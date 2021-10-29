 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Court martial them all and put them on trial for directly refusing a lawful order from their commanding officer   (thehill.com) divider line
99
    More: Murica, Vaccine, Washington, D.C., The Washington Post, Vaccination, vaccine mandate, Federal government of the United States, Air Force personnel, significant amount of service members  
•       •       •

2042 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
General discharge under other than honorable conditions for all of the evil idiots. If a person can not follow a command for the health and readiness of the service they do not belong in service.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully, they'll get discharged and lose VA benefits. They won't need them anyway.

Also, what a great way to purge the military of crazy cultists.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The same thing happened when the military integrated, and when women were allowed to serve. The military handled it, and will be fine. Those aren't the kind of people we want in the military anyway. If you aren't ready to sacrifice for your compatriots, go be edgy somewhere else.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the greatest life lessons is the military experience. Most humans have to be forcibly separated from the "ME" defect. And the only way to do it is by force.
Teaching humans to follow instructions is not for the faint hearted.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: The same thing happened when the military integrated, and when women were allowed to serve. The military handled it, and will be fine. Those aren't the kind of people we want in the military anyway. If you aren't ready to sacrifice for your compatriots, go be edgy somewhere else.


Getting vaccinated is only a sacrifice in their delusions.  About 70% of the country wanted that jab as soon as we could get it.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus christ subby, dont resort to murder when a firing would do.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is this a problem? They failed to follow a legal order, punish them as such. Just because there are a lot of them doesn't mean you rescind the order, or you run the risk of the service deciding "We're being deployed, but if enough people say they don't want to go I guess we're not."
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never look a good budget cutting opportunity in the mouth.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If they choose to discipline those who reject the mandate, the wave of dismissals could cause the military to be unprepared in a time of crisis, as many jobs on the line include pilots and aircraft maintainers, according to the Post. "

Oh no, someone will attack Nicaragua and Egypt!
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're in the military, you follow the orders of your superiors, or you accept the consequences. If you can not do either of those things, you should not be in the military.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"However, with such a significant amount of service members rejecting the vaccine mandate, officials are faced with a dilemma: take action against those who rejected the mandate and possibly face serious setbacks within units that should be ready for a crisis, or go back on a wide-scale requirement established in August by the top military leaders."

I'm pretty sure formal militaries have known how to deal with this sort or problem for about 3000 years, and probably longer: Make spectacular examples of the loudest and/or most high-ranking violators, then give the less-convinced ones another chance.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "However, with such a significant amount of service members rejecting the vaccine mandate, officials are faced with a dilemma: take action against those who rejected the mandate and possibly face serious setbacks within units that should be ready for a crisis, or go back on a wide-scale requirement established in August by the top military leaders."

I'm pretty sure formal militaries have known how to deal with this sort or problem for about 3000 years, and probably longer: Make spectacular examples of the loudest and/or most high-ranking violators, then give the less-convinced ones another chance.


Pretty sure it's not allowed but having the anti-vaxxers perform a public decimation  at just one base and still kicking their evil idiots out after would solve the issue AF wide.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank for their service and CUT THEM LOOSE
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


12,000?  so... a rounding error.  Dont care, throw em out.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Khaki priests of Christendom interpreters of love
Ride a stone Leviathan across a sea of blood
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Hopefully, they'll get discharged and lose VA benefits. They won't need them anyway.

Also, what a great way to purge the military of crazy cultists.


They're probably insurrectionists in training anyway.  Time to cut their government-funded combat training short.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how they've all lined up and gotten dozens of shots over the course of their careers, some of them very fringe (anthrax), but now this is the literal hill they're going to die on.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image image 383x513]

12,000?  so... a rounding error.  Dont care, throw em out.


Came to make this point. Especially because the article is trying to ooga booga its readers in to thinking we will get invaded.

If they choose to discipline those who reject the mandate, the wave of dismissals could cause the military to be unprepared in a time of crisis,
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The military cannot lose 12,000 service members?

Gosh, I guess that means we can never get involved in any kind of major war where we could suffer more than 12,000 casualties
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume this is a form of cop math and the actual number will be about 1% of that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a war on someplace?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them all to a base in Alaska. Give all the Alaska soldiers better assignments.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neo-fascists in the GOP own the military and law enforcement.  Once they have the reins of power again, in 2022/24, they are absolutely going to put them to use.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Jesus christ subby, dont resort to murder when a firing would do.


Out of a cannon into the sun?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use them for live-fire targets? Yikes.

Reduce their rank to E1 (2LT for officers) with forfeiture of all pay and benefits, then give them the Big Chicken Dinner.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a compliance rate of over 96%, an excellent number for any organization.  Too bad that doesn't generate as many clicks as an large number without immediate context.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, isn't the Air Force basically a f*cking evangelical cult at this point?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: If you're in the military, you follow the orders of your superiors, or you accept the consequences. If you can not do either of those things, you should not be in the military.


If you're in the military, you are not a 'person'.  You are 'property'.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A10Mechanic: Funny how they've all lined up and gotten dozens of shots over the course of their careers, some of them very fringe (anthrax), but now this is the literal hill they're going to die on.


I just can't grasp this.

Vaccinations were never a problem in the past. You just lined up, you got a shot--you didn't even know what the hell it was because they didn't tell you--and that was that.

All of a sudden everyone's an expert on virology.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a pretty good chance that this comprises the most useless members of the Air Force too, so it'll be a win-win to lose them.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: If you're in the military, you follow the orders of your superiors, or you accept the consequences. If you can not do either of those things, you should not be in the military.


