(MSN)   Several dinosaur statues that went missing from a Central Texas museum have been found at a University of Texas frat house. Dean Vernon Wormer is not surprised   (msn.com) divider line
17
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Central Texas.  Did they make sure they were 6,000 years old?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some top- shelf plateosaurus
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chet, Chad and Thad are going to be deep dino doodoo.

/probably not; boys will be boys + texass
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We're talking about dinosaurs in Texas, so I'm sure the defense will probably be that Satan put them there to trick the students.

And with a jury of local yokels, I'm sure they'll buy it and acquit.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those dinosaurs were racist so they need to come down. Let's go Brontosaurus
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My fraternity stole one of those inflatable gorillas from a used car lot to put up at a party, but we returned it when we found out how much they cost.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: My fraternity stole one of those inflatable gorillas from a used car lot to put up at a party, but we returned it when we found out how much they cost.


We had various lawn deer
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe somebody removed them because dinosaurs were racists.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has anyone made a dumbass joke equating dinosaurs to civil war "heroes" yet?  Oh, they have?  Yayyy....
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

guestguy: Has anyone made a dumbass joke equating dinosaurs to civil war "heroes" yet?  Oh, they have?  Yayyy....


Odd how the farkies I have for both of them are spot on here. I'd say they are less "jokes" and more gripes.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone ruined the best Halloween party room of all time.

Indiana Jones - "They belong in a museum!"
Bumpy House from Jurassic Park, Camp Cretaceous.
Walk Like an Egyptian - The Bangles Room
Ice Age Room
Caveman

The amount of stuff you could decorate for and with in a fraternity and a couple of Dinosaurs is astounding.  This was awesome tomfoolery.

But ONLY because it was all returned.
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: guestguy: Has anyone made a dumbass joke equating dinosaurs to civil war "heroes" yet?  Oh, they have?  Yayyy....

Odd how the farkies I have for both of them are spot on here. I'd say they are less "jokes" and more gripes.


Conservative humor...predictable AND unfunny.  A winng combo.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
