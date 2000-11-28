 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Four things to know about your student loan debt. 1) You're still gonna have to pay it. 2) Even though you don't want to. 3) Even though you can't afford to. 4) You should have voted for Bernie   (npr.org) divider line
170
    More: Obvious, Debt, Richard Cordray, Loan, rundown of what Cordray, hearing Wednesday, biggest challenges, Rep. Greg Murphy, Student borrowers  
•       •       •

884 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Oct 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



170 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The old fart who didn't do shiat for 30 years, then got his ass kicked in every election, and yells the same talking points every time he's on TV? Shoulda voted for that guy, huh?
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.


He would have parted the red sea of republicans and lead us all into the promised land of shiat that doesn't have enough support in the Senate.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh..... another member of Dumbledore's Army. Yeah yeah, the old coot was just gonna wave his magic wand around and solve all the sadz.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're gonna get a lot of bites on that hook 'round these parts, subby.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee. Politicians making promises they can't keep. Wanna see my surprised face?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Democrats should have voted in 2 more Senators.  I mean how did they not beat Susan Collins?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm depending on complete societal and economic collapse to get me out of my student loans. I will be having the last laugh in my crumbling hovel as radioactive winds howl across the wasteland.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first 3 apply to all almost all debt and nearly everyone in the country.  But subby's pain is special.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.


You are supposed to do stuff and things that I cannot explain, but it is all Bidens fault and not the Republicans because something and ooga booga
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cordray also ducked a question from Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., who asked about a memo, reportedly being drafted by the Education Department, explaining whether President Biden has the legal authority to discharge federal student debts.

Yeah, he didn't "duck" the first farking question, and he didn't duck the second. On the first question, he pointed out that it isn't his decision to make, and on the redirect, he said that he thinks forgiveness would be a good thing. On the secd question, it is once again not his farking job to make legal determinations, and he farking said exactly that. Nice farking "unbiased reporting', NPR. I suppose that you're going to ask you local dogcatcher next, and then claim that he is" ducking" questions when you ask what he plans to do about the city making changes to the Animal Control division.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?


If ever a fark post needed this it is yours:

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balls. I paid mine and you can pay yours. I can't help it if you couldn't work 30 hours a week and graduate cum laude.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: I'm depending on complete societal and economic collapse to get me out of my student loans. I will be having the last laugh in my crumbling hovel as radioactive winds howl across the wasteland.


Yeah but can you afford the mortgage payments on your hovel?
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.


And needed the Republican representatives and senators to pass the civil rights bill (pre-Southern strategy)
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Daquin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, let's take a look at these 4 things we need to know:

Borrowers will have to resume student loan payments soon

Well, yeah...

Will the Biden administration embrace broad student loan forgiveness?

That's a question.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is being fixed, slowly

It is being fixed, but so slowly that you may not notice it is being fixed. It may not be fixed at all.  Who knows?  I was tasked with writing an NPR article and people like lists.  What do you want from me?

If you ran a failed predatory school, you might be held liable

Well, not exactly something Everyone needs to know, but I do like the idea of someone that does run a predatory school getting to the end of the article like "Oh man, 3 of the 4 down and they are not after me....wait...shiat."
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?


Not even just the tuition that's awful.  There's also way overpriced text books and mandatory fees for facilities, equipment, and services you may or may not even use.

I remember the student union guy telling us as a freshman "The great thing is, this is YOUR space! We've done several complete multi million dollar remodels using the leftover money we get from your fees!  Isn't that great?"

I couldn't help but think "Isn't the fee way too high, then?  If you have that much "left over" money?"

I didn't need a new *insert vanity amenity here*, I just needed an affordable education, room, and board.

I toured there recently, because my kid is considering attending, to find they had opened an "E-Sports Lounge" where students can play video games 24/7.

I get this sort of stuff at a private school, maybe, amenities are nice when money is no object, but this was a public state university and this stuff is paid for with mandatory fees.

Just seems antithetical to the purpose of a state university: Providing an education for a reasonable price and breaking down barriers for students
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?


There's an easy solution to that:  Cash only - no loans.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.


Farking this
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this thread is off to a great start. Build Back Better plan lies in ruins. Student loan forgiveness is all but given up. No minimum wage hike.

But, let's complain about the one senator who has been fighting harder for those things than Joe Biden has in the past 11 months.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.


Not going to get into a progressive/moderate flame war, but a good chunk of those D's were Dixiecrats as well. So it wasn't like LBJ had 68 super duper liberals in the Senate.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.


*pssst* Biden can forgive student loan debt through executive order. Thought you should know.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?


Pretty much.  It would be nice if (at least some) colleges focused on academics and not "the student experience".  College was a lot more affordable when dorm rooms were the size of a shoebox and the student center didn't have rock walls and water parks.

Either way, I don't see how they can possibly justify a classroom with 700 students each paying $1000+/credit hour x 3 hours.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Votings for sellouts.  The only way to enact real change is by commenting on the Internet.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Chuck87: Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?

Pretty much.  It would be nice if (at least some) colleges focused on academics and not "the student experience".  College was a lot more affordable when dorm rooms were the size of a shoebox and the student center didn't have rock walls and water parks.

Either way, I don't see how they can possibly justify a classroom with 700 students each paying $1000+/credit hour x 3 hours.


A significant portion of that cost is because of the NCAA sports. Those are significant revenue losses.
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.

Not going to get into a progressive/moderate flame war, but a good chunk of those D's were Dixiecrats as well. So it wasn't like LBJ had 68 super duper liberals in the Senate.


You're proving his point still. Having that much of a supermajority means you can have people who differ on some issues and still get shiat done. Yes at the time there were horrible bigots on each side, which makes it even more outstanding that so much got done.

