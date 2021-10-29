 Skip to content
(CNN) Gen Z has an important message for you about growing up during a pandemic that you will hopefully hear and take to heart and -- excuse me, what? Oh, you don't care about Gen Z's message? Oh, alright then. Well, this is awkward. Carry on, I guess
106
    More: Stupid, High school, Sophomore, The Little Things, Adolescence, major leader, single sentence, adult world, mental capacity  
•       •       •

106 Comments     (+0 »)
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure you'll twatter or tok tik about it or some such sh*t.

Go ahead. Knock yourself out.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*young person has opinions*

Everyone else: too bad fark you get over it life sucked for me so it has to suck for you we are not going to invest in your future we are going to leave you with a dead planet back in my day yadda yadda

Also everyone else: why dont young people vote?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


If you would text me more often you wouldn't be out of touch.  Maybe you should get a phone, dad!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry moar.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much cloud yelling in this thread already.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..


Yeah there has been no one in the past 5 years that has made us scared we were all going to wake up dead. Nope. Your trauma is unique.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..


No we didn't. The USSR collapsed during his presidency. Put the bong down.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be up till 11pm doing homework and then was expected to be up at 7am to do it all over again.

When I was in high school decades ago my alarm went off at 6:00am and I was usually up doing homework until 11:00pm. So guess what? Just because there's a pandemic it doesn't mean you're special.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, settle down Gen X, why y'all so mad? My only with beef with Gen Z is they brought us the islaaaaaaand booooooois 🏝
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't that long ago that Gen-Z was another name for millennials.

1965-1975 : Gen-X
1975-1985 : Gen-Y (lost generation)
1985-1995 : Gen-Z (millennials)
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..


It was drilled into us, too.  "Heads under your desk for the first flash if you can - do not look at the windows. Then into the hallway before the shockwave hits.  Heads down, hands over your neck to protect against the shattered glass, and wait here for 10 minutes.  It takes 7 minutes for the nukes to get here, so we have to wait an extra 3 just in case.  Your parents will not be coming to get you."

Basically, it sounded to me like we would go blind from looking to see if the light was bright enough to be a nuke, then be blinded stumbling towards the hallway, cut to ribbons before we could get down, and our parents were not coming because they would be dead.  Sorry kid, that's just how it is.  Now lets do the drill again so maybe you won't look at the flash of light, and have a chance at surviving this if it really happens.
 
JoePip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..


Bullshiat. I was right there with you and you absolutely did not get stressed out over possible nuclear war. The Cold War didn't affect kids in any real way at all.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to steamroller us and we will deserve it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've experienced many nights of wishing I could do something more for those who were affected by this virus, and at the same time, becoming more and more mad at people who are not taking the virus seriously.... I have these thoughts everyday, obscuring me from fully focusing on myself and my education.

She's still in high school but needs to go into public health or something if it's eating her like this.
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: So much cloud yelling in this thread already.


Seriously.

God forbid that the young generation actually communicate what they are feeling and fighting for their future.

My genereation (millennials), Gen X, and Boomers all need to check them selves, because wanting a better future and being treated correctly is what we should all aspire to.  farking stop with the generational, if my childhood sucked, so should yours bullshiat.

/humanity is its own greatest roadblock to advancing the species
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you look back on the 20th century a lot of it was soaked in blood and horror.

Maybe expect more of that because thinking normal is sweet and great for everyone is just fiction.

/ if you want a better future you probably need to build it with your own hands.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: I would be up till 11pm doing homework and then was expected to be up at 7am to do it all over again.

When I was in high school decades ago my alarm went off at 6:00am and I was usually up doing homework until 11:00pm. So guess what? Just because there's a pandemic it doesn't mean you're special.


6am?? You got to sleep in I see
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JoePip: Walker: Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..

Bullshiat. I was right there with you and you absolutely did not get stressed out over possible nuclear war. The Cold War didn't affect kids in any real way at all.


If you never go to school, the nukes can't get you!
/or the state mandated fear mongering
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think you had it bad? I had to put up with this sh*t:

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've experienced many nights of wishing I could do something more for those who were affected by this virus, and at the same time, becoming more and more mad at people who are not taking the virus seriously.... I have these thoughts everyday, obscuring me from fully focusing on myself and my education. That's how the pandemic has affected me. Taking me away from what it's truly like to be a teenager in high school. I'm angry, grieving, and just downright scared. As a teenager, I shouldn't be worrying about what I can do for the collapsing world around me. I should be living a normal life."

Yeah, um... that IS a normal life for anyone beyond boomer generation. The condiments might be different, but we've all been eating shiat sandwiches. To be fair, we've all thought we deserved better, and we all were right. So, she's not wrong. But she's also not living as unique of an experience as she thinks she is.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All y'all just get off social media, and after a week or so, try it again.  If you find yourself glancing at anything that says, "Gen  ___" or "Millennials  ______" or "How Gen ____ made it worse" immediately get off the internet and take a long walk, saying your affirmations:  "I am a person, I am a PERSON."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: Walker: Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..

No we didn't. The USSR collapsed during his presidency. Put the bong down.


That was the late 80's.
See the early 80's.
"The Day After"
"Testament"
"Red Skies at Night"
"99 Luft balloons"
This video:
Sting - Russians (Official Music Video)
Youtube wHylQRVN2Qs
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, there's nothing wrong with acknowledging that the pandemic was scary and that younger people did experience loss of valuable time and opportunities.

As far as blaming politicians on "all sides," and leaders for taking it either too seriously or not seriously enough, for not fixing the problem or making too many restrictions, and not all coming together and agreeing...okay...but...it's super easy to say "people could have done better," but once you have an opinion on what specifically could have been done better, congratulations, you're no longer a-political and above it all.

