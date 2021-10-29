 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   If you ever go to get a mole removed, make sure they don't amputate your foot as well   (the-sun.com) divider line
21
    More: Strange, Learning, Infection, Dysplastic nevus, Prosthesis, Melanoma, International System of Units, Presley Downs' parents, Human leg  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Her foot was amputated at a later time due to infection complications from the first surgery. Click bait. Bad Subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NOW you tell me.

/hops away
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure your foot isn't up someone's ass if they have mole removable surgury scheduled.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go where? The mole is in the backyard, next to the flowerbed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a world of difference between accidental amputation and post-op infections.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mo leg.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: Her foot was amputated at a later time due to infection complications from the first surgery. Click bait. Bad Subby.


Don't blame Subby when it's the mods that greenlit this shiat.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's The Sun, she probably had no feet before and now has one.
 
the Mole of Production
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gimme an inch and I'll take a foot
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: NOW you tell me.

/hops away


Username does not check out.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure they understand that it's moleremoval, not gerbil removal.  Better yet, call it "birthmark" removal.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remove the mole? It's the best part of the recipe!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TLDR: she had underlying health issues that made the mole removal seem like a good idea. She developed an infection that they didn't catch fast enough and now she's got a guaranteed career in piracy.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is her name Ilene?

If she was Asian would it be Irene?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I never attribute these "accidents" to mistakes.

/I grew up in a small town where witnesses wound up paraplegics if they didn't cooperate on kidnappings.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sorry sir but we are going to have to leave the mole alone...and remove YOU.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't talk to me about moles. 2 weeks ago I went to have a mole removed. Dr. lady said it wasn't abnormal and she didn't have the slightest concern about it being cancerous. She said she would freeze it and it would die and fall out in a couple days. Then found out it was out of network and I had to pay $104 out of pocket. It hasn't "fell" out. It poked out from my skin about a 1/4 inch, and just sits there. Now I'm thinking I'll probably have to pay another $104 and see her again. I feel like I'm getting scammed. Anyway, I had to live it, so ya'll had to hear about it.

/CoolStoryBro
//Not really, kinda boring
///Typing is fun.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Is her name Ilene?

If she was Asian would it be Irene?


Bad dragon!
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Calling a giant nevus a mole is like calling a tidal wave a ripple.  While it's technically accurate it doesn't come close to representing the reality.
 
devilskware
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA the kids are named Presley, Madden, Kennedy and Aniston. White people amirite?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.