(Slate)   The corny joke you could be using to "challenge" Christian anti-vaxxers. Or, you know, we could just go back to feeding them to lions   (slate.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of the evangelicals are also the same people who want to topple democracy in America and replace it with authoritarian christian theocracy...so I am not inclined to save them from themselves.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just uttering the phrase "two boats and a helicopter" has been understood parlance where I come from; YMMV.
 
fat boy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The early lion gets the fattest Christian
 
Number 216
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Always ironic these ANTIVA members are all about doing their own research except for when it comes to how hideous their religion is
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fat boy: The early lion gets the fattest Christian


They've been overlooked. The leopards are the Big Cats that have been getting fed.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The fact is you can't convince someone to believe something that they are not open to believing. Most of the people who are eligible for a COVID vaccine and are still not vaccinated today are not open to the idea that vaccinating themselves against COVID will help them. That's why these parables fail: they've already closed off their mind.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've made up my own parable for antivaxxers.  It goes like this:

I don't care if you die.
 
Cache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey Republicans, remember render unto Caesar?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's also a Jewish joke, a 12-step joke, who knows there must be some Muslims, Buddhists who have heard the same joke in a context.  Everything but an Irish joke.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I've made up my own parable for antivaxxers.  It goes like this:

I don't care if you die.


That's more of a motto...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Most of the evangelicals are also the same people who want to topple democracy in America and replace it with authoritarian christian theocracy...so I am not inclined to save them from themselves.


And an authoritarian "Christian" theocracy entirely set up around beliefs and attitudes that run opposite to just about everything Christ said or did.

These people are no strangers to inconsistency or hypocrisy.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do I have to read that entire article just to get to Christians are farking morans?
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It could just be that God hates you and is using Covid as a means to kill you.

Not as efficient as a flood, but maybe this is what the Rapture actually looks like.  The vaccinated are His new Chosen People, and the rest are goners.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every Evangelical I've come across, when discussing Covid, has said "We all die sometime." So their alleged "pro-life" stance goes away when faced with the contradiction.

They don't care. They don't care about logical consistency, or making sense. They've made their decision, and they're going down with the ship, to stiggit to the hated libs and demonic Joe Biden.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But the whole thing is a sham anyway because wouldn't God be the one responsible in the first place? "Yeah, I sent the flood to kill people just so I could save you with a canoe and shiat."

So COVID would also be God's doing and yet he's "inspiring" people to develop a cure? Totally makes sense.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a CULT

You belong to a CULT

And I'm not going to pretend like you life and CULT matter.


God: I gave you free will.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You mean challenge "Christians" subby.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Upon reflection, the only religious jokes I ever knew were either pretty bigoted or otherwise not suitable for modern society. Luckily, I can't really remember many of them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For our Christian anti-vaxxer friends (also, we're nearing Halloween, one of the most sacred Christian holidays):

Prince of Darkness - Pray for death scene
Youtube iY-QBvy3lR8
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tried that. I even recounted the drowning man parable first.

To a person, they were unmoved.

if they didn't cause so much collateral damage I would say, "Fine, let them die."

Not sure if you can say anything else at this point, anyway.

Same thing goes to the Libertarians and GQP members shrieking about government overreach.

You don't want government mandates? Then do the right thing, get vaccinated, wear a mask, and social distance without someone making rules forcing you to.

These people have not progressed emotionally beyond a spoiled three year old with indulgent parents.

GTFU.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you really want to see a reaction tell them about the little man in the canoe.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I've made up my own parable for antivaxxers.  It goes like this:

I don't care if you die.


I made up my own to:

Go die somewhere alone.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Upon reflection, the only religious jokes I ever knew were either pretty bigoted or otherwise not suitable for modern society. Luckily, I can't really remember many of them.


The "man on a bridge" joke is pretty good.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because evangelical antivaxxers arrived at their position through studious reading of the scripture and not loyalty to a death cult.  This will totally work!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We need to talk about your ad-blocker."

Shove it, Slate.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My version of the drowning man parable. You throw them life preservers but they don't want them. So you just throw an anchor and be done with it.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Teddy Brosevelt: I've made up my own parable for antivaxxers.  It goes like this:

I don't care if you die.

I made up my own to:

Go die somewhere alone.


and do it somewhere your corpse can rot w/o creating a mess for other people and take the rest of the christian soldiers with you.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Every Evangelical I've come across, when discussing Covid, has said "We all die sometime." So their alleged "pro-life" stance goes away when faced with the contradiction.

They don't care. They don't care about logical consistency, or making sense. They've made their decision, and they're going down with the ship, to stiggit to the hated libs and demonic Joe Biden.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: You mean challenge "Christians" subby.


In the 33 years I've been in southern California, I've met precisely 1 Christian. I'm using a definition that my Weenersor, and two great uncles (both pastors, different denominations) might have used.

I submit to you that "Christians" and Christians are synonymous for all practical purposes.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Tried that. I even recounted the drowning man parable first.

To a person, they were unmoved.

if they didn't cause so much collateral damage I would say, "Fine, let them die."

Not sure if you can say anything else at this point, anyway.

Same thing goes to the Libertarians and GQP members shrieking about government overreach.

You don't want government mandates? Then do the right thing, get vaccinated, wear a mask, and social distance without someone making rules forcing you to.

These people have not progressed emotionally beyond a spoiled three year old with indulgent parents.

GTFU.


I too hear this argument of "We'd get vaccinated if you'd stop mandating/pressuring us to get vaccinated!" What do you chucklefarks think we've been doing since last December when Pfizer's vaccine earned an EUA? Millions of Americans got vaccinated completely free and clear of mandates and social pressures! You took that lack of mandates and social pressures to get vaccinated as license to be a COVID Karen; that's exactly why we had no choice but to institute mandates and up the social pressure!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whatever happened to the old saying ' The Lord helps those who help themselves " ..
 
