(Tampa Bay Times)   3 years ago Whitey Bulger threatened the assistant warden at his Florida Federal lockup. Let's see how that worked out for him   (tampabay.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An intake screening form signed by Bulger that was filed in court says that he was asked such questions as: "Do you know of any reason that you should not be placed in general population?" and "have you assisted law enforcement agents in any way?" Both questions were marked "NO."

"When someone asks you if you're a god, you say 'yes'."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they have a cell open, I know a Penn State coach that could be put up there
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A 1980 surveillance photo shows James "Whitey" Bulger, center, with Ted Berenson, left, and Phil Wagenheim at a Lancaster Street garage in Boston's North End. Three years later, Bulger was bludgeoned to death in a West Virginia prison. [ AP ]

Who knew that Whitey Bulger was a ghost all that time he was on the run?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The family claims Whitey was in imminent danger because he was a snitch.
Whitey vehemently denied he was a snitch.

The family had better come with proof.

Finally - if Whitey threatened my life, I'd take it seriously.  He seemed quite expert at killing people.
 
rfenster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If they have a cell open, I know a Penn State coach that could be put up there


In the State Penn?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I still say the orange shiatgibbon used it as a test run for when Epstein was locked up.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I didn't realize prisoners and their families were able to dictate where they should be held. If anyone asks I want minimum security, somewhere preferably with a beach front view, non-smoking, and private shower(NON-NEGOTIABLE).
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Questions such as why the well-known FBI informant was put in the troubled lockup's general population alongside other New England gangsters - instead of more protective housing - remain unanswered.

Because the warden was more interested in getting revenge than in upholding the law?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2018 - 3 = 1980?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
From what I've read about him, even the other mafia thugs despised Whitey because he was was always throwing other people under the bus (sometimes literally) just to keep his own ass out of prison. I'm sure when he was finally indicted it made a lot of Dons and Cappos happy but the bastard just wasn't dying in prison fast enough, so I'm sure there were some calls made to hasten the process.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

forever_blowing_bubbles: I didn't realize prisoners and their families were able to dictate where they should be held. If anyone asks I want minimum security, somewhere preferably with a beach front view, non-smoking, and private shower(NON-NEGOTIABLE).


House arrest is fine with me.  Save the government the expense of housing and feeding me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: forever_blowing_bubbles: I didn't realize prisoners and their families were able to dictate where they should be held. If anyone asks I want minimum security, somewhere preferably with a beach front view, non-smoking, and private shower(NON-NEGOTIABLE).

House arrest is fine with me.  Save the government the expense of housing and feeding me.


But whose gonna rape you?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

little big man: [Fark user image image 425x351]


I mean, like, it's a good example of the type of corruption or incompetence on the part of the justice system. And it's worth looking into to prevent this type of thing, but in this case, yeah. Meh.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Unsung_Hero: forever_blowing_bubbles: I didn't realize prisoners and their families were able to dictate where they should be held. If anyone asks I want minimum security, somewhere preferably with a beach front view, non-smoking, and private shower(NON-NEGOTIABLE).

House arrest is fine with me.  Save the government the expense of housing and feeding me.

But whose gonna rape you?


The wife?
 
Eravior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: A 1980 surveillance photo shows James "Whitey" Bulger, center, with Ted Berenson, left, and Phil Wagenheim at a Lancaster Street garage in Boston's North End. Three years later, Bulger was bludgeoned to death in a West Virginia prison. [ AP ]

Who knew that Whitey Bulger was a ghost all that time he was on the run?


Second article, in a couple days, where the timeline makes no sense.

"Bulger was found dead on Oct. 30, 2018..."

I guess, technically, anyone who was dead in 1983 would still be found dead in 2018.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shortly after the killing, sources identified two Massachusetts organized crime figures as suspects: Fotios "Freddy" Geas and Paul J. DeCologero.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Say what?!?"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Claude Ballse: Unsung_Hero: forever_blowing_bubbles: I didn't realize prisoners and their families were able to dictate where they should be held. If anyone asks I want minimum security, somewhere preferably with a beach front view, non-smoking, and private shower(NON-NEGOTIABLE).

House arrest is fine with me.  Save the government the expense of housing and feeding me.

But whose gonna rape you?

The wife?


Well, so long as you don't enjoy it, that's all that matters.

We are a Christian nation, so punishments must always be severe and over the top.

Sure there's forgiveness and redemption, but that's up to god.
 
