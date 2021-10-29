 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Pull into someone's driveway? That's a killin'. Difficulty: Texas
    Adil Dghoughi, homeowner Terry Turner, Sandra Guerra Thompson, Terry Turner  
Lambskincoat
1 hour ago  
In rural America the man of the house gets called outside when the wrong color person parks within 200 feet of the property. It is really something to observe if you've never seen it.
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: In rural America the man of the house gets called outside when the wrong color person parks within 200 feet of the property. It is really something to observe if you've never seen it.


Gubbo
27 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: In rural America the man of the house gets called outside when the wrong color person parks within 200 feet of the property. It is really something to observe if you've never seen it.


You'll forgive me if I do my best to never be anywhere near any of those kind of places?
 
ImpendingCynic
22 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: In rural America the man of the house gets called outside when the wrong color person parks within 200 feet of the property. It is really something to observe if you've never seen it.


Rural America hostility isn't limited to race, it's also about outsiders. I once had a small town Oklahoma cop follow me all the way across town and then turn around. The only explanation for this was my rental car having California plates.
 
LarryDan43
14 minutes ago  
Muslim motorist.  Nice.
 
BitwiseShift
11 minutes ago  
If tanned jesus shows up they attach his ass to the fence with a long range nail gun?
 
Walker
11 minutes ago  
"If he's brown, shoot him down" is a Texas motto isn't it?
 
The Irresponsible Captain
10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If tanned jesus shows up they attach his ass to the fence with a long range nail gun?


A commie socialist like that? Feeding the poor? Healing the uninsured? You bet.
 
LZeitgeist
10 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's not how Castle Doctrine works. This homeowner is boned.
 
MythDragon
10 minutes ago  

Walker: "If he's brown, shoot him down" is a Texas motto isn't it?


"If he's black, send him back"
 
cowsaregoodeating
10 minutes ago  
14 days to arrest him for shooting a brown person. If it was a white person he would have been in jail that night.
 
Fireproof
8 minutes ago  
Terry Turner charged with murder of Moroccan Adil Dghoughi

RIP


RIP
 
The Irresponsible Captain
7 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Muslim motorist.  Nice.


c.tenor.comView Full Size

assets.mycast.ioView Full Size


/Couldn't find one gif with all the right stuff for the reference
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
7 minutes ago  
CSB: Once in KY I pulled into a dirt driveway to turn around. In the time it took me to put it in reverse and back out Gabby Johnson came running out of the trailer with a shotgun screaming and fired it into the air.

I guess, the point is that a lot of rural American people are a combination of antisocial psychopaths and cowards who feel the need to grab a gun over the slightest anything.
 
Russ1642
7 minutes ago  
According to the affidavit provided to a Texas chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), it was 3.30am when Turner got up to use the bathroom and noticed a car parked in his driveway.
Turner, documents say, retrieved his gun, and when he came outside, the car Dghoughi was driving had its headlights on and was reversing out of the driveway. Turner shot Dghoughi through the car window as he was leaving, and the bullet hit his hand and his head. Turner then called 911 and said: "I just killed a guy."
Turner claimed Dghoughi pointed a gun at him. No gun was found.

Textbook case of stand-your-ground, as in it's a textbook case of why stand-your-ground laws lead to outright murder by assholes who think they can shoot anyone and get away with it.
 
macadamnut
6 minutes ago  

Walker: "If he's brown, shoot him down" is a Texas motto isn't it?


"If a Mexican won't sell you his land, his widow will."
 
meanmutton
6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: LarryDan43: Muslim motorist.  Nice.

[c.tenor.com image 400x222] [View Full Size image _x_]
[assets.mycast.io image 355x500]

/Couldn't find one gif with all the right stuff for the reference


God damn, I loved that movie.
 
Snapper Carr
6 minutes ago  
So if the deceased (apparently you can't call them "victims") is retreating, how is that "stand your ground"?
 
