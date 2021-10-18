 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Corporate PR stunt may be ending soon   (nypost.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, New York Stock Exchange, New York City, Wall Street, State Street, Broad Street, New Jersey, plucky statue, Manhattan  
•       •       •

1740 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2021 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In it's place this will be put there as the new golden god to worship:
i.dawn.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the artist who created the bull wasn't too pleased with the fearless girl because it now made his statue like a villain.

I kinda agree with him.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one. Turn off the lights and put up the chairs as you leave.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently the artist who created the bull wasn't too pleased with the fearless girl because it now made his statue like a villain.

I kinda agree with him.


I kinda agree with the artist who put up the statue of the girl.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fearless Girl, 2021 Edition.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I prefer The Medusa holding Perseus' head.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently the artist who created the bull wasn't too pleased with the fearless girl because it now made his statue like a villain.

I kinda agree with him.


State Street Corp, who remember are the ones responsible for installing the statue, are an investment firm with $3.15 trillion dollars worth of assets under their management.

What it looks like to ME is the corpos packing up and selling us back soulless, rebellion, sanitized, Hot Topic rebellion. A statue to celebrate the many glass ceilings being broken..... brought to you by the same motherfarkers who been putting them there, and protecting them.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently the artist who created the bull wasn't too pleased with the fearless girl because it now made his statue like a villain.

I kinda agree with him.


It's been a while seen I visited the area but I thought the fearless girl had been moved from the location just front of the bull to the nearby NYSE building, making her stare at it instead of the bull.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently the artist who created the bull wasn't too pleased with the fearless girl because it now made his statue like a villain.

I kinda agree with him.


I agree with him, but not in the way he wants.

They're both droll pieces though
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I haven't seen a bull this sensitive since Ferdinand.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've noticed the words "Bowling Green" showing up in a lot of articles recently. It's kinda creepy, in a fnord kind of way. Since when was it a popular name for places?
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I've noticed the words "Bowling Green" showing up in a lot of articles recently. It's kinda creepy, in a fnord kind of way. Since when was it a popular name for places?


It's to honor the victims of that horrible massacre
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Earth is finally being hit by a 100km asteroid?!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I haven't seen a bull this sensitive since Ferdinand.


I never saw that. Was it any good?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whatever the original intent, the piece became something else to different people.

Are the works of da Vinci and Michelangelo to be dismissed because they were bankrolled by those asshole Medicis?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to see a photo of the fearless girl taken from between the bull's horns.  The same scene taken from behind the girl is iconic. I'd like to see it from the other direction.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bigdog1960: I haven't seen a bull this sensitive since Ferdinand.

I never saw that. Was it any good?


No.  It was like one of those crappy Dreamworks animated films.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I haven't seen a bull this sensitive since Ferdinand.


Loved that book.  Especially the "cork tree" he sat under

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I've always wanted to see a photo of the fearless girl taken from between the bull's horns.  The same scene taken from behind the girl is iconic. I'd like to see it from the other direction.


Hard to do without climbing on the statue.

I was trying to see if there was a pic of that and stumbled on this bit of stupidity instead.

https://www.13abc.com/2021/10/18/stat​u​e-harambe-appears-new-yorks-financial-​district/
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I really like the fearless girl statue.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.