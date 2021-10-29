 Skip to content
Man, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' and was convicted basically because he was 'acting normal' during questioning gets a new look
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trauma can produce different possible outcomes fight,flee or freeze. Freeze and shutdown of emotion  is common.   Trauma informed care isn't new just not generally understood by laypeople especially if it makes their job easier by ignoring it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never ever talk to the police.  If your lawyer is present, it's OK to listen to their questions, but tell them you don't have an answer at this time.  Why don't you have an answer?  You don't have an answer for that question.  Next question.  That's the kind of cooperation they deserve.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have always liked the advice I was given long ago about being questioned by police. Agree to be questioned if the the questions are written down and provided to my attorney for review and I will answer the written questions and have them sent back with written answers in a reasonable period of time to show cooperation. Granted the Clash "know your Rights" autoplays in my head during any interaction with police.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Sometimes, trauma can lead us to act with a sort of a flat effect or in what may be perceived to be an unemotional way," said Steven Drizin,

You'd think that journalists whose job it is to write about the intersection of criminal law and psychology would catch on when the law professor is using the noun form of "affect."
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Politte, then 14, had just found his mother, Rita, on the floor, dead and set ablaze in their remote mobile home. But he showed no emotion. He seemed dulled, shedding no tears

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ah, the Trump approach.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Time to post this again. Never talk to the police. The video explains what could have happened to this kid.
The first several minutes is slow then it gets very important to know.

Don't Talk to the Police
Youtube d-7o9xYp7eE
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I walked in on the aftermath of my father's suicide when I was 14 years old. It was on a Sunday afternoon. The next morning, I got up as I normally did to get ready for school. I showered and ate breakfast and got on the bus and went to school. My mom had to come check me out later that day because my teachers were worried about me. 

I don't remember any of this though. That entire period is like a blur in my mind. I empathize with this guy.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Especially when they drill the most common errors into you in Writing 101:  your / you're, there / their / they're, and affect/effect.

Sh*t, I'm in IT and even I know to always check twice when using affect/effect.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just look at that hair. That's a murderer's hair!

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


/"My gut" is a type of evidence, right?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of all the stupid reasons to suspect anyone of a crime, "they weren't acting 'right'" is probably the most idiotic.

There is no "right" way to act in a given situation, but ESPECIALLY a traumatic one, and you'd think we'd have figured that out by now.

There was a video shot by a guy, a squad leader I want to say, who saw the APC in front of him blown up by an IED in Afghanistan. Everyone in his APC burst out into hysterical laughter. Were they callous or unfeeling? Hell no, the next thing the soldiers were all wanting to jump out to check on the destroyed vehicle, and the leader was having to hold them back in case of a secondary device or weapons fire. It's just that was the reaction--laughter.

Sometimes murderers who have planned a killing in ruthless cold blood burst into tears when they actually carry out the deed. Sometimes parents with one dead child are entirely focused on the ones still living and don't seem to be thinking of the dead one. Spouses have been relieved when ailing loved ones finally passed.

Whatever way you think YOU would react if you saw someone die, or if you were wrongly accused, you are probably wrong. Stop watching soap operas as an example of emotional behavior.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sure a 14 year old who just had his mother burned to death would be aware of his rights.

/s
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a world in which we live?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I will smart this each and every time it shows up in a thread.  Thank you for that. It really is an important video to watch.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That little thing about him being a young blond boy gave him a pass with police 'investigators'.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It looks a little like either the journalist or (gods forbid) the editor made the assumption that it was "effect" because the professor was using it as a noun, forgetting that there is a verb form of "effect" and a noun form of "affect."

/ The verb form of "effect" is almost extinct, I think, because everyone assumes it should be "affect" in all cases
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

That may be the rational response. But if you just found your mother murdered you don't always act rationally.

Or in cases like this they will determine that such calculated decision to avoid questioning is clearly evidence of a guilty mental state.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I dunno, I love it when I can say, "effect a change".

On the other hand, if you affect a change then that implies you're faking it.

/English is so stupid, I love it.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I wouldn't quite go that far - if a guy starts planning a trip to Vegas with their mistress right after his wife turns up dead I think there is plenty of reason to dig a little deeper.  Behavior isn't *evidence*, but it might be a good reason for someone to be a target of scrutiny to uncover actual evidence.  The problem is when the police and, especially, prosecutors use that behavior as a large component of their case.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not a CSB:

Two of my son's former baseball teammates are in jail for murder for hire after killing a woman and wounding her husband. It was all setup by the couple's 15yo daughter (who is in my daughter's class). There was a getaway driver as well. Now 4 kids (15,17,18,19) are facing 1st degree murder and attempted 1st degree murder charges; their lives are over before they even started and a mother is dead. All of the kids are from a well-off community and none had any criminal record. The girl's motive was money and apparently a history of issues with her parents (without saying). I am sure we'll find out drugs were involved as well but this shiat has shook many people including my kids and our community. It's scary how you think it cannot happen "here".

// Sorry, wasn't trying to threadjack
// Hopefully, the truth can be found even if it's better late than never for this young man
 
TheLoneDigit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

A foreign friend once asked me, "what is the past tense for cutting something?"

I sighed and told him "cut".

He groaned big time.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you affect the change you are, in effect, changing the change.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

what pass was that? He went to jail at 14.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police, Crane said, did not investigate Politte's father, who had just finished a contentious divorce from Rita Politte. His father had threatened Rita Politte's life a week earlier after a significant financial settlement against him from the divorce, Michael Politte's attorneys said.
His father surrendered Politte to the sheriff's office within days of Rita Politte's death. At that point, Politte demanded an attorney and protested that he was being "framed," according to the filing.

...and yet this raised no alarm bells? Oh, FFS.
 
