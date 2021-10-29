 Skip to content
(BBC)   "If you don't eat your meat, you can't have any pudding How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Ironic, Wales, game tomorrow, Plaid Cymru's health spokesperson, Covid pass, Welsh government, Rhun ap Iorwerth, vaccination passport, Christmas of the sort  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Vegans can't have any pudding.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes!  You behind the grandstands!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eat your meat?  All these years, I thought it was fap instructions/authorizations.  In the bathroom on the right.

AM radio
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in the US it's all "We don't need no education."
 
zero7717
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we stopped hunting whales for their meat and pudding
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: eat your meat?  All these years, I thought it was fap instructions/authorizations.  In the bathroom on the right.

AM radio


haha

How can you make pudding? If you don't beat your meat?

Stand still Laddie!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Harry Freakstorm: eat your meat?  All these years, I thought it was fap instructions/authorizations.  In the bathroom on the right.

AM radio

haha

How can you make pudding? If you don't beat your meat?

Stand still Laddie!


The ORIGINAL Christmas Dessert
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: eat your meat?  All these years, I thought it was fap instructions/authorizations.  In the bathroom on the right.

AM radio


Actually... beating your meet to get pudding is a whole new interpretation of that song I hadn't thought of until just now!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'Muricans don't know 'pudding' is the generic British for 'dessert'.
Nonetheless, the Great British Baiking Episode called 'Self-Saucing Puds' did provide a sensible chuckle.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've often thought that line was a euphemism for oral pleasure. She has to "eat meat" in order to get "pudding".
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Harry Freakstorm: eat your meat?  All these years, I thought it was fap instructions/authorizations.  In the bathroom on the right.

AM radio

Actually... beating your meet to get pudding is a whole new interpretation of that song I hadn't thought of until just now!


/ The first time I made that joke was I was on the playground at 12 years old
 
Moose out front
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: 'Muricans don't know 'pudding' is the generic British for 'dessert'.
Nonetheless, the Great British Baiking Episode called 'Self-Saucing Puds' did provide a sensible chuckle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
