


Her daddy is a famous movie set armorer
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

freetomato: SumoJeb: You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.

I'm curious what about her background made her qualified for the job?  I know several armorers and all are middle aged men with law enforcement and/or military backgrounds, and they do not fark around when it comes to safety.  How does a 24 year old get that kind of gig to begin with?


Nepotism.  Her father is a very well-known armorer and grew up helping him. It's very important that the armorer's full last name is Gutierrez-Reed. Her father is Thell Reed, who is well known in the industry.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There is a whole set of rules for having firearms on set and it appears they were just ignored.


This is 'Murica. "Rules" are for non-Muricans.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.


Exactly.
FTA: Gutierrez's attorneys also blame the production for safety lapses, saying Gutierrez was hired to perform two jobs on the film and could not strictly focus on her duties as armorer.
-
Then why did she accept, and get paid, for both jobs? That is on her
-
"She fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department," the statement reads.
-
So she was clearly not in charge, yet did not resign, nor report violations. She just kept her name on the line while letting them do whatever they wanted, and cashing their checks. Also on her.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

firefly212: The armorer wasn't even on the call sheet that day.


But the police search warrant statement says that the armorer prepared the weapons (outside the building due to COVID), and after the shooting that the armorer removed the fired cartridge from the gun. Sounds as if she was there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Captain, we have brought the Enterprise to Earth, the year is 2021.  What are your orders?
"Beam a live round in to the pistol currently be held by Alec Baldwin."
May I ask why, Captain?
"Baldwin/Fey 2028"
Beaming down a live round, Captain.

/Oh, I'd get behind Fey
//But I have to stay 250 feet away at all times
///Court orders
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

freetomato: SumoJeb: You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.
I'm curious what about her background made her qualified for the job?  I know several armorers and all are middle aged men with law enforcement and/or military backgrounds, and they do not fark around when it comes to safety.  How does a 24 year old get that kind of gig to begin with?


Fark thread said she was somebody's daughter.  Another armourer.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Armorer is a lying liar that lies.

We know for a fact they had been target shooting on set. There is no way that was a secret from the armorer who both supplied the weapon AND would have heard the shooting even if the weapon had been stolen by someone else.

Lies, soon to be followed by charges of negligent homicide I hope.


I know I have read that they had been target shooting on set but I do not that for a fact, I've only read about it from people who have read or heard about it. What is the source of that information?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: SumoJeb: You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.

Did she sign her own paychecks? She wasn't in charge, she was hired help and treated as such. If she felt she wasn't being respected and listened to, her only recourse would have been to quit.

She could be responsible for what happened through negligence, but let's not pretend she had any real authority to swing around.


Hi Hannah!

If your job is controlling deadly weapons, and you won't quit that job if you're not being "allowed" to do it properly, you're a piece of shiat and absolutely responsible for this death!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did you all catch that the armourer got her job through nepotism?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope this media obsession goes better than the Gabby Petito one. That was like Game of Thrones - pretty engaging but ruined by an unsatisfying, abrupt ending.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: The target shooting was no secret to anyone in that set, and they certainly weren't target shooting with blanks.

Who allowed the target shooting to take place? Who had the authority to put a complete stop to it, and why didn't they stop it?


Baldwin, being the producer and the guy shooting the bullets, was the lead on set and was the one who OK'd bullets on the set. I guess the 'target shooters' brought thiere own bullets because target shooting was OK'd between scenes or OK'd the use of the bullets brought in for necessary scenes  The hired armourer left the set because of 'target shooting' cause a safety problem. Baldwin, obliviously, had no regard for the dangers involved and give thr job to a flunky he could boss around, and caused this massive fail. Jail is just to good for him.

/They need to set up a scene where he taken outside bound and blindfolded with an unloaded firing squad and run it.

// maybe then he could understand the difference between reality and playacting.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Of course they're not going to finish the movie. They shouldn't have finished The Twilight Zone movie either.


Funny thing is I've posted that pic out of context before with the same caption and nobody knew what the heck it was.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

greentea1985: She claims she was getting sidelined and not allowed to do her job properly. It fits with her not being on the call sheet that day.


Seriously? There's not so be any handling of guns without the armorer present.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: That was like Game of Thrones - pretty engaging but ruined by an unsatisfying, abrupt ending.


This is also a pretty accurate description of my sex life.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abox: Bob Falfa: Of course they're not going to finish the movie. They shouldn't have finished The Twilight Zone movie either.

Funny thing is I've posted that pic out of context before with the same caption and nobody knew what the heck it was.


That entire line just disappeared!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

freetomato: SumoJeb: You shouldn't be in charge of shiat if you let people walk all over you.
She was the armorer, she was in charge. She should have acted like it.

I'm curious what about her background made her qualified for the job?  I know several armorers and all are middle aged men with law enforcement and/or military backgrounds, and they do not fark around when it comes to safety.  How does a 24 year old get that kind of gig to begin with?


Um, someday, when you are older, and you are sitting down, your parents will explain it to you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: She has a history of farkups. She's clearly lying. She clearly is incapable of being responsible in any way. Her career should have ended far before this event had a chance to happen.


this was her second film.  History?  More likely, she worked for cheap...not a union person.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It was probably farking Alec Baldwin out there shooting. Or does he loathe guns, as a weeny liberal?  But yeah, that's a lie.  It was already released that people were shooting guns in between filming.

I heard on CNN that the investigation is now centered on Baldwin, the armourer, and the assistant director..  None of them look too good.


It's just not adding up for me yet either. Live ammunition shouldn't be anywhere near a set, and everyone with hearing on that set knew that there was live ammo being used nearby for a purpose outside production of the film.

Whoever was the ultimate authority (mostly the director and Baldwin the producer or the highest ranking producer on set) should never have allowed live target shooting as a recreational activity in the first place. Whoever explicitly permitted it, or had the authority to stop it and didn't, ultimately shoulders most of the blame.

The armorer should never have agreed to have the production's guns loaded with live ammo for any purpose outside the actual production. Did she tell the AD it was a cold gun? Did the AD pick up the gun without the armorer's okay? Did the AD check the gun at all if it hadn't been cleared by the the armourer?

Very strange.
 
