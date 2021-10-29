 Skip to content
(WTAE)   An effort was made   (wtae.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Family Guy - Quagmire was charged with peeping in the ladies'room
Youtube p74Gfvg5Rgg
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm glad perverts haven't figured out fiber optic cables yet.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pee-Wee Herman Show: Shoe Mirrors/Wash Your Hands
Youtube Zk2fW8HwjD8
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Phone man, phone man
What do you say?
Gotta get you alone in Scheetz one day.

Holes in your pocket
Phone on you shoe
If you upskirt me
I'll be ready for you.

Apologies goes to Gordon Lightfoot
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I'm glad perverts haven't figured out fiber optic cables yet.


They wouldn't be getting caught, though. So maybe they have.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Someone is going to be so disappointed.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
YOU NEVER SEE THIS HAPPEN AT A WAWA
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: YOU NEVER SEE THIS HAPPEN AT A WAWA


Why? They make wide angle lenses.

/so you can get the whole bunch in the shot.
// the sub bun you pervs.
 
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 396x538]
Someone is going to be so disappointed.


The last man to call it a skirt was kilt
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: YOU NEVER SEE THIS HAPPEN AT A WAWA


No need. Delco sluts have their beef curtains hanging out the bottom of their jorts already.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Broads don't like to be called skirts.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cops: Why is your phone taped to your shoe?
Idiot: I have big holes in my pocket and my phone falls out sometimes.
Cops: Onto your shoe?
Idiot: Yeah
Cops: So you put tape on your shoe to catch your phone because your pockets have holes?
Idiot: Yeah!
Cops: Ok, so why didn't you pick it back up? You just leave it there? Taped to your shoe? Recording videos of women's underwear?
Idiot: Yeah
Cops: Come with us
Idiot: OK
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He told them he had big holes in his pockets and his phone would fall through,
So that's why it was taped to his shoe.

He didn't mean to show such nerve,
But he can't stop rhyming, and he's a perv.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He might have gotten away with it if he wasn't using the front camera to record so he could see on the screen if he was getting a clean shot
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"As police searched the phone, they found a video called "Murrysville" that was determined to be a recording of a different victim on a different date."

Immediately followed by the headline...

"These are the videos you're going to want to watch from this week!"

/whar video? WHAR!?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Murrysville?!  I grew up in that town in the 60's-70's.  It's famous for the incident about 5-10 years ago when a kid at my former high school started stabbing other students in the hallway.

When I was a yoot nobody got stabbed, though I did attend class with iodine contact explosives in my pocket and I had a forged master key that allowed me to conduct all sorts of larceny.

/ Older (much older) and wiser now.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Broads don't like to be called skirts.


Hey, don't call them broads!  Chicks hate that.
 