In the end bigoted white people understood that helping white people at the expense of also helping 'those' people was a net positive regardless.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh according to Bernie Bros, Bernie Brow wasnt a thing so I don't know what you're on about.  I liked him better when his name was Ralph Nader, anyways.
 
Gin Buddy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Votings for sellouts.  The only way to enact real change is by commenting on the Internet.


Finally some good news. The pack will have all of this shiat sorted out within hours...
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Chuck87: Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?

Not even just the tuition that's awful.  There's also way overpriced text books and mandatory fees for facilities, equipment, and services you may or may not even use.

I remember the student union guy telling us as a freshman "The great thing is, this is YOUR space! We've done several complete multi million dollar remodels using the leftover money we get from your fees!  Isn't that great?"

I couldn't help but think "Isn't the fee way too high, then?  If you have that much "left over" money?"

I didn't need a new *insert vanity amenity here*, I just needed an affordable education, room, and board.

I toured there recently, because my kid is considering attending, to find they had opened an "E-Sports Lounge" where students can play video games 24/7.

I get this sort of stuff at a private school, maybe, amenities are nice when money is no object, but this was a public state university and this stuff is paid for with mandatory fees.

Just seems antithetical to the purpose of a state university: Providing an education for a reasonable price and breaking down barriers for students


I'm thinking of a certain institution that went balls-deep making the student housing luxurious.

I suspect a lot of them did.

The thought process was that the poor widdles would suffer too much if their surroundings were less posh than the accommodations at mom and stepdad's house.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.

Not going to get into a progressive/moderate flame war, but a good chunk of those D's were Dixiecrats as well. So it wasn't like LBJ had 68 super duper liberals in the Senate.


But it's also before America went down a libertarian corporatist rabbit hole and allowed a lot of legalized bribery.  Dixiecrats were racists, but they still wanted to help the common person because they knew that was the key to getting reelected.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: TheGreatGazoo: Chuck87: Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?

Pretty much.  It would be nice if (at least some) colleges focused on academics and not "the student experience".  College was a lot more affordable when dorm rooms were the size of a shoebox and the student center didn't have rock walls and water parks.

Either way, I don't see how they can possibly justify a classroom with 700 students each paying $1000+/credit hour x 3 hours.

A significant portion of that cost is because of the NCAA sports. Those are significant revenue losses.


Step into the classroom, everybody.  School is in session!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Well, this thread is off to a great start. Build Back Better plan lies in ruins. Student loan forgiveness is all but given up. No minimum wage hike.

But, let's complain about the one senator who has been fighting harder for those things than Joe Biden has in the past 11 months.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't.


Literally anything but capitulate to them on every demand?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.

*pssst* Biden can forgive student loan debt through executive order. Thought you should know.


Jesus Christ not this bullshiat again. No he can't.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: The first 3 apply to all almost all debt and nearly everyone in the country.  But subby's pain is special.


considering it's about the only debt that you can't escape through bankruptcy, indeed it is.
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Eh according to Bernie Bros, Bernie Brow wasnt a thing so I don't know what you're on about.  I liked him better when his name was Ralph Nader, anyways.


308K Florida Democrats supported George W. Bush in 2000. By comparison, just 24K FL Democrats supported Nader.

https://www.salon.com/2000/11/28/high​t​ower/
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Replace 5 with the large number of your choice)

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't.

Literally anything but capitulate to them on every demand?


Really? So telling Manchin to fark himself will cause him to instantly become a fan of progressive spending?

Huh.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't.

Literally anything but capitulate to them on every demand?


What leverage do you have on bad faith actors? Short of blackmail, they have made it clear they have been bought and paid for.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to vote for Trump because they made a Ghostbusters movie with girls.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: TheGreatGazoo: Chuck87: Instead, how about speaking out against the educational institutions charging the high prices in the first place?

Pretty much.  It would be nice if (at least some) colleges focused on academics and not "the student experience".  College was a lot more affordable when dorm rooms were the size of a shoebox and the student center didn't have rock walls and water parks.

Either way, I don't see how they can possibly justify a classroom with 700 students each paying $1000+/credit hour x 3 hours.

A significant portion of that cost is because of the NCAA sports. Those are significant revenue losses.


If only we hadn't agreed to get $100 million for the longhorn network tuition would be more affordable in Austin.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.


Bernie would do away with the antiquated requirement that bills need a majority to pass. 30-40% is plenty.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.


The most beautiful bird would've landed on Manchin's shoulder and melted his ice cold coal barron heart.

Then that bird would've pecked the motherf*cker's eyes out.


Sinema would've been called back to her home planet of Quirkella V and died along the way.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am still of the mindset that democrat leadership is all too happy to have Sinema and Manchin routinely sabotaging their more popular but donor-unfriendly policies. Every time it happens, they're like "oh darn, oh heck...! Well, what are you gonna do about the parliamentarian/those two unruly people," but they still have words to say whenever any of the progressives step out of line.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: misanthropicsob: Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.

*pssst* Biden can forgive student loan debt through executive order. Thought you should know.

Jesus Christ not this bullshiat again. No he can't.


Jesus Christ not this bullshiat again.

He can.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Bernie has some magical powers that would negate the inherent shiatbaggery of congress and the senate? Please show your work, Subby.
 
Puglio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Speaker2Animals: Explain, submitter, exactly what Bernie would do to persuade Manchin and Synema that Biden hasn't. This ain't 1965 and Biden doesn't have 68 Dem senators and 295 Dem representatives like LBJ.

*pssst* Biden can forgive student loan debt through executive order. Thought you should know.


For people who seem to think this post is really "funny":

Schumer: Biden can-and should-cancel $50,000 in student debt

In the article, Elizabeth Warren agrees. Biden says he could cancel some debt but doesn't think he has the authority to do that much.
 
Displayed 50 of 170 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.