Fireproof
5 minutes ago  
Turner, documents say, retrieved his gun, and when he came outside, the car Dghoughi was driving had its headlights on and was reversing out of the driveway. Turner shot Dghoughi through the car window as he was leaving, and the bullet hit his hand and his head.

Holy shiat. Dude was already leaving and he farking shot him anyway. Fry his ass.
 
NightSteel
5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Rural America hostility isn't limited to race, it's also about outsiders. I once had a small town Oklahoma cop follow me all the way across town and then turn around. The only explanation for this was my rental car having California plates.


That might not have been about distrust or suspicion of outsiders so much as the fact that people who receive traffic citations far away from where they live are much more likely to just pay them rather than fight.
 
akede
4 minutes ago  
Dude is going down. If he didn't have his driveway chained off and NO TRESSPASSING signs then the driveway, like pathways up to your door, are generally under "implied permission" of sorts.

That is, permission to use them temporarily is implied unless otherwise revoked through obvious signage or obstacles, such as gates. Just as you can't shoot someone for walking up to your door on the sidewalk when you have no signage or obstacles.
 
Elliot8654
4 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: So if the deceased (apparently you can't call them "victims") is retreating, how is that "stand your ground"?


Non-white. He wasn't retreating, he was just attacking in the other direction.

/like a submarine maneuver
//Car Ramrod?
 
meanmutton
4 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Yeah, that's not how Castle Doctrine works. This homeowner is boned.


Yep. He actively went back into his house, got the gun, then came OUT to confront the guy and shot him as he was going away. Gonna be an easy conviction. I'm surprised his lawyer isn't trying to plea it down somehow because the dude's gonna get life for this.
 
thehellisthis
4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: According to the affidavit provided to a Texas chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), it was 3.30am when Turner got up to use the bathroom and noticed a car parked in his driveway.
Turner, documents say, retrieved his gun, and when he came outside, the car Dghoughi was driving had its headlights on and was reversing out of the driveway. Turner shot Dghoughi through the car window as he was leaving, and the bullet hit his hand and his head. Turner then called 911 and said: "I just killed a guy."
Turner claimed Dghoughi pointed a gun at him. No gun was found.

Textbook case of stand-your-ground, as in it's a textbook case of why stand-your-ground laws lead to outright murder by assholes who think they can shoot anyone and get away with it.


The key point in the article quote is "was reversing out of the driveway."  He will probably not be allowed to introduce it as a self-defense claim.
 
meanmutton
3 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Russ1642: According to the affidavit provided to a Texas chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), it was 3.30am when Turner got up to use the bathroom and noticed a car parked in his driveway.
Turner, documents say, retrieved his gun, and when he came outside, the car Dghoughi was driving had its headlights on and was reversing out of the driveway. Turner shot Dghoughi through the car window as he was leaving, and the bullet hit his hand and his head. Turner then called 911 and said: "I just killed a guy."
Turner claimed Dghoughi pointed a gun at him. No gun was found.

Textbook case of stand-your-ground, as in it's a textbook case of why stand-your-ground laws lead to outright murder by assholes who think they can shoot anyone and get away with it.

The key point in the article quote is "was reversing out of the driveway."  He will probably not be allowed to introduce it as a self-defense claim.


Also that he came out of his house with the gun to confront the guy. You don't have a duty to retreat but that doesn't mean you get to initiate violence.
 
Serious Black
2 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Yeah, that's not how Castle Doctrine works. This homeowner is boned.


It is if you're White. If you're a person of color, you can do literally everything by the book and still be told you have no right to self-defense.
 
Thosw
1 minute ago  

Elliot8654: Snapper Carr: So if the deceased (apparently you can't call them "victims") is retreating, how is that "stand your ground"?

Non-white. He wasn't retreating, he was just attacking in the other direction.

/like a submarine maneuver
//Car Ramrod?


He was gonna back over him the long way 'round.
 
