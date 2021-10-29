 Skip to content
(Santa Barbara Independent)   Amateur architect designs windowless rat warren style dorm with capacity of 4500 students and density the same as Bangladeshi slums. Some people have a problem with that, UCSB replies "but it comes with a really big donation"   (independent.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This Gaucho says nope. That's hideous.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I enjoyed reading this. I would not enjoy living there.

Plus, two entrances for 4500 people?  That cannot be legal. Can it?

Thanks for the read, subby.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prisons have more natural lighting than that dorm.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah my thought was also "looks more like a prison" and "layout cannot possibly pass fire code"
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Even assuming you have a few emergency fire exits, you'd still end up with a 5-10 minute wait line at each exit just to get out in an emergency.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That building sounds like it will cost the University more in lawsuits than they would make by allowing it to be built. College life is already a pressure cooker made of stress. Locking 4500 overstressed students into a stuffy, stifling space like that..... with only two exits? it's not a building. It's a timebomb. And when it goes off, the eruption will be horriffic
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is the exemplification of "My folksy wisdom is better than your book learnin'.  Stand back while I teach you, Junior."

He did the same thing at University Of Michigan.  Munger Graduate Residence.  That one cost about $185 Million, the rent is expensive, the lease is draconian, and everybody f*cking hates it.  WTF grandiose vanity bullshiat project is he doing that it has jumped to $1.3 Billion?

But, money talks. It looks like, in addition to his "generous" gift of $200 Million toward a $1.3 Billion project, he's thrown a few million at the University President.  Seriously - there needs to be a f*cking investigation into how this got approved without even consulting the committee.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
97 year-old billionaire? I'm getting heavy Spruce Goose vibes from this.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell can they get away with windowless bedrooms?
That seems like a code violation.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see how that thing handles an earthquake.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 4400.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen prison pods with more warmth.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's California, they never have fires.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Munger maintains the small living quarters would coax residents out of their rooms and into larger common areas, where they could interact and collaborate.

Undergrads don't collaborate with undergrads from other disciplines.  He sounds like a guy that went to college in the 1940's, oh look, he's 97.  Take the donation, wait until he dies, then build what you want.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People are such whiners. It's much roomier than the original concept.

cdn.thisiswhyimbroke.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
architecturehereandthere.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: Munger maintains the small living quarters would coax residents out of their rooms and into larger common areas, where they could interact and collaborate.


Hey, Frank Lloyd Wright had that idea (specifically in Falling Water, perhaps others).  And it's FARKING DUMB. This is the same guy who permanently installed a cauldron over the fire place (for hot cider) that was soo big and thick it's basically impossible to have the fire heat it.

/I also loved that he "invented" cove lighting because everyone tripped on the stupid slanted floor of his "cabaret" dungeon in Taliesin West.
//It's a pity that his Architecture school there folded, just recently, though.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: Munger maintains the small living quarters would coax residents out of their rooms and into larger common areas, where they could interact and collaborate.

What kind of colossal failure of an "architect" has never heard of Cabrini Green, and the massive farking failure it was on exactly this point??
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: If you truly want to do good, don't attach strings to your good works.

"97-year-old billionaire-investor" but, we should all be so lucky to be so mentally fruitful at that age...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [architecturehereandthere.files.wordp​r​ess.com image 600x465]


ya beat me too it.....

Fark user image
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If this billionaire were required to put his possessions in trust on the condition that funds are available to him only as long as he lives in one of these dorms for the rest of his life, I might take him up on it. Otherwise, pound sand...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm surprised hot-bunking wasn't part of the deal.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

These are roomier still.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also there's no such thing as an amateur architect...
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ok, I realize I violated Fark's article reading rules, but...

"Each of the nine floors is organized into 8 'houses' of 8 suites each".

That means 64 people per "floor".  9 floors.

We're talking 576 people, not 4500.  There would have to be eight of these buildings to get approximately 4500 people.

What I'm surprised about is that there wasn't 8 floors per building.  8 suites in 8 houses on 8 floors in 8 buildings.
 
mekkab
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: The 4400.


I will binge-watch that on Netflix, even if it's a Squid Game rip-off.

stuhayes2010: Take the donation, wait until he dies, then build what you want.


It's a solid plan.  Take the money and have him shivved by an undergrad.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: How the hell can they get away with windowless bedrooms?
That seems like a code violation.


