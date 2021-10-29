 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   News: Alabama fertility clinic faces wrongful death suits after three people fell to the floor and slowly died. Fark: The three people were frozen embryos   (al.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A typical 13 year old boy would face the death penalty for the massive genocide they commit up to five times per day. And everytime a female menstruates, another potential human life is lost. WHEN WILL WE HOLD ALL THOSE CRIMINALS ACCOUNTABLE!??!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Run into the police station waving a crusty sock around and  yelling, :"you have to stop me before I kill again!  Quick, put the cuffs on me!"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Five times a day? Sounds ambitious to me.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update it for Bama

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daquin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's your problem: these condoms are full of babies.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought to you by the people who wanted to send a child molester to the US Senate.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this succeeds - and it might given how anti-abortion laws are worded - this would have to be the end of fertilization services in red states.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like one of those cleverly constructed thought experiments that does nothing but confirm one's own bias.

"Imagine you were in a fertility clinic and it caught fire. You have the option to save a lost, scared, crying 4 year old, or a heavy cryostat full of hundreds of embryos. You can't carry both. Which will you save?"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything that the pro-life crowd can do to claim that a blastocyst is a person, I guess.

It's fun. We are an odd culture.

We value all blastocysts - until they develop enough for us to assess them for established wealth, potential spiritual beliefs, or melanin content, at which point we initially only value the rich, light-colored ones who espouse, or at least tolerate, a specific subset of the Christian belief system. The rest have to demonstrate value by either generating wealth, converting to that belief subset, or acquiescing to the rich, light-colored Christian ones, lest they be deemed inferior and treated as undesirable, over-developed blastocysts. And Heaven help the ones who make more blastocysts, even against their will...
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Having been a 13 year old boy at one time, I'll say those are rookie numbers.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I think it's cruel to keep these human beings frozen against their will.  THAW ALL THE CHILDREN!

/not seriously deranged
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wrongfully causing and/or allowing the death of an embryonic human being is no different than causing the death of a human being at any other stage of life," the lawsuit states. "Embryonic human beings are human beings."

This is the case law precedent they want to establish.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really becoming theater of the absurd.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll take any excuse they can get to force women into chattel slavery.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: If this succeeds - and it might given how anti-abortion laws are worded - this would have to be the end of fertilization services in red states.


Yep. Or at the very least, fertility treatments become about 100x more expensive on account of the liability insurance.

/ Then there's what to do with the leftover frozen embryos that nobody comes back for...
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The librarian...

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So every time I get "Red Wings" that's another tax write off?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pray tell, how exactly does this thought experiment where confirm the "biases" of someone who would let a 4-year-old burn to death?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To bad it didn't happen in Texas , watching all the heads explode trying to figure out what to do or how to spin it would have been epic ..
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep. That's been the goal since Roe v. Wade occurred. Now that SCOTUS used their shadow docket to handwave Texas abortion stupidity into place, the attacks have renewed vigor.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had these embryos ever been in the state of Texas?  If so, it sounds like an easy way to make a quick $30k...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is silly.   IANAL, but a truly valid lawsuit would be an egg donor suing for lost property.   Women often donate eggs to conceive children later in life when they are more financially secure.   The eggs are still their potential children and are considered property of the donor.    Destroying them through mishap is akin to destroying safeguarded property and would likely fall under contract law.

This nonsense is just another state trying to get the USSC to reverse Roe v Wade
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good to me. My wife gets to claim one child in the tank and I get to claim hundreds of millions of dependants in my sack.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama Half-Life, the thrilling survival horror adventure game about a semen stained tube sock outwitting the law and avoiding the washing machine.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations christianity.  You've done more to alienate people from your stone-aged ignorant and cruel worldview than I ever could.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they have a case but why not sue the patient responsible?*

*Unless you're just after free money
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless these couples planned to use absolutely every last embryo they produced to attempt implantation, their claims of being distraught that a few were destroyed are utter bullshiat. How long have these embryos been sitting in that cooler anyway? Depending on the facts of when the embryos were created and what plans (or lack of plans) the couples had for them, the state could charge them with abandoning a minor and conspiring with the clinic to abuse the embryos by keeping them confined long-term to a small, cold test tube.
 
Geralt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet these couples will trash their extra embryos after they successfully have the number of children they want. Nice hypocrisy.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

This right fkn here.  If nonviable reproductive cells get "human rights" I should be able to write my sperm off as dependents.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Because if this sort of thing becomes common, that's probably coming
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On a dying planet full of 8 billion people, nobody has any business running one of these stupid clinics.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How old were they?
Were they US citizens?
If I freeze an embryo for 18 years, can it vote?
Can it get a SSN?

If it isn't attending school by age six, can the parent be held accountable? (Lol, just kidding. This is Alabama. They don't have schools.)
 
houstondragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sounds low energy :P
 
blockhouse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Half the people in this thread can't tell the difference between gametes and zygotes, and you aim that *we're* stone-aged and ignorant?
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The roe angle aside, which is utter bullshiat. There are plenty of valid reasons to freeze embryos to be used at a later date. My wife and I did multiple rounds of IVF and on the egg retrieval for the first round we had many extras which were fertilized and frozen for future rounds. The retrieval process is wicked taxing with all the hormones and shots that have to happen on a very a strict schedule. I'd have been insanely pissed and litigious had they been destroyed without our consent as well.

Just to reiterate, they ain't babies and the roe angle is utter bullshiat, but just want to highlight the validity of freezing them and the validity of anger of having them destroyed without your consent.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did any of you even read the article? the clinic let some random patient unattended open up and handle other patients' fertilized eggs, dropping them and unfreezing them in the process. This seems to be a valid lawsuit, its not like they're suing because of a mistake, but because this clinic is straightup stupid.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Then destruction of property, trespassing, etc.
But "wrongful death" is a joke.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Are they sure?

Because I want to be the first person to handle child support for that embryonic human being, and to ensure it's getting a proper education at state expense.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: This is really becoming theater of the absurd.


Funnied for "becoming."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

What i$ that you're $aying?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

*files patents for embryonic learning devices*
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You cannot hold the facility accountable for someone else literally breaking into their freezers.

Alleging "wrongful death" on the clinic's part is simply indefensible. If it's reasonable to do so then why not just prosecute the person who broke in and dropped the tubes for murder?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"it is believed that the cryopreservation's subzero temperatures burned the eloping patient's hands, causing him or her to drop the cryopreserved embryonic human beings on the floor....

"Wrongfully causing and/or allowing the death of an embryonic human being is no different than causing the death of a human being at any other stage of life," the lawsuit states. "Embryonic human beings are human beings."

Show me a "human being at any other stage of life" that can survive being frozen at "subzero temperatures" and I'll agree.

Matter of fact, why not demonstrate this ability yourself?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

My suspicion is that the patient responsible is the friend of one of the parties suing, and this is all a bizarre attempt to shut down the clinic and/or a grift for money.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

13 year old boys only do it five times per day? I knew I was a weird kid
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Alabama?
Want to make it case dismissed?
DNA prove in court they were not white embryos.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