You want to join the Air Force?  Go down the hall and get yourself inspected, injected, and neglected.

YES, SIR!

Run five miles with your rifle over your head and don't stop until you puke!

YES, SIR!

Sit in this trailer full of tear gas and remove your mask.  DO IT!

YES, SIR!

Get yourself vaccinated for COVID to preserve force readiness.

I'm out of here.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 383x513]

12,000?  so... a rounding error.  Dont care, throw em out.


Yep. TFA also doesn't really state whether most of the holdouts are active duty or guard/reserve. The military experience overall can be a really good way to shake any preconceived notions from one's upbringing by sheer exposure to the rest of the world. Not quite so much for the part timers who drill once a month and otherwise never leave their childhood home of Sheep Lick, Arkansas.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, just start discharging them without honerable and the rest will quickly fall in line. Is it really that hard? We're they going to work? The airline that is going to mandate the vaccine too?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Failure to adapt' discharges coming right up.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other branches of the military have pilots. The other branches have aircraft mechanics. The other branches have support personnel. Reassignments and promotions for everyone!

/expect recruiters to offer some sweet deals
//to the vaccinated
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: physt: Hopefully, they'll get discharged and lose VA benefits. They won't need them anyway.

Also, what a great way to purge the military of crazy cultists.

They're probably insurrectionists in training anyway.  Time to cut their government-funded combat training short.


They're Air Force, not Army Infantry. When I was in, we went to the range once a year, The only ones who went more frequently were the security forces guys, who incidentally have the lowest acceptable ASVAB scores in the Air Force, if I recall correctly.

It's a pretty clear violation of UCMJ Article 92. Kick them to the curb.  They've always given sign on bonuses for critical career fields.  Nobody is irreplaceable.
 
Yolanda Squatpump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12,000 oooh that's a big number!
Wait, there's 320,000 people in the Air Force? Plus reserves?
Never mind. Adios MF.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is thinly veiled propaganda to make idiots happy.

BCD and move on. If they don't want the vaccine they're too stupid to serve.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Air Force Personnel:

326,855 active duty personnel
152,231 civilians[3]
69,056 reserve personnel[4]
107,414 air national guard personnel[5]

12,000 / 326,855 = 3.6%, which is just the percentage if all of those 12,000 are active duty personnel. If it includes others, then that percentage will be lower. And 3.6% is already probably lower than their annual turnover.

The Air Force gained over twice that many people this year (and the year's not over).

So..... Fark 'em. Toss them out, all of them. It will be a decidedly net benefit to our military to weed those folks out.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Court martial them all and put them on trial for directly refusing a lawful order from their commanding officer. Then use them as live targets on the bombing range"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

freetomato: Halfabee64: physt: Hopefully, they'll get discharged and lose VA benefits. They won't need them anyway.

Also, what a great way to purge the military of crazy cultists.

They're probably insurrectionists in training anyway.  Time to cut their government-funded combat training short.

They're Air Force, not Army Infantry. When I was in, we went to the range once a year, The only ones who went more frequently were the security forces guys, who incidentally have the lowest acceptable ASVAB scores in the Air Force, if I recall correctly.

It's a pretty clear violation of UCMJ Article 92. Kick them to the curb.  They've always given sign on bonuses for critical career fields.  Nobody is irreplaceable.


An ETAC (the AFSC no longer exists) says there are some in the AF that scored in the top tier of ASVAB and spent an enormous amount of time on the range.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if these people realize that due to the pandemic-caused high retention rates the services are looking at ways to reduce personnel without having involuntary separations.  I don't think they've thought their cunning plan all the way through.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they let them win on this, which order will they refuse tomorrow?
 
freetomato
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More info on the punishments a violation of Article 92 can bring.

If any of those 12,000ish airmen took a sign on bonus, they will need to repay the government too.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tell them that they can't get on base without one, and leave a medic at the gate.  If they can't get on base cite them for dereliction of duty and go for the court martial and big chicken dinner.
 
Resin33
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does Leavenworth have the space?
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "However, with such a significant amount of service members rejecting the vaccine mandate, officials are faced with a dilemma: take action against those who rejected the mandate and possibly face serious setbacks within units that should be ready for a crisis, or go back on a wide-scale requirement established in August by the top military leaders."

I'm pretty sure formal militaries have known how to deal with this sort or problem for about 3000 years, and probably longer: Make spectacular examples of the loudest and/or most high-ranking violators, then give the less-convinced ones another chance.


Dracarys.
 
freetomato
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: freetomato: Halfabee64: physt: Hopefully, they'll get discharged and lose VA benefits. They won't need them anyway.

Also, what a great way to purge the military of crazy cultists.

They're probably insurrectionists in training anyway.  Time to cut their government-funded combat training short.

They're Air Force, not Army Infantry. When I was in, we went to the range once a year, The only ones who went more frequently were the security forces guys, who incidentally have the lowest acceptable ASVAB scores in the Air Force, if I recall correctly.

It's a pretty clear violation of UCMJ Article 92. Kick them to the curb.  They've always given sign on bonuses for critical career fields.  Nobody is irreplaceable.

An ETAC (the AFSC no longer exists) says there are some in the AF that scored in the top tier of ASVAB and spent an enormous amount of time on the range.


Forward air controllers?  I can definitely see those guys being combat trained, but they're a minority.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.