For small buildings it would be.  Bedrooms are supposed to have two exits, one of which is usually a window.  Tall buildings have different rules because you probably can't jump to safety from a 10th floor window.  Tall buildings also comply with stricter fire prevention rules.  In single family residential construction even three stories might be enough to require added fireproofing.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Just jump out the wind....oh
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good Lort, how do you divert Farkers attention on a Friday for shiats and giggles? Oh yeah, my mom went to UCSB on what's now called a "physical therapy" degree program. I think. She was a gymnast, but they called it "extracurricular tumbling" at the time. And I'm adopted.

Lay it on boys and girls. Csb to the right, psychotic mom jokes to the left.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, if the common area at least had couches....but no, just a big table with dinner chairs? What a pain.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Prisons have more natural lighting than that dorm.


Even prisons built in the early 1800's to punish people.

Typical Eastern State Penitentiary cell. They all came with skylights. Might be roomier than the college dorm rooms too:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Also there's no such thing as an amateur architect...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Well they can always climb out a window.  Oh, wait . .
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Munger maintains the small living quarters would coax residents out of their rooms and into larger common areas, where they could interact and collaborate.

this guy sounds like a middle manager at a cube farm
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like he paid for a couple of fancy renderings. Not the final Construction Documents one would need to construct such a monstrosity.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As an introvert, seeing this on a campus tour would have led to me immediately losing all interest in attending that college. I hate enforced socialization.

Being an RA in such a setup would probably really suck. The floorplan looks inspired by shiatty reality shows.

I'm a college prof now, and our dorms are awful in a standard dorm way. I've heard parents on campus tours comment, however, that they all at least have large windows. I'm curious how parents will react to this place.
 
ViebrS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Ok, I realize I violated Fark's article reading rules, but...

"Each of the nine floors is organized into 8 'houses' of 8 suites each".

That means 64 people per "floor".  9 floors.

We're talking 576 people, not 4500.  There would have to be eight of these buildings to get approximately 4500 people.

What I'm surprised about is that there wasn't 8 floors per building.  8 suites in 8 houses on 8 floors in 8 buildings.


Each Suite has 8 rooms.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

No it cannot. These people are farking morons.

You forget that it's five people to a bed.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would rather live in a dorm like that than one in which I had to have a roommate.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

If that's roughly a twin size bed, that cell is the same width and slightly longer than my double-occupancy dorm was.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Each "suite" has 8 bedrooms, so it would be 9 * 83 which would make ~4600
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If there are no windows, why not put the whole thing underground and then build a starbucks on top?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Most codes require a certain width of exiting per person, and there are travel distance requirements as well, like no more than 100 feet from any room to a protected exit. I'm guessing a building with a footprint like that should have 8-10 dedicated, fire protected stair shafts that lead from every floor directly to the exterior.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
yeah, that's a building designed to inspire undergrad suicides and ODs.

amongst those that survive the crush and panic to get out when there's a false fire alarm (people in dorms pull fire alarms when drunk, news at 11), smoke and panic of a real fire, or god forbid an active shooter! because you KNOW somebody is gonna plan a gun rampage through that thing, treating it like an IRL urban warfare video game.....

TWO entrance/exits for 4,500 people? how does he expect them to get out of the building in a timely manner just to go to normal classes every day?

and not having windows and courtyards? the santa barbara coast is one of the most beautiful places in the country, and these kids are partially paying for that location in their tuition, so let's shut them all into prison-cell sized cubes with LED "false window" light boxes! they can pretend they live on a submarine! or on mars!

if they build this many will suffer. and there will be lawsuits.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This guy is the exemplification of "My folksy wisdom is better than your book learnin'.  Stand back while I teach you, Junior."

He did the same thing at University Of Michigan.  Munger Graduate Residence.  That one cost about $185 Million, the rent is expensive, the lease is draconian, and everybody f*cking hates it.  WTF grandiose vanity bullshiat project is he doing that it has jumped to $1.3 Billion?

But, money talks. It looks like, in addition to his "generous" gift of $200 Million toward a $1.3 Billion project, he's thrown a few million at the University President.  Seriously - there needs to be a f*cking investigation into how this got approved without even consulting the committee.


To be fair, the guy is 97.  He's probably been spending a lot of time the last few years getting used to the idea of living in a tiny box.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bloobeary: College life is already a pressure cooker made of stress. Locking 4500 overstressed students into a stuffy, stifling space like that..... with only two exits? it's not a building. It's a timebomb. And when it goes off, the eruption will be horriffic


In my experience having that many coeds in the same building means drinking and sex. Lots and lots of drinking and sex.

Wish my dorm had been more like that.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mekkab: WelldeadLink: The 4400.


I will binge-watch that on Netflix, even if it's a Squid Game rip-off.


The timeline disagrees, as this is a reboot of an earlier "The 4400".
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

8 houses of 8 suites of 8 bedrooms per floor. 4,608 students.
 
