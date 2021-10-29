 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Aw, damn. TSA won't let you bring a chain saw through airport security for Halloween   (forbes.com) divider line
19
    More: PSA, Airport security, Transportation Security Administration, Halloween, Halloween costume, Costume, San Francisco International Airport, Aircraft hijacking, carry-on bags  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Dynamite Monkey" costume might be a hoot at the airport.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lame.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you have to drain the oil and gas first. That's too much liquid to carry on.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've had it with these Mother Farkin chain saws on the mother farkin plane!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go to a smoke shop.
Buy a farkload of delta 8.
Bring it on a plane.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who doesn't know to check a chainsaw?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also scary is the number one excuse TSA officials hear when they confront travelers bringing loaded guns through airport security. "Passengers often say they forgot the firearm in their bag and they had no intention to bring it on an aircraft. This mistake can result in a maximum fine of almost $14,000 and could include criminal prosecution," says the TSA.

I've heard this one before, and I'm really taken aback by how little I understand of gun culture in this country. People are so inured to guns that they can actually forget they're carrying them, and that they're loaded.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Better hope a deadite doesn't take over the plane. Then they'll be begging for someone with a working chainsaw.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As long as they don't mess with my bats from China, I'm good.
inst-2.cdn.shockers.deView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If anyone is into real-life Halloween horror, I suggest you look up what the 1st chainsaw was invented to do:

https://www.businessinsider.com/chain​s​aws-were-originally-invented-for-helpi​ng-childbirth-not-cutting-wood-2018-6
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x504]


Chain saws come in a box the size of the chainsaw. Why would you throw that box away and then put the chain saw inside a box that's too small and then try to wrap it? The person who wrapped that gift is not very smart.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, but you have a chainsaw.  You should be able to fix this problem.

Malcolm
Youtube RrGNarwxl6o
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

akya: If anyone is into real-life Halloween horror, I suggest you look up what the 1st chainsaw was invented to do:

https://www.businessinsider.com/chains​aws-were-originally-invented-for-helpi​ng-childbirth-not-cutting-wood-2018-6


Holy hell, it's not that they used it for a medical procedure that freaks me out, it's WHAT that procedure was, splitting the cartilage between the pubic bones to aid in delivery, absolutely barbaric.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did the TSA agent say "put down that chainsaw and listen to me"?
 
TSA agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Who doesn't know to check a chainsaw?


You can't check it because fuel is hazmat.

No amount of fuel may remain in the engine, including residual vapors.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: Who doesn't know to check a chainsaw?


Yup. It's not allowed in carrion luggage.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.