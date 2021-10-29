 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Cleanup team pulls 63,000 pounds of trash from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Only 986,249,380,610 pounds to go   (usatoday.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Recycle it!
Put it in bins,
and they take it away
and dump it in the ocean.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it required only 30,000 gallons of fuel....
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How many bottles of beer is that?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gotta start somewhere!
 
MysterC
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The"Jenny" unit is like 1/4 the size of the eventual production so while this is only a drop on the proverbial bucket, if it can be expanded to the size of the original (but flawed) system, it could do some real good.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
makes you wonder how much could they have pulled out if the just had a carrier ship with a bunch of rowboats that could be lowered/retrieved.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So where does it all go once it's collected? Do we divvy it up and send it back to the offending nation if we can identify the origin?

Do we just find some country full of points and dump it there?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
