(Fox 5 New York)   NYC braces for return to 1970s NYC   (fox5ny.com) divider line
63
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2021 at 5:05 PM



63 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I keep saying raise the intellectual bar for cops. This is one more reason why.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, warned longer response times will "be a death sentence to some people."


And their friends and family will know exactly who to blame.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox has been tripping over themselves trying to craft a Carter Administration II narrative.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean Elmo is getting kicked out of Times Square and the skin bars are coming back?
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Eric Garner's murderer was fired in 2019, the NYPD threw a temper-tantrum staged a slowdown in protest, and instead of pandemonium ensuing, the opposite occurred as crime decreased substantially.

https://newrepublic.com/article/15489​5​/new-york-police-slowdown-backfiring
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Does this mean Elmo is getting kicked out of Times Square and the skin bars are coming back?


"a come on by the whores on 7th avenue"

--Paul Simon
 
Loki the Wiser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Does this mean Elmo is getting kicked out of Times Square and the skin bars are coming back?


Maybe Elmo will just start turning tricks?
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AW YISS! Bring on the hookers and cocaine in time square again!
 
Farkage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petulant children.
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, and this is what came to mind when I read the headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CBGBs, and Studio 54 back in business?
Where do I sign up?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox...

StoppedReadingThere.jpg
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey NYC criminals, want to really fark with the police?

Stop committing crimes for the next month or two.  Take a vacation.  Go to Jersey instead to rob somebody.

It'll be really confusing for everybody if there's 26% fewer cops on the street yet crime goes down.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who voluntarily chooses to lose their NYC city job over vaccines will almost immediately be replaced.  People want city jobs and many have years-long waiting lists for hiring.  Especially FDNY.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: After Eric Garner's murderer was fired in 2019, the NYPD threw a temper-tantrum staged a slowdown in protest, and instead of pandemonium ensuing, the opposite occurred as crime decreased substantially.

https://newrepublic.com/article/154895​/new-york-police-slowdown-backfiring


Also, to actually address the central conceit of the thread: cops are mostly security theater, and the only reason New York was 'cleaned up' was because Giuliani used cops more or less brute force the homeless and other 'undesirable' elements out of the city.

It's almost as if cops are a state sponsored gang of bullies that peaked in high school, and their threats are dependent on the premise that they don't actually solve any of society's ills!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So porn and drugs back in times square?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer cops? So, the violent crime rate will plummet.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hole bunch of public safety workers who are not really clear on the concept of public safety are voluntarily defunding themselves.

win-win

We can spend the next few years re-staffing these jobs with civic-minded civil servants.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please. Even with the recent uptick in crime (which has leveled off this year, and is not even unique to NYC), we're only back to the bad old days of ... the early Bloomberg administration. We're still one of the safest large cities in the US.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but if the new science is that vaccinated or not you can still spread it, the shot changes nothing.
and if you say it protects others, not with this new science thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doosh: Huh, and this is what came to mind when I read the headline.

[Fark user image 497x492]


Did you know how many Jizz moppers lost their careers when Guilianni took those places out of business?

Hundreds of jizz moppers out of work...standing in the unemployment line.


"Sorry sir, we don't have any work for jizz moppers, would you consider being a waiter at the new Applebee's in time square? Come to think of it, you might be able to mop even more jizz there in their bathrooms..."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Anyone who voluntarily chooses to lose their NYC city job over vaccines will almost immediately be replaced.  People want city jobs and many have years-long waiting lists for hiring.  Especially FDNY.


No farking joke. Those spots will be filled in seconds by only a couple municipalities in Jersey.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: doosh: Huh, and this is what came to mind when I read the headline.

[Fark user image 497x492]

Did you know how many Jizz moppers lost their careers when Guilianni took those places out of business?

Hundreds of jizz moppers out of work...standing in the unemployment line.


"Sorry sir, we don't have any work for jizz moppers, would you consider being a waiter at the new Applebee's in time square? Come to think of it, you might be able to mop even more jizz there in their bathrooms..."


You laugh, but, I used to work as a third-shift porter in a Dunkin' Donuts in CT, next to an industrial park with a bar. The things I cleaned up in those bathrooms would horrify an EMT.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loki the Wiser: Secret Troll Alt: Does this mean Elmo is getting kicked out of Times Square and the skin bars are coming back?

Maybe Elmo will just start turning tricks?


Grouch (Joker Parody) - SNL
Youtube kqpak5lFxvs
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf:  It'll be really confusing for everybody if there's 26% fewer cops on the street yet crime goes down.

Bith Set Me Up: After Eric Garner's murderer was fired in 2019, the NYPD threw a temper-tantrum staged a slowdown in protest, and instead of pandemonium ensuing, the opposite occurred as crime decreased substantially.


So what you guys are saying is, if there are fewer cops on the street, there will be a reduction in reported crime.  That's some genius right there.  You guys need to bottle that up and sell it.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Anyone who voluntarily chooses to lose their NYC city job over vaccines will almost immediately be replaced.  People want city jobs and many have years-long waiting lists for hiring.  Especially FDNY.