As far as this thread...well...the problem is that Gen Z is on the left tail of this graph, and Fark is rapidly aging towards the right tail.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Not everything has to be a generation war
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..


Then if you made it to college and didn't get nuked, you got to worry about if dating the wrong person would give you an untreatable virus that killed you in 5 years tops.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a good read, thoughtful and emotive.

So of course this thread is a trainwreck.  Welcome to Fark, I guess.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:And with another school year underway, young people are once again at the center of much of the conversation.

LOL WUT?

It's not young people I see at school board meetings threatening elected officials.

It's not young people making the choices that affect their lives in a very real and tangible way.

The few young people I've seen at those venues (and those speaking up) have delivered a pro-restrictions message, that said, they want everyone vaccinated and taking precautions, so they can move on from this shiat.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: [th.bing.com image 474x852]


Apparently I fit in with GenZ.  I think I'm too young for that, but I'll take it.  Old people need to go away.  I wish something in nature prevented old people from being all over the place and living forever.  Especially against old people.  There should be a limit on how long you can be annoying.  Like 100 years, max.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: It wasn't that long ago that Gen-Z was another name for millennials.

1965-197x : Gen-X
lost-lost : Gen-Y (lost generation)
198x-199x : (millennials)

199x-201x : Gen-Z

Bzzt'ed that for you.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: *young person has opinions*

Everyone else: too bad fark you get over it life sucked for me so it has to suck for you we are not going to invest in your future we are going to leave you with a dead planet back in my day yadda yadda

Also everyone else: why dont young people vote?


Also old people: "We never see you. Why don't you visit more often?"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the same generation that had a toilet lick contest on TikTok?
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: SirMadness: [th.bing.com image 474x852]

Apparently I fit in with GenZ.  I think I'm too young for that, but I'll take it.  Old people need to go away.  I wish something in nature prevented old people from being all over the place and living forever.  Especially against old people.  There should be a limit on how long you can be annoying.  Like 100 years, max.


What...  what are you doing here on Fark?
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Isn't this the same generation that had a toilet lick contest on TikTok?


We only know about it because this is the generation that *has* a TikTok.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..


Hey, now, be reasonable.  I had about 8 channels!  Okay, 3 of them were on the UHF band and were like watching TV through a blizzard no matter how much I adjusted the antenna, but I still watched them, dammit!

/If we knew the close calls we had in the 70s and 80s that really would have sent nukes flying (like the radar glitch that caused the Russkies to think the US had just launched a bunch of missiles) we'd still have PTSD today.  The pandemic ain't got nothing on the cold war.  Plus, we got way better music out of that then the pandemic will ever produce.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Randrew: farkitallletitend: Isn't this the same generation that had a toilet lick contest on TikTok?

We only know about it because this is the generation that *has* a TikTok.


In my generation, we paid to watch videos of other people do stupid shiat. We called it "Jackass". But we had the good sense not to do it ourselves. The Tik Tok generation seems to be in a generation-wide race to see who can be the biggest jackass.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Walker: Oh for f*cks sake, I grew up in the early 80's when we thought Russia was gonna nuke us every day. THAT'S some stress/anxiety. Our movies, songs, music videos, TV shows, etc. were all about Russia nuking us. Get over yourself Gen Z. Pop a Tide pod and relax. Imagine a life with no internet, no cell phones, 5 TV channels, and every night when you went to sleep you weren't sure if you would be alive in the morning because Ronnie Reagan pissed off the Russkies....again..

Hey, now, be reasonable.  I had about 8 channels!  Okay, 3 of them were on the UHF band and were like watching TV through a blizzard no matter how much I adjusted the antenna, but I still watched them, dammit!

/If we knew the close calls we had in the 70s and 80s that really would have sent nukes flying (like the radar glitch that caused the Russkies to think the US had just launched a bunch of missiles) we'd still have PTSD today.  The pandemic ain't got nothing on the cold war.  Plus, we got way better music out of that then the pandemic will ever produce.


How can I tell you're old and don't pay attention to modern music?

Sure, a lot of the stuff of commercial radio isn't great, but there's so much awesomeness coming out that I can't keep up.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP


Millennials on their third once in a life time crisis

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: SirMadness: [th.bing.com image 474x852]

Apparently I fit in with GenZ.  I think I'm too young for that, but I'll take it.  Old people need to go away.  I wish something in nature prevented old people from being all over the place and living forever.  Especially against old people.  There should be a limit on how long you can be annoying.  Like 100 years, max.


Modern medicine, in keeping people alive far too long, has been as bad for society as it has been good.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rustypouch: How can I tell you're old and don't pay attention to modern music?

Sure, a lot of the stuff of commercial radio isn't great, but there's so much awesomeness coming out that I can't keep up.


There are also some signs that a lot of the mass-market big label stuff is starting to move away from the syncopated mumbling that has characterized the last 5 years. Took them long enough.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow this thread is garbage old f*cks being garbage.

Stay classy, Fark.
 
camarugala
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I appreciate what she's saying but I think she believes teenage life should be more like a sitcom.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For perspective if COVID had happened when I was young it would have not involved Zoom hangouts or anything internet.

We'd have been watching whatever VCR tapes we had laying around.

Thank fark it happened now and not then.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Randrew: aungen: SirMadness: [th.bing.com image 474x852]

Apparently I fit in with GenZ.  I think I'm too young for that, but I'll take it.  Old people need to go away.  I wish something in nature prevented old people from being all over the place and living forever.  Especially against old people.  There should be a limit on how long you can be annoying.  Like 100 years, max.

What...  what are you doing here on Fark?


Lying a lot today, it seems. :)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: / Not everything has to be a generation war


Of course it does. How else can you sell, sell, sell?
 
docilej
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to "Generation Next"?
That term was being used at one point.
 