And they want to get out of the NYPD just as quickly. It's a nice resume builder to jump to a big money job in the suburbs.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how they expect sympathy for doing a dumb thing for dumb reasons. "I had to hit myself in the balls with a hammer. The lizard people would have gotten me if I didn't!"
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Anyone who voluntarily chooses to lose their NYC city job over vaccines will almost immediately be replaced.  People want city jobs and many have years-long waiting lists for hiring.  Especially FDNY.


For real. Honestly considering seeing what's going to be available in sanitation. Play this right and I'm looking at a 6 hour workday with absurd benefits.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yessss, Oscar Gamble will come back from the dead!

Fark user imageView Full Size


"They don't think it be like it is, but it do."
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague spreaders shouldn't be working public service jobs anyway. How are you going to "protect and serve" while spreading around your Trump Lung withering plague filth.

Or any jobs for that matter. Or have access to housing, financial services or public spaces.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: You laugh, but, I used to work as a third-shift porter in a Dunkin' Donuts in CT, next to an industrial park with a bar. The things I cleaned up in those bathrooms would horrify an EMT.


My mother in law owned a jazz bar in downtown Baltimore.

At least once a night she had to call EMT because some idiot was doing illegal things in the restrooms.

and my dad owned 3 restaurants and I was the poor sap that had to clean the women's room. I swear they are more nasty then the men's room.

Gross...
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: Teddy Brosevelt: Anyone who voluntarily chooses to lose their NYC city job over vaccines will almost immediately be replaced.  People want city jobs and many have years-long waiting lists for hiring.  Especially FDNY.

And they want to get out of the NYPD just as quickly. It's a nice resume builder to jump to a big money job in the suburbs.


Not in the NY suburbs, they'd still need to be vaccinated.
 
robbrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travis Bickle last seen in Times Square driving a Checker Cab.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Gulper Eel: Teddy Brosevelt: Anyone who voluntarily chooses to lose their NYC city job over vaccines will almost immediately be replaced.  People want city jobs and many have years-long waiting lists for hiring.  Especially FDNY.

And they want to get out of the NYPD just as quickly. It's a nice resume builder to jump to a big money job in the suburbs.

Not in the NY suburbs, they'd still need to be vaccinated.


This is true.  Boston and Philadelphia are suburbs of NYC and they require vaccinations.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less bad cops is a bad thing?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have brainwashed yourself to the point where you are refusing a vaccination you are no longer suitable or welcome in your public safety job.  There's the door.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's anything like when the NY cops went on strike then things will actually get better.

So bye bye plague piggies.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been challenges to vaccine mandates for a long time.  Guess what?  The US Supreme Court sided with the mandates!  So good luck challenging that, plague rats.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're within days of the one year anniversary of the first Covid-19 vaccine passing its tests (just after Election Day IIRC; then the EUA was issued on December 10 or 11.

There's still a mofa-sized-and-shaped hole in my house from when I shot out of my house like a rocket to the pharmacy where I got my vaccine shots.
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shaft (1971) - Opening Credit
Youtube pFlsufZj9Fg
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dbaggins: If you have brainwashed yourself to the point where you are refusing a vaccination you are no longer suitable or welcome in your public safety job.  There's the door.


That there's so many anti-vas cops is fully illustrative of the far-right wing rot inside police departments.

Like, imagine if any other profession did something like this. If fire departments started doing walkouts and threatening to quit over installation of 5G towers, there'd be cause for concern.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mofa: We're within days of the one year anniversary of the first Covid-19 vaccine passing its tests (just after Election Day IIRC; then the EUA was issued on December 10 or 11.

There's still a mofa-sized-and-shaped hole in my house from when I shot out of my house like a rocket to the pharmacy where I got my vaccine shots.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: We're within days of the one year anniversary of the first Covid-19 vaccine passing its tests (just after Election Day IIRC; then the EUA was issued on December 10 or 11.

There's still a mofa-sized-and-shaped hole in my house from when I shot out of my house like a rocket to the pharmacy where I got my vaccine shots.


Oh boy are you in for a shock 10 years from now when you get boneitis from taking that untested jean therapy!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: FormlessOne: You laugh, but, I used to work as a third-shift porter in a Dunkin' Donuts in CT, next to an industrial park with a bar. The things I cleaned up in those bathrooms would horrify an EMT.

My mother in law owned a jazz bar in downtown Baltimore.

At least once a night she had to call EMT because some idiot was doing illegal things in the restrooms.

and my dad owned 3 restaurants and I was the poor sap that had to clean the women's room. I swear they are more nasty then the men's room.

Gross...


Neat, bleah, yes, and yes. I've never had to peel a used tampon off a wall in a men's room, and, yes, I've had to remove used condoms in both rooms.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder if they're waiting to dig these up and pass them out again.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

70s New York is best New York anyways.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Oh boy are you in for a shock 10 years from now when you get boneitis from taking that untested jean therapy!


I prefer khaki therapy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tofarkornottofark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ironically (or not?) the 70s crime was also because of the corruption in the police force itself that helped to enable and perpetuate it.

There were many other extenuating circumstances, so this was definitely not allcops. The Irish/Italian/whatever mobs still played a huge role in many facets of the economy and government infrastructure.

And, definitely ironically, Giuliani was actually a reasonably good guy back then...
